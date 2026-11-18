Politics: Brazil

Part of Brazil’s left is pushing back against its own government’s budget bill. The National Students’ Union (UNE) called marches in 13 cities for Tuesday, 17 November 2026, against the Senate bill that President Lula’s government backs.

The Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), a left-wing ally of Lula, has criticised the bill, and our earlier report covers the protest call. The bill aims to improve the 2027 budget result by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.7 to US$9.6 billion, at R$5.83 per US$ on 18 November).

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Key Facts Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Vote. Brazil’s Senate passed the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November.

Split. PSOL, allied with Lula, wants changes; the opposition opposes it; UNE students called marches on 17 November.

Next. Amendment votes slipped to 18 November; the Chamber of Deputies then needs 257 of 513 votes.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, prices 84.5% for no December rate change (18 November, 1:11 p.m. ET).

A budget bill meant to steady Brazil’s finances has split the left that re-elected Lula last month. The Senate is due to vote on amendments on 18 November, and the Chamber of Deputies follows.

Big Picture

Lula was re-elected last month, and his government now wants to show that it can hold spending in check. The bill is PLP 299/2026, which the press calls the “Moretti plan” after Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti.

Jaques Wagner, the government’s Senate leader from Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), presented it on 11 November 2026. The Planning Ministry puts the gain at up to R$60 billion (about US$10.3 billion), above the bill’s own range.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, home of the Senate. Photo: Pedro França / Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service (CC BY 2.0).

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What the Bill Does

It lowers the cap on real spending growth, meaning growth above inflation, from 2.5% to 2% in some cases. It also cuts tax benefits for companies, including a higher tax base for companies on the “lucro presumido” regime, a simplified way of calculating tax, with revenue above R$5 million (about US$858,000).

How the Vote Went

The Senate approved urgency by 40 votes to 38 and the main text by 45 to 31 on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Four votes on opposition amendments, called “destaques”, set for Tuesday, 17 November, were postponed to Wednesday, 18 November.

Next comes the Chamber of Deputies, which needs at least 257 of 513 votes.

Voices From the Left

UNE secretary-general Camila Moraes said in a call for the marches published on 16 November: “we are living the third round of the presidential elections.” UNE says it targets market pressure and high interest rates.

Erika Hilton, a PSOL deputy from São Paulo, wrote that fiscal responsibility is important but “is no valid argument to scrap people’s lives”. Jones Manoel, a PSOL deputy-elect from Pernambuco, wants the whole package rejected.

Opposition and Economists

Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader from the conservative Liberal Party (PL), Bolsonaro’s party, called the bill “a package of tax increases, default and budget trickery”. Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator of the Liberal Party, said he offered tax cuts instead of cuts to health and education.

Mansueto Almeida, chief economist at the investment bank BTG Pactual, said that the package goes “in the right direction” but is “very small”. PSOL’s complaint is the opposite, that it cuts too hard.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, priced “No Change” at 84.5% for Brazil’s December interest-rate decision at 1:11 p.m. ET on 18 November 2026. A quarter-point cut stood at 5.9% and a cut of half a point or more at 4.3%, on US$113,151 of trading, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English

A complementary bill (PLP) is a type of law that needs an absolute majority, meaning more than half of all 81 senators. Destaques are separate votes on contested parts of a bill.

Why It Matters

The main text passed 45 to 31 on 12 November, only four votes above the 41 of 81 senators that an absolute majority needs. A shift of five votes would have sunk the bill.

If changes dilute the package, the 2027 budget gain shrinks against the stated range. Companies that would lose tax benefits would keep more money in that case.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Senate’s vote on the four opposition amendments, postponed to Wednesday, 18 November 2026. The second is the decision of Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, on Wednesday, 9 December 2026 (see our earlier article on the Selic and the fiscal package), and no Chamber vote date has been confirmed.

What It Means for You

Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November, and Polymarket bettors see no change in December. On 18 November US$1 bought about R$5.83, at the RT market rate.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how the four amendment votes ended, as they had not been held when we wrote. The Chamber’s timetable and any changes it makes are also unknown.

Reports on 18 November that PSOL’s leadership may tone down its criticism and call no new protests could not be confirmed. The party had not commented, and we could not verify them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Moretti plan?

It is the nickname the press gives Senate bill PLP 299/2026, after Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti. It aims to improve Brazil’s 2027 budget result by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.7 to US$9.6 billion).

Why is part of the left angry?

PSOL deputies say the cuts risk hurting people’s lives and the education and health floors. The National Students’ Union says it targets market pressure and high interest rates.

Has the Senate passed the bill?

It approved the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November 2026. Votes on four opposition amendments were postponed to 18 November, and the Chamber of Deputies must still vote.

What do prediction markets expect for Brazilian interest rates?

Polymarket priced no change in December at 84.5% at 1:11 p.m. ET on 18 November 2026. These are real-money bets, not polls.

Sources: Senate (PLP 299/2026 page); Senate news of 12 and 16 November (senado.leg.br); UNE statement of 16 November; public statements of the deputies named; exchange rate: RT, 18 November 2026; Polymarket, 18 November 2026.

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