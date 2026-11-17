Libya: Justice

The Tripoli Court of Appeal on Sunday 15 November postponed the trial over the 1996 Abu Salim prison massacre to 20 December 2026, the Libya Observer, a Libyan English-language news site, reported on 16 November. The detained defendants stay in custody.

Abdullah Al-Senussi, a former intelligence chief under Muammar Gaddafi, and a second defendant, Mansour Daw, did not join by video link. The Libya Observer said the link was not fully arranged and that Senussi’s defence lawyer was absent.

Key Facts Ruling. Trial postponed to Sunday 20 December 2026; detained defendants stay in custody.

Court. Tripoli appeals court panel, 21st hearing, Sunday 15 November.

Reason. Video link for two defendants was incomplete, and Senussi’s lawyer was absent.

Case. Killings of prisoners at Abu Salim, a Tripoli prison, in June 1996, under Muammar Gaddafi.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A Libyan court has pushed a trial over a 1996 prison massacre to 20 December after incomplete video arrangements kept two defendants away.

What Happened

The Second Circuit of the Tripoli Court of Appeal, a panel of judges, held the 21st hearing on Sunday 15 November and ordered the detained defendants to remain in custody, the Libya Observer said. Wajdi Al-Thabet and Abdelkader Al-Warfali, two other defendants, joined by video from prison.

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Why It Matters

The case concerns killings of prisoners at Abu Salim, a Tripoli prison, in June 1996, during the rule of Libya’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi. Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights group, said in 2006 that hundreds of prisoners were apparently killed.

What Is Not Known

No court statement on the hearing and no second report of it were found. The charges and the evidence heard so far are not described in the Libya Observer report.

More on Libya

Background on the country’s politics and courts sits on our Libya page and in Libya Explained. Our earlier report on the UN call to halt executions in eastern Libya covers another justice issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next Abu Salim trial hearing?

The Second Circuit of the Tripoli Court of Appeal set Sunday 20 December 2026, the Libya Observer reported on 16 November. The detained defendants remain in custody until then.

Who are the defendants in the Abu Salim case?

The Libya Observer named four defendants in connection with this hearing: Abdullah Al-Senussi, Mansour Daw, Wajdi Al-Thabet and Abdelkader Al-Warfali. Its report did not describe their charges.

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