Libya is a country where the US government advises its citizens not to go at all, so any budget in Libyan dinars (LYD) comes second: the State Department rates it Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. There is no US Embassy in the country, and the US government says it cannot offer emergency help to US citizens there.

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the Central Bank of Libya set its official rate at LYD 6.46 per US$1 (mid-point of its buy rate of 6.4463 and sell rate of 6.4786). This guide sets out what we could confirm on entry rules, rent, cash, power and health, and what we could not.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Advisory. The US State Department rates Libya Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning.

Entry. Reports on visa rules for US citizens conflict; confirm with the Libyan authorities.

Cash. The bank withdrawal limit is LYD 3,000 (about US$464) in most regions.

Rate. The central bank’s official rate is LYD 6.46 per US$1.

Date. As of 17 November 2026.

Cash limits, power cuts and a US security warning shape what a stay in Libya really takes, more than any price list.

File photo. Martyrs' Square in central Tripoli, Libya. Photo: Lojain HB, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Bigger Picture

Libya remains divided between rival administrations in Tripoli and the east, and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL, the UN’s political mission there) works on a roadmap to elections, according to the UN. Our Libya explainer sets out who holds what.

The split shows in daily life: the central bank’s August cash limits, for example, differ by region. A fuller picture of who runs the economy is in our Libya economy guide.

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What US Citizens Must Know First

The State Department’s Level 4 advisory lists crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest and kidnapping among the risks. It says kidnapping is widespread and that victims have included US citizens.

With no US Embassy in Libya, consular contact runs through the US Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia. Check the current wording on travel.state.gov before any decision, because the page may change.

In Plain English •Level 4. The State Department’s top warning, meaning do not travel for any reason. •LYD. The Libyan dinar, the national currency. •E-visa. A pre-approved entry permit applied for online.

Entry Rules and Visas

Published guides disagree on whether US citizens need an e-visa, a pre-approved online entry permit, or may enter visa-free for a short stay. We could not open the Libyan e-visa portal, so we give no fee and no passport rule.

Anyone planning a stay should ask the Libyan authorities for the current rules in writing before booking anything. That includes the rules for work and residence.

The Dinar and Cash Access

Libya’s central bank, the Central Bank of Libya, set its official rate on 17 November 2026 at LYD 6.4463 (buy) and LYD 6.4786 (sell) per US$1. The bank publishes the rate on its website.

On Wednesday 5 August 2026 the central bank set a cash limit of LYD 3,000 (about US$464) in the western, eastern and central regions. The southern limit is LYD 4,000 (about US$619).

Of the LYD 3,000, LYD 2,000 (about US$310) comes at counters and LYD 1,000 (about US$155) at ATMs. The bank said it might raise the western, eastern and central limits in the coming weeks.

We could not confirm whether foreign-issued cards work, or the customs limit on carrying cash into Libya. Ask your own bank and the Libyan authorities before you travel.

Rent and Housing

We could not confirm a reliable rent figure for Tripoli or Benghazi from an official or named source, so we give none. Cost-of-living websites publish estimates, but we could not check them.

Anyone planning a stay should get written quotes for housing and ask whether rent is paid in dinars or dollars. The answer decides which exchange rate applies to the bill.

Power and Prices

We could not confirm an official fuel price schedule, a current inflation figure or an outage record, so we give none. Our own report on Tripoli power cuts covers the September outages.

Anyone budgeting for a stay should ask the employer or landlord which costs they cover, including generator fuel. Without published data, local quotes are the only guide.

Health Care

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a page last reviewed on 25 August 2026, recommends hepatitis A and typhoid vaccines for many travellers to Libya. It warns that “if you are seriously injured, emergency care may not be available or may not meet US standards” and suggests considering medical evacuation insurance.

The same page says rabies vaccines are typically hard to get after an exposure in Libya. Its only current notice for Libya is a Level 1 alert for measles, which applies worldwide.

Connectivity

We could not confirm mobile data prices, internet reliability or the outage history. Test connectivity before relying on it for work.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, the first cost of Libya is not rent but the risk, the lack of consular help and the price of medical evacuation cover. A move would also depend on cash limits that change by region and an official exchange rate that may not match what you pay in practice.

Official advice says do not go; anyone with a work posting should read the current State Department text and ask the employer about security and evacuation arrangements. This article is journalism, not travel advice.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the State Department page directly on 17 November, so we give no date for its latest update. We also could not confirm visa rules, inflation, fuel prices, mobile data prices, a street rate, rent from official data, card acceptance, customs limits or data prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Libya safe for US citizens to live in?

The US State Department rates Libya Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning, and says kidnapping is widespread. There is no US Embassy in Libya, and the US government says it cannot offer emergency help to US citizens there.

Do US citizens need a visa for Libya?

Published guides disagree: some say US citizens need an electronic visa, a pre-approved online entry permit, and others describe visa-free stays. We could not open the Libyan portal, so confirm the rules with the Libyan authorities before any plan.

How much cash can you withdraw in Libya?

The Central Bank of Libya set a limit of LYD 3,000 (about US$464) in the western, eastern and central regions on 5 August 2026, of which LYD 2,000 (about US$310) comes at bank counters and LYD 1,000 (about US$155) at ATMs. The southern limit is LYD 4,000 (about US$619).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error