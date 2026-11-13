Brazil Court Gives Lula 3 Days on Spending

Politics: Brazil

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → —As of. Friday, 13 November 2026, 6 p.m. ET. —Order. Minister Dias Toffoli of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) gave Lula’s ticket three days to answer. —Dates. Signed Thursday, 12 November; made public Friday, 13 November 2026. —Questions. Court accountants queried subcontracting, flight tickets, official vehicles, boosted online ads and supplier capacity. —Status. This is a request for explanations, not a finding of wrongdoing or a ruling on the accounts.

A minister of Brazil’s electoral court has given President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s ticket three days to explain spending questions raised by court accountants. Reviewing campaign accounts is routine, and a finding at this stage is a request for answers, not a verdict.

What the Order Says

Dias Toffoli, a minister of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the body that runs and judges elections, ordered Lula’s ticket to explain its 2026 campaign accounts within three days. The ticket pairs Lula with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

The order was signed on Thursday 12 November and made public on Friday 13 November 2026. It follows a request from the court’s technical accounts unit, known as Asepa.

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The order warns that missing the deadline could bar new documents at this stage, a rule Brazilian courts call preclusão. The public record does not say whether the three days run in calendar or working days.

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The Questions Court Accountants Raised

The technical unit listed several points on which it wants documents or explanations. The list below follows the order’s own categories, and none of the points is a finding of wrongdoing.

Points Raised in the Order —Subcontracting. Signs that suppliers paid with public campaign money from the Special Campaign Financing Fund passed work to others, and proof they could do the work themselves. —Flight tickets. Apparent mismatches in dates, times or itineraries, and proof the tickets were tied to the campaign. —Official vehicles. Possible use of state cars and drivers for campaign trips, and any reimbursements owed to public funds. —Boosted ads. Paid promotion of campaign posts; the order asks for documents tied to a separate case in which another TSE minister, André Mendonça, found paid boosting irregular on 25 September 2026.

Parties receive public money for campaigns from the FEFC, the Special Campaign Financing Fund. That makes questions about suppliers and official vehicles a matter of public money, which is why the accountants press for receipts.

Why a Routine Review Is Not a Verdict

Every candidate in Brazil must file campaign accounts, and the court’s accountants check them before judges decide. Asking for clarification is a normal step in that process, and a technical finding is not a verdict.

Under TSE Resolution 23.607 of 2019, judges can approve accounts, approve them with reservations, disapprove them or declare them not filed. Disapproval can require a campaign to return irregular money to the Treasury.

The same court approved the Lula and Alckmin accounts unanimously on Tuesday 6 December 2022, after a minister had also given the campaign three days to explain some spending. That earlier case shows a request for explanations can end in approval.

In Plain English —TSE. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, which runs elections and judges campaign disputes. —Asepa. The court’s technical unit that examines campaign and party accounts. —Preclusão. The loss of the right to file something after a deadline has passed. —Treasury. The federal government’s public funds, to which misused campaign money must be repaid.

What Happens Next

After the deadline, the technical unit is expected to review whatever the campaign files. A judgment by the court’s ministers would follow only after that review.

No dated checkpoint beyond the three-day deadline has been confirmed by the court. A technical opinion and a scheduled judgment are the next dates to look for, and neither has been announced.

We found no public statement from the Lula and Alckmin campaign on the points raised. Its written reply to the court is where its view will appear.

What Is Not Known

Whether Toffoli is the rapporteur (the judge who steers the case) and the exact start of the three-day count are not confirmed. The court’s own case file was not reachable at the time of writing, so the full text of the order is unchecked.

The campaign has not yet said which points it disputes. Nothing in the public record shows how much money, if any, would need to be repaid.

What It Means for You

For US readers the direct effect is limited, because this is an accounts review and not a market-moving ruling. It matters mainly to those following Brazilian politics and the rules on campaign money.

A separate abuse-of-power case against the same ticket is covered in our report on the electoral court probe of the Lula and Alckmin ticket. More coverage sits in our Brazil news hub and in our report on the fight over Brazil’s House speaker.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dias Toffoli order?

He gave President Lula’s ticket three days to explain questions about its 2026 campaign accounts. The order was signed on Thursday 12 November and made public on Friday 13 November.

Is this a finding of wrongdoing?

No. The points come from the court’s technical accounts unit and are requests for documents and explanations, not a judgment.

What can the court decide on the accounts?

Under TSE Resolution 23.607, judges can approve the accounts, approve them with reservations, disapprove them or declare them not filed. No judgment date has been announced.

Which items did the accountants question?

They queried subcontracting, flight tickets, possible use of official vehicles, boosted online ads and supplier capacity. The order does not say whether any of these points amounts to a breach of the rules.

Sources

Superior Electoral Court (TSE) order of 12 November 2026, made public 13 November; TSE Resolution 23.607 on campaign accounts.