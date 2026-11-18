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Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying · Group H

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:50 p.m. ET (1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Lagos) · Source: match reports, CAF qualifying fixtures and Polymarket

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Tunisia’s players stopped the game in Tripoli, furious at a penalty, and then watched Libya score it. The match ended 1-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a Group H qualifier for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the continental championship run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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It was played reportedly without fans at the Stade International de Tripoli, the main stadium in Libya’s capital. See our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub for every result.

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Kick-off was 11:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Lagos). Libya moved to 5 points, level with Uganda, while Tunisia have not won in four games.

Key Facts Result: Libya 1, Tunisia 1 in Tripoli, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Goals: Anis Ben Slimane scored for Tunisia in the 3rd minute; Ezzeddine Maryami equalised from the spot.

Flashpoint: Tunisia protested the first-half penalty; play stopped for several minutes.

Table: Libya have 5 points, level with Uganda; Tunisia are on 3 points from four games.

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Libya 22.3% and Tunisia 22.0% to win Group H (US$30,896 traded, Nov. 17, 7:49 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mali Qualify for Africa Cup With 2-0 Win

A disputed penalty gave Libya a point and left Tunisia’s qualifying hopes in trouble.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s national-team championship. Teams play in qualifying groups first, and Group H holds Libya, Tunisia, Uganda and Botswana.

The Penalty That Stopped the Game

Tunisia struck first, with Anis Ben Slimane scoring in the 3rd minute. Late in the first half, referee Adissa Ligali of Benin, as named in reports, pointed to the spot for Libya.

Tunisia’s players and coach Mouine Chaabani protested on the touchline, and play was halted for several minutes. The protest changed nothing.

Ezzeddine Maryami scored the penalty in the 45th-plus-fifth minute, level at 1-1. The second half produced no goals.

File photo: Tripoli, where the match was played.

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Did Tunisia Really Walk Off?

Reports disagree. Some say the players left the pitch temporarily, and one says they threatened to do so before playing on.

The length of the stoppage is also reported differently, from a few minutes to about seven, and we could not confirm either version.

Why Group H Is Now a Scramble

Four days earlier, on Friday, Nov. 13, Tunisia lost 0-2 to Libya in Sfax, Tunisia. That defeat and this draw leave Libya with 5 points and Tunisia with 3, still without a win.

Uganda, a co-host of the 2027 tournament, have already qualified for the finals. Uganda played Botswana later the same day, so the table has moved since this match.

The scene recalled the 2025 final, when Senegal’s players left the pitch in protest at a penalty for hosts Morocco; Senegal went on to win 1-0 after extra time.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, listed Uganda at 40.8%, Libya at 22.3%, Tunisia at 22.0% and Botswana at 12.6% to win Group H on Nov. 17 at 7:49 p.m. ET. About US$30,896 had been traded on that market; the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

For fans in the United States, it shows how fragile a qualifying campaign is: Tunisia now need a recovery. Watch whether CAF opens a disciplinary review.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from the Tunisian Football Federation, CAF, the Libyan federation or Chaabani about the match. It is not confirmed whether a protest, referee report or disciplinary case has been filed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Libya and Tunisia?

It finished 1-1 in Tripoli on Nov. 17. Ben Slimane scored for Tunisia in the 3rd minute and Maryami equalised from the penalty spot.

Did Tunisia leave the pitch?

Reports differ. Play stopped for several minutes after the penalty, but whether the players actually left the field is unconfirmed.

Sources: CAF qualifying fixtures and results; Polymarket (AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group H Winner); match reports from Tunisian, Libyan and pan-African football outlets; Sfax match record, Nov. 13.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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