Madagascar: Weather

A tropical weather system that threatened north-eastern Madagascar lost strength on Sunday 8 November and was forecast to dissipate offshore, the national weather service said. Heavy rain still fell in the north-east, L’Express de Madagascar, a Madagascar daily newspaper, reported.

Water entered homes in the town of Vohémar, and the gendarmerie, a military police force, reported no injuries or deaths. The scare comes in a season that forecasters expect to be quiet.

Madagascar’s weather service sees zero to two direct cyclone hits, while the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN weather agency, puts the chance of below-normal storm activity in the region at 70%. An average season in the South-West Indian Ocean has five tropical cyclones, the WMO said.

Key Facts What. A weather system near north-east Madagascar lost strength on 8 November and was forecast to dissipate offshore.

Rain. 40 to 70 mm (1.6 to 2.8 inches) forecast over 24 hours on 8 November.

Impact. Water entered homes in Vohémar and classes were suspended on Monday 9 November; no deaths reported.

Season. UN weather agency gives 70% odds of below-normal storms; Madagascar expects zero to two direct cyclone hits.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A weather system that threatened Madagascar’s north-east brought water into homes but no landfall, and forecasters still expect a quiet cyclone year.

What Happened on 8 November

Madagascar’s weather service, the Direction Générale de la Météorologie (DGM), kept Vohémar and Sambava, two north-eastern districts, under red vigilance for heavy rain on Sunday 8 November. Red is its top colour-coded warning, and the DGM expected 40 to 70 millimetres (1.6 to 2.8 inches) of rain in 24 hours, L’Express de Madagascar reported.

The system’s centre lay about 153 kilometres (95 miles) north-east of Vohémar at 10:00 the previous morning, moving north-west at 17 km/h with winds of 55 km/h (34 mph), the paper said. The DGM said it was losing strength as the sea cooled and the air above it dried, and that it would not reach Madagascar.

It was forecast to move north-west for 24 to 48 hours and dissipate north-west of Cape Bobaomby, the island’s northern tip. Huberto Dellaris, the police prefect of Antsiranana, the main northern city, also told fishermen not to go to sea.

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How Vohémar Coped

Rain fell without pause from Sunday afternoon, a resident told L’Express de Madagascar, and water began entering homes in the Andranomasikely I district beside the river. Security forces said the level was not yet very high, and the gendarmerie reported no injured or dead and no collapsed houses or landslides.

Classes were suspended on Monday 9 November, and Dellaris told people in low-lying areas to move to schools or churches. DGM forecaster Lahatra Mampionona said the system brought more rain on Sunday evening, but that the north would now dry out.

The weather service lifted its heavy-rain warning dated 9 November for all regions concerned, the paper said. It added that the Ifasy river, a local river, could flood again and cut the local road.

Why the Season Looks Quiet

Anzela Mamiarisoa Ramarosandratana, who leads climate variability research at the DGM, said in October that zero to two cyclones could hit Madagascar directly this season, L’Express de Madagascar reported. El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that alters weather worldwide, is expected to steer cyclone tracks mainly south, a regional climate forum said, as the paper reported.

The WMO said on 5 November, citing the French weather service’s regional centre on La Réunion, that it expects 6 to 10 named storms in the South-West Indian Ocean, including three to five tropical cyclones. An average season has 10 named storms including five cyclones, and the WMO described the current El Niño as exceptionally strong.

A quiet season is not a safe one, the WMO warned, because a catastrophic cyclone can strike even in a low-activity year. Madagascar has had two cyclone-free seasons in thirty years, the last in 2016, L’Express de Madagascar said.

What It Means for You

The WMO expects above-normal rainfall in northern Madagascar from November 2026 to January 2027, and below-normal rainfall in parts of the west. Travellers heading north should follow the weather service’s bulletins, and our Madagascar guide for US readers covers the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

No damage total beyond Vohémar has been reported. Whether another system forms near the island later this season is not known.

More background is on our Madagascar page. Madagascar Explained, our country guide, covers who rules the island.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did a cyclone hit Madagascar in November 2026?

No. The DGM said the system near the north-east coast would not reach Madagascar and would dissipate beyond Cape Bobaomby.

How many cyclones does Madagascar expect this season?

The DGM sees zero to two direct hits, below normal. The WMO gives a 70% chance of below-normal activity across the South-West Indian Ocean.

Which districts were on red alert?

The DGM put Vohémar and Sambava, both in the north-east, under red vigilance for heavy rain on Sunday 8 November. The weather service later lifted the warning for all regions concerned.

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