Brazil: Economy

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, Brazil’s Finance Minister Dario Durigan told the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee that a gradual budget adjustment is the “only path” to lower interest rates, according to Jovem Pan, a Brazilian news network, on 17 November. The same day, economist Laura Carvalho said the government’s new fiscal package will do little for rates.

For US investors in Brazilian bonds and the real, the clash bears on how long the central bank’s 13.75% benchmark stays high. The answer shapes returns on local fixed income and the cost of borrowing for companies with dollar-listed shares.

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Key Facts Rate. The Selic, Brazil’s central bank benchmark rate, is 13.75% a year after a hold on 4 November.

Minister. Finance Minister Durigan calls gradual fiscal adjustment the only path to lower interest rates.

Economist. Laura Carvalho sees limited effect of the package on the rate path for now.

Next decision. The central bank’s monetary policy committee, Copom, meets on 8 and 9 December.

As of 17 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Brazil’s finance minister says budget discipline is the road to cheaper credit, while one prominent economist says the package alone will not move the central bank.

Brazilian real banknotes and coins.

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The Big Picture

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November 2026, ending a run of five cuts that began in March, according to Metrópoles, a Brasília news site, on 4 November. The vote was unanimous.

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Copom’s minutes, released on 10 November, called the policy stance “substantially contractionary” (meaning it holds back the economy), according to Tribuna do Sertão, a Brazilian regional news site, on 10 November. They gave no timetable for the pause, and put inflation at 5.6% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027, above the 4.5% ceiling of the target.

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Durigan spoke on Tuesday 17 November at a Senate hearing called mainly to discuss the 2027 rate for the new consumption tax, according to Jovem Pan on 17 November. He said the fiscal result is not an end in itself but a main lever to lower interest rates, because it helps stabilise public debt and eases private borrowing.

What We Know

Durigan said the adjustment must be gradual and respect social spending, and called gradualism the “only path”, according to Jovem Pan on 17 November. He described the plan presented by Planning Minister Bruno Moretti the week before as a “first step” and cited surplus targets of 0.5% of GDP in 2027, 1% in 2028 and 1.5% in 2029.

Carvalho, a professor at the University of São Paulo and researcher at the FGV Ibre economics institute in Rio de Janeiro, said the package “avoids electoral fraud and contains worsening expectations, but has little impact on interest rates”, as Brasil 247, a Brazilian news site, reported on 17 November. She added that its signal helps stop the dollar and the risk premium from rising, but that its effect on the basic rate is limited for now.

Why It Matters

Carvalho blames the recent rise in rates and the weaker currency mainly on the international situation, according to Brasil 247 on 17 November. Copom itself cited the war involving Iran and its effect on commodity prices as a reason for caution, according to Metrópoles on 4 November.

That means a fiscal fix can calm domestic risk but cannot, on its own, lower the rate if global conditions stay tense. For a US holder of Brazilian debt, the real return stays high while the pause lasts, and so does the risk of currency swings.

The Counter-View

Pedro Rafael Fernandes, an economist on the board of the Ceará state economics council (Corecon-CE), sees upward pressure on rates, according to O Povo, a Fortaleza newspaper, on 13 November. He warned that without a sturdier fiscal solution Copom could face pressure to raise the Selic.

Alex Agostini, chief economist at the rating firm Austin Rating, called the measures temporary relief rather than a fix for the debt path, according to O Povo on 13 November. Both views stand against Durigan’s argument that gradual discipline will in time open the door to cuts.

What to Watch

Copom meets on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December 2026, with the decision due on 9 December, according to the committee calendar reproduced by Metrópoles on 4 November. The Central Bank of Brazil’s own site, bcb.gov.br, publishes the statement.

What Is Not Known

Copom did not say how long it will hold the Selic at 13.75%, according to Tribuna do Sertão on 10 November. Its statement gave no signal on whether the next move is a hold, a cut or a rise, and we could not confirm the total size of the package from an official source, so we leave it out.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Selic rate?

It is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, set by Copom. It stands at 13.75% a year after the 4 November hold.

What did Durigan say?

On 17 November he told the Senate that a gradual fiscal adjustment, respecting social spending, is the only path to lower interest rates.

Who says the package will not move rates?

Laura Carvalho, a University of São Paulo professor and FGV Ibre researcher, says its effect on the basic rate is limited for now.

When is the next rate decision?

Copom meets on 8 and 9 December 2026, with the decision on 9 December.

Sources: Jovem Pan, 17 November 2026 · Brasil 247, 17 November 2026 · Metrópoles, 4 November 2026 · Tribuna do Sertão, 10 November 2026 · O Povo, 13 November 2026