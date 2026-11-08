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since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Honduran Migrant Caravan Enters Mexico

By · · 4 min read
Pedestrians on the border bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala
The border bridge over the Suchiate River between Ciudad Hidalgo in Chiapas and Guatemala, a main crossing on the route north. (Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · MIGRATION

A new caravan of 900 to 1,000 migrants, most of them from Honduras, crossed into southern Mexico on Friday night, 6 November 2026, aiming to reach the United States. The group left San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ second-largest city, crossed the border at Suchiate, a Mexican town on the Guatemalan frontier, and headed along the highway toward Tapachula, a city in Chiapas state.

For US readers, the caravan matters because it adds pressure on the US border just days after the American midterm elections. It is the third Honduran caravan to enter Mexico since September, and some migrants said they hope US policy will soften.

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Key Facts

  • Who Between 900 and 1,000 migrants, mostly Hondurans, from San Pedro Sula.
  • What They crossed into Mexico at Suchiate on Friday 6 November 2026, heading to Tapachula.
  • The ask They asked President Claudia Sheinbaum to let them cross Mexico to the US border.
  • The pattern Two earlier caravans, in September and October, ended when migration agents issued transit permits.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened at the Border

The group crossed at Suchiate on Friday evening and took the highway toward Tapachula, the usual first stop for Central American migrants. A young Honduran bricklayer in the group, aged 23, said the economy in his country is battered and that food and prices are sky-high.

He said he left to support his mother and brother, who stayed behind. His account fits the pattern of economic migration from Honduras.

What the Migrants Asked For

The migrants asked the Mexican government and President Claudia Sheinbaum to let them travel through the country to the northern border. Some of them said the result of the recent US midterm elections, in which Democrats were projected to win control of Congress, could soften American migration policy.

One migrant said the only person against them is US President Donald Trump. They hope for a more tolerant policy because they need work to support their families.

Highway 200 near Huixtla, Chiapas, Mexico
Highway 200 near Huixtla in Chiapas, on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. File photo.

What Happened to the Earlier Caravans

A first Honduran caravan reached Mexico’s southern border in September, and another from San Pedro Sula arrived in October. Both moved for about three weeks along the coast of Chiapas and covered 250 kilometres (155 miles) to Arriaga, a town near the border with Oaxaca state.

Agents of Mexico’s National Migration Institute broke up both groups, in exchange for permits that let the migrants travel through Mexico. We reported on the October caravan in Tapachula when it arrived.

What It Means for You

For Americans, the caravan is a reminder that migration pressure from Central America continues after the US midterms, and that Washington’s policy is watched closely in Honduras. Earlier we reported on US visa limits for caravan organisers.

What Is Not Known

The exact size of the group is not known, as reports range from 900 to about 1,000. It is also unknown whether Mexican authorities will let the caravan continue north or break it up as they did in September and October.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Did the Caravan Come From?

It set out from San Pedro Sula, Honduras. It crossed into Mexico at Suchiate on 6 November 2026.

How Many People Are in the Caravan?

Reports range from 900 to about 1,000 people, mostly Hondurans. The exact number is not known.

What Did the Migrants Ask For?

They asked Mexico’s government to let them cross the country to the US border. Some hope US migration policy will soften.

What Happened to Earlier Caravans?

Two Honduran caravans in September and October moved about 250 kilometres to Arriaga. Mexican migration agents broke them up in exchange for transit permits.

Sources: Accounts of migrants in the caravan at the Suchiate border crossing, Chiapas, 6 and 7 November 2026; accounts of the September and October caravans in Chiapas.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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Central America migration Chiapas Claudia Sheinbaum Honduras Mexico migrant caravan Suchiate Tapachula US immigration US Mexico Border

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