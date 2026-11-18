LIBYA · MIGRATION AND SECURITY

Libya’s Attorney General’s Office, the country’s top prosecution body, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that prosecutors found 483 migrants from Eritrea, in East Africa, at a site in Tripoli while investigating the reported kidnapping of five of their compatriots. One of the five was reported to have died under torture, and the office says it has arrested a person suspected of sheltering the migrants.

The migrants entered Libya overland and were using it as a stopover on the way to the Mediterranean, the statement says. They have been referred to shelter centres so that the necessary legal steps can be taken.

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Key Facts Who 483 Eritrean migrants found; one suspect arrested for sheltering them.

What Prosecutors are investigating murder, kidnapping, torture and irregular-migration offences.

Where A site in Tripoli, handled by the South Tripoli Primary Prosecution office.

When Statement published Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of 18 November 2026, 12:45 GMT

Prosecutors in Tripoli say a kidnapping complaint led them to hundreds of Eritrean migrants, one arrest and an open murder inquiry.

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What the Prosecutors Say

The case began when the duty prosecutor (the prosecutor on call) at the South Tripoli Primary Prosecution office received a complaint from an Eritrean man, the statement says. He said five of his compatriots had been kidnapped and that one had died from torture, while the fate of the other four was unknown.

An investigator then went to the site and examined the body, according to the attorney general’s office. The inspection found a place set up to receive and hold migrants, which the office suspects is linked to irregular migration.

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Judicial and security measures then led to the arrest of the person suspected of sheltering the migrants, the office says. Investigations are now open into murder, kidnapping, torture and offences linked to irregular migration.

File photo: Tripoli’s Red Castle and harbour front at night, seen from the water.

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In Plain English Attorney General’s Office: Libya’s top prosecution body, which opens criminal cases and announces them.

Libya’s top prosecution body, which opens criminal cases and announces them. Duty prosecutor: the prosecutor on call who receives new complaints.

the prosecutor on call who receives new complaints. Transit country: a place people pass through on the way to another destination, here the northern shore of the Mediterranean.

Why It Matters

Libya hosts a large foreign population: the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, counted 943,748 migrants in the country in its March–April 2026 survey. The 483 Eritreans found here are about 0.05% of that total.

Prosecutors have faced similar cases before. On 28 April 2026 the attorney general’s office said the Tripoli Criminal Court had convicted four members of a smuggling gang, with sentences of up to 22 years (one in absentia), for kidnapping and extorting migrants.

A February 2026 report by the UN human rights office and UNSMIL, the UN support mission in Libya, described systematic abuse of migrants and refugees in the country. The new case matches that concern, but the statement gives no wider count of such sites.

The April case involved extortion of migrants, while the November statement mentions none. For readers outside Libya, the practical link is the Mediterranean route behind Europe’s migration debate.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not name the suspect, give the exact location or say whether the other four have been found. It publishes no medical finding, so the cause of death rests on the complaint so far.

It sets no date for a court hearing, and we found no public response from the suspect. Libyan outlets we read repeat the same statement, so we found no second independent account of the discovery.

What It Means for You

The statement announces no new rule or policy, so nothing changes for travellers or for people with relatives in Libya. It is mainly a sign of how prosecutors in Tripoli are handling abuse cases; see also our report on the delayed Abu Salim prison massacre trial.

Anyone planning to live or work in Libya can read our cost-of-living guide for expats. Charges against the suspect have not been announced.

More: Libya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Eritrean migrants did Libyan prosecutors find?

Libya’s attorney general’s office says it recorded 483 Eritrean migrants at a site in Tripoli. They entered the country overland, according to its statement of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Has anyone been arrested?

Yes, the office says it arrested one person suspected of sheltering the migrants. He is a suspect, not a convicted person, and the investigation covers murder, kidnapping, torture and migration offences.

What happens to the 483 migrants?

The office says they were referred to shelter centres so that the necessary legal steps can be taken. It does not say what those steps are or how long they will take.

Where does this information come from?

From the Libyan attorney general’s office, which published its statement on its Facebook page on 17 November 2026. We found no independent confirmation of the details on the ground.

Sources: Libya Office of the Attorney General, statement of 17 Nov 2026 (Facebook); IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM, its migrant-survey programme), Libya Migrant Report round 62 (March–April 2026); Libya Office of the Attorney General, statement on Tripoli court sentences, April 2026; UN human rights office and UNSMIL report on migrants in Libya, February 2026.