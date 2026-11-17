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Messages from the phone of Daniel Vorcaro, founder of the Brazilian lender Banco Master, show a consulting contract worth R$220,000 a month (about US$38,000 at R$5.79 per US$1, the central bank’s rate of 17 November) for the former São Paulo governor João Doria. Brazil’s Federal Police, the national investigative agency, seized the phone, according to the reports, and Brazilian media published the messages on 17 November 2026.

In a statement to the outlet that obtained the messages, reported on 17 November, Doria said nothing improper marked his commercial relationship with the bank in 2022 and 2023. The messages do not say which services he delivered or why the contract ended.

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Doria governed São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, until early April 2022, when he stepped down to run for president, and he dropped that bid in May 2022. Brazil’s central bank said on 18 November 2025 that it had liquidated Banco Master, which the messages show sponsoring a New York conference of Lide, the business group Doria founded, in November 2022.

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Key Facts Who. João Doria, São Paulo governor until early April 2022, and Banco Master founder Daniel Vorcaro.

What. Messages show a monthly consulting fee of R$220,000 (about US$38,000), invoiced by a Doria company.

Response. Doria said nothing improper marked the relationship in 2022 and 2023.

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As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET

Messages from the phone of a liquidated bank’s founder show a monthly consulting fee for a São Paulo ex-governor. He says nothing improper happened, and the messages do not say what he delivered.

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What the Messages Show

On 21 July 2022, after a lunch with Vorcaro, Doria sent a list of six points, the first a draft consulting contract valid from 1 August. The list also proposed a five-year alliance between Banco Master and Lide, the business group Doria founded.

Vorcaro answered yes on 11 August when Doria asked whether the agreement could be formalised, the messages show. Invoices came from D Advisors, a consultancy linked to Doria’s group, and the messages show payments beginning from Banco Master and later coming from another company.

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In February 2023 a Doria group executive asked Vorcaro to settle R$880,000 (about US$152,000), a sum she wrote had been agreed with Doria. She added that the invoices had been sent by email.

On 21 October 2024 Doria wrote that the fee was R$220,000 (about US$38,000) and offered a 12-month renewal to 31 October 2025. On 5 November 2024 he sent a draft, and Vorcaro replied that they would continue with everything, though Doria told the outlet that obtained the messages that the renewal was never signed.

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The Central Bank Contact

In the July 2022 list, Doria wrote that he would speak to Roberto Campos Neto, then president of Brazil’s central bank, and bring Vorcaro news. Days later he wrote that he had good news about the central bank president and asked to talk by phone.

Doria told the news organisation that obtained the messages that Campos Neto took part in a Lide conference in New York. The Rio Times found no public statement from Campos Neto on the exchange.

In Plain English Banco Master: a Brazilian bank that the central bank liquidated, meaning closed under official supervision, on 18 November 2025.

a Brazilian bank that the central bank liquidated, meaning closed under official supervision, on 18 November 2025. Lide: a business forum group that Doria founded; it runs conferences for executives and officials.

a business forum group that Doria founded; it runs conferences for executives and officials. Federal Police: Brazil’s federal investigative agency, which seized Vorcaro’s phone, according to the reports.

Brazil’s federal investigative agency, which seized Vorcaro’s phone, according to the reports. Supreme Federal Court (STF): Brazil’s top court, whose justices are called ministers.

The New York Conference

Banco Master was the main sponsor of a Lide conference in November 2022 at the Harvard Club, a private members’ club in New York, the messages show. Doria told Vorcaro that five Supreme Federal Court justices had confirmed they would attend, though the messages do not show whether they did.

Where the Bank Stands

Brazil’s central bank liquidated Banco Master on 18 November 2025, a day after Vorcaro was first arrested. A criminal investigation of the bank continues.

Our earlier report on the case and our Brazil coverage give the wider picture. This article covers only what the published messages show.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The messages show how closely a Brazilian bank and a former governor’s business group worked, including on an event held in New York. They do not by themselves establish any offence.

Readers who follow Brazilian assets should note that the Banco Master case is still unfolding. Any new use of these messages by investigators or courts would be reported by the Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

The messages do not say which services Doria delivered or when and why the contract ended. It is also unclear whether the 2024 renewal was ever signed, since Doria says it was not and the messages do not settle the point.

Campos Neto has not publicly answered the account of the exchange, as far as the Rio Times found. The messages also do not show whether the justices attended the New York conference.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is João Doria?

He is a former governor of São Paulo state who stepped down in early April 2022 to seek the presidency and dropped that bid in May 2022. He founded the business group Lide.

What do the messages show?

They show a consulting contract worth R$220,000 a month (about US$38,000) between Banco Master and a company linked to Doria. They also show talks on a Lide alliance and a New York conference.

What does Doria say?

In a statement to the outlet that obtained the messages, reported on 17 November, he said nothing improper marked his commercial relationship with Banco Master in 2022 and 2023. He also said the 2024 renewal was not signed.

What happened to Banco Master?

Brazil’s central bank liquidated the bank on 18 November 2025, the day after founder Daniel Vorcaro was first arrested. A criminal investigation of the bank continues.

Sources Messages from the phone of Daniel Vorcaro, reported as seized by Brazil’s Federal Police and published on 17 November 2026 · Statement by João Doria, reported 17 November 2026 · Central Bank of Brazil, liquidation of Banco Master, 18 November 2025 (bcb.gov.br) · Exchange rate used: R$5.79 per US$1, Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate of 17 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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