Mexico Must Overturn Jamaica Lead Tuesday
Mexico must turn around a lost first leg at home in Monterrey on Tuesday night, as our Mexico vs Jamaica live coverage follows. The tie is the second leg of a quarterfinal in the Concacaf Nations League, the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation’s national-team competition.
Key Facts
- What. Mexico trail Jamaica 3-2 before the second leg of their Nations League quarterfinal.
- When. Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. in Monterrey).
- Rule. If the two legs finish level, away goals decide, so a 1-0 Mexico win would be enough.
- Prediction markets. Mexico 38.0% to win the competition on Polymarket (US$16,410 traded, 16 Nov, 2:22 a.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Kick-off times in ET, TV and tickets for both legs are in our Mexico vs Jamaica guide.
The winner reaches the finals on 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and earns direct entry to the 2027 Gold Cup.
The winner on aggregate, meaning the two legs added together, reaches the finals. Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, or 6:30 p.m. Pacific.
The match is at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León.
How Jamaica Took the First Leg
Jamaica won 3-2 at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, 14 November. Mexico defender Jesús Gallardo put through his own net in the 27th minute, and Renaldo Cephas made it 2-0 a minute into the second half.
Richard King added a penalty in the 63rd minute. Mexico then pulled two back, through Mexico’s Gilberto Mora in the 70th minute and a penalty from striker Julián Quiñones in the 81st.
Jamaica reached the quarterfinals as runners-up in their group, level on seven points with Guatemala and Suriname. They finished second on goal difference.
Why a 1-0 Win Is Enough for Mexico
Concacaf’s published rules say that if the aggregate score is tied after both legs, the away goals rule applies. It means goals scored in the opponent’s stadium count first, ahead of extra time and a penalty shootout.
Both of Mexico’s goals came in Kingston, so Mexico hold two away goals and Jamaica none. A 1-0 win would make it 3-3 overall and send Mexico through, while Jamaica go through with a draw or a win.
What Is at Stake
The winner reaches the Nations League finals, scheduled for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Concacaf also says the winner earns direct entry to the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main championship, while the losers go into a preliminary round.
The coach under pressure is Rafael Márquez, a former Mexico captain. In four friendlies since he took charge, Mexico drew with Colombia and Peru and lost to the United States and Chile, scoring two goals and conceding seven.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, Mexico trade at 38.0% to win the whole competition, behind the United States at 50.5%. Canada sit at 9.1%, with US$16,410 traded as of 2:22 a.m. ET on 16 November.
The market covers the full tournament, not this tie alone.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
The United States lead the competition market, and the finals are in Los Angeles. We could not confirm a US broadcaster or streaming service for Tuesday’s match.
US kickoff is 9:30 p.m. Eastern, late enough that many fans in the Pacific time zone can watch from 6:30 p.m.
What Is Not Known
We have not seen confirmed line-ups or injury lists for either side. Jamaica’s travel and squad news for Monterrey have also not been verified by us.
We found no poll from a named institute on the tie.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is Mexico vs Jamaica?
The second leg is on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is played at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
What does Mexico need to advance?
Mexico trail 3-2 on aggregate. A 1-0 win would give 3-3 overall, and Mexico would go through on away goals.
How can US readers follow the match?
We could not confirm a US broadcaster. Updates are on our live coverage page, linked above.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error