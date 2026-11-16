File photo. View of Uruapan, in Michoacán's avocado belt, from the Cerro de la Charanda, 2013. Photo: Simbioikos, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Mexico · Monday 16 November 2026

Mexican forces arrested a presumed member of a cartel cell that officials tie to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo, though his own role is unconfirmed.

Key Facts Arrest. A man identified only as Miguel Ángel “N”, known as El Mike, was arrested 14 November 2026 in Jalisco.

Victim. Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo was shot dead on 1 November 2025; 31 people were detained by late July 2026.

Election body. INE, Mexico’s election authority, put new contracts on hold after its president quit; election day is 6 June 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Morena, the governing party, about 86% to win most seats in June 2027 (US$117,834 traded; 01:15 ET, 16 Nov).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Authorities link two cell leaders, known as R1 and R2, to the killing; R1 was arrested on 30 July 2026 and R2 on 8 November.

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In Plain English CJNG: The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican criminal group that the United States has designated a foreign terrorist organization since February 2025.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican criminal group that the United States has designated a foreign terrorist organization since February 2025. Omar García Harfuch: He is Mexico’s federal Security Secretary and announced the arrest.

He is Mexico’s federal Security Secretary and announced the arrest. INE: The National Electoral Institute is Mexico’s independent body that organizes federal elections.

The National Electoral Institute is Mexico’s independent body that organizes federal elections. Los R’s: A cell of the CJNG that officials link to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo.

How Mexico Arrested El Mike in the Manzo Killing Case

Federal forces arrested a man identified officially only as Miguel Ángel “N”, known as El Mike, on 14 November 2026 in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco. (“N” is the placeholder Mexican authorities use for a withheld surname.) Officials call him a presumed member of Los R’s, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said agents on a prevention patrol were shot at by the occupants of a vehicle. One attacker died when officers returned fire, and the arrest followed.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán state, was shot dead on 1 November 2025. Authorities link Los R’s leaders Ramón Ángel “N”, known as R1, and Rafael “N”, known as R2, to the killing.

R1 was arrested on 30 July 2026, and R2 on 8 November in Zapopan, in the Guadalajara area, after a clash with the Mexican Navy. Federal authorities say 31 people had been detained in the case by late July.

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Why Mexico’s Election Body Froze New Contracts

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) put new contracts on hold after its president quit, about seven months before the 2027 federal election. Provisional president Blanca Cruz García said new contracting was frozen while the institute reviews how it buys goods and services.

Her predecessor, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned in late October amid a scandal over electoral contracts. The freeze does not automatically cancel contracts already signed.

On 5 November, Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Minister Raquel Buenrostro said investigators found that a network of companies tied to two brothers won more than 2.646 billion pesos (about US$143 million at 18.55 per US dollar, RT market data market-data close of 13 November) in contracts with state electoral bodies over roughly ten years.

INE’s governing board also asked the Federal Audit Office, the public-spending watchdog, for a full review of its purchases over the past ten years.

Headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Mexico City. File photo, 2018. (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online market where users trade on real-money bets, traders priced Morena at about 86% to win the most seats in the Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, on 6 June 2027. PAN, the main opposition party, stood at about 5%, MC, the Citizens’ Movement party, and PRI, the former long-ruling party, at about 2% each (as of 01:15 ET, 06:15 UTC, 16 November 2026; US$117,834 traded).

Prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

Both stories test Mexican institutions: one a security operation, the other an election authority under audit. They are separate stories, not one trend.

What It Means for US Readers

The CJNG has been a US-designated foreign terrorist organization since February 2025, so arrests of its members are closely followed in the United States.

The INE dispute matters because it comes before an election that fills all 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

What to Watch Next

The Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, must still choose a permanent INE president. Election day is Sunday 6 June 2027.

What Is Not Known

Unofficial press reports describe El Mike as a logistics operator and local cartel boss for Los R’s and link him to the Manzo case, but his exact role is unconfirmed. No charges or court date have been announced, and Harfuch’s post gave only his first names.

No official list shows which INE contracts are frozen, approved or cancelled, and there is no end date for the freeze.

Sources

Expansión Política · Infobae · Expansión Política, red de proveedores del INE (5 Nov) · Crónica, INE pide a la ASF revisión (5 Nov) · Milenio, INE frena contratos y revisa mandos · Polymarket, Mexico Legislative Election Winner

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is El Mike and why was he arrested?

A man identified only as Miguel Ángel “N”, known as El Mike, is a presumed member of Los R’s, a CJNG cell that officials link to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo. His exact role is unconfirmed, and no charges have been announced.

Why did Mexico’s election body freeze new contracts?

INE put new contracting on hold while reviewing its purchasing, after its president, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned amid a scandal over electoral contracts.

What do prediction markets say about the 2027 vote?

On Polymarket, traders priced Morena at about 86% to win the most seats on 6 June 2027, as of 01:15 ET on 16 November 2026. These are bets, not polls.