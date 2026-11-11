Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.34% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.50▲ 2.23% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.34% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Latin America Latin American Pulse

Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

· · 5 min read

Executive Summary

Latin America mood on 10 November 2026: Brazil fears its budget, Argentina waits for inflation, Mexico's migrants hope, Chile and Colombia feel the peso.

Brazil
Ibovespa
171,336.99
-0.52%
Chile
IPSA
10,597.06
+0.07%
Mexico
IPC
71,564.96
-0.42%
Argentina
Merval
2,848,945
Colombia
COLCAP
2,528.01
-1.88%
Peru
S&P/BVL
USD/BRL
Spot
5.58
+1.35%
USD/MXN
Spot
18.60
+0.34%
USD/CLP
Spot
983.69
+1.70%
USD/COP
Spot
3,297
+5.67%
USD/PEN
Spot
3.42
+0.36%
USD/ARS
Spot
1,545
-0.03%
Copper
HG
6.31
+1.48%
Brent
Oil
92.49
+1.09%
Soy
CBOT
1,225
+0.00%
Bitcoin
BTC
73,756
-1.95%

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts

Brazil Budget anxiety: about R$80bn (US$14bn) of 2027 savings under debate

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Mexico Hopeful and strained: a migrant caravan arrives in the south while October inflation rises to 3.75%

Paraguay Suspicious: ex-president Peña is held before trial and a hidden vault stays shut

Chile Wary: the Nevados de Chillán volcano stays on yellow alert

Argentina Impatient: the Indec statistics agency publishes October inflation on Thursday, with 1.8% expected

Colombia Frayed: October inflation reached 6.3% while the peso stayed weak

Power Index1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America is anxious about money and wary of Washington, and today every country is counting the cost in its own currency.

Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá with the Palacio de Justicia, the cathedral and Monserrate hill
Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, with the Palacio de Justicia, the cathedral and Monserrate hill. (File photo) photo. Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá with the Palacio de Justicia, the cathedral and Monserrate hill, Colombia, 2011. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America woke on 11 November worried about prices and the dollar. Front pages in Brazil and Chile both led with the US House vote of 211 to 204 on 10 November to send an impeachment bid against Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, to a committee, which effectively stops it.

The charges include US strikes on boats in the Caribbean, so the region reads the case as a verdict on Washington’s military reach.

Brazil – Counting Reais It Does Not Have

The government has outlined about R$80bn (about US$14bn) of spending savings for the 2027 budget. The debate includes how to treat the constitutional health and education spending floors.

The 2027 budget bill promises a primary surplus of R$18.6bn (about US$3.3bn). The Senate’s fiscal watchdog, the IFI, expects a deficit of R$86.1bn (about US$15.4bn) instead.

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Simone Tebet, a former planning minister, has argued that changing the floors would save little, about R$4bn to R$5bn (US$0.7bn to US$0.9bn) in health. Behind the argument sits an old fear of a fiscal cliff, and the real’s slide on 10 November showed that the fear is live.

The budget fight matters abroad because it shapes how much the government must borrow, and therefore how much investors want to be paid. At the central bank, the rate-setting committee held the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on 4 November and promised caution, so borrowing costs stay high.

For a foreigner in Brazil, expect a weaker real and tighter credit to last through the budget debate.

Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 11, 2026 · 01:22

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,336.99
-0.52%
+10.36% over 12 months

Market breadth · 3 names
33% advancing

1 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.35%

USD / MXN
18.60
+0.34%

USD / CLP
983.69
+1.70%

USD / COP
3,297
+5.67%

USD / ARS
1,545
-0.03%

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,336.99
-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,564.96
-0.42%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,528.01
-1.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05
IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% 10,589.65 10,635 10,554
IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88%
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58
EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.65% +2.02% 6.13 6.24 6.23
USD/MXN 18.60 +0.34% +1.16% 18.53 18.62 18.59
USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98
USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296
USD/PEN 3.42 +0.36% +3.41% 3.41 3.42 3.41
USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +8.82% 1,546 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% +2.92% 39.06 40.43 40.43
USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% -11.16% 6,075 6,196 6,196
USD/BOB 11.68 +0.19% +72.65% 11.66 11.68 11.68
USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -5.53% 59.04 60.60 60.44
USD/CRC 445.62 +1.24% -9.10% 440.16 445.62 445.62
USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% +1.90% 7.42 7.64 7.64

Largest moves today
USD/COP
3,297
+5.67%
USD/UYU
40.43
+3.52%
USD/GTQ
7.64
+2.97%
USD/DOP
60.46
+2.41%
USD/PYG
6,196
+1.99%
COLCAP
2,528.01
-1.88%
USD/CLP
983.69
+1.70%
EUR/BRL
6.23
+1.65%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Read →

Mexico – Hope on the Road, Strain at the Till

A migrant caravan of about 900 to 1,000 people, mostly Hondurans, crossed into southern Mexico on Friday 6 November, heading for Tapachula. They hope for a path north, and the road is long.

At home, October inflation rose to 3.75% and producer prices climbed 5.60%. Car output fell 17.7% in the month, which is a worry for factory towns.

Shoppers are bracing for Buen Fin, Mexico’s annual discount weekend, which opens on Friday 13 November. For a foreigner in Mexico, Buen Fin bargains are real, but check the price history before you buy.

Paraguay – A Locked Door and a Hollow Room

Paraguay has a new president and a former one in custody. Pedro Alliana replaced the removed Santiago Peña on 6 November, and on Monday 9 November he asked ministers and agency heads to offer their posts.

A judge ordered Peña held before trial in the case of Ueno Bank, a digital lender with almost three million clients; he has not been convicted. Prosecutors raided his summer house on 8 November, and a hidden vault there stayed shut on Monday.

Until the vault opens and the court case moves, the questions stay unanswered. The mood is distrust of institutions.

For a foreigner in Paraguay, expect political noise and keep banking and property paperwork scrupulously clean.

Chile – Volcano Alerts and a Falling Peso

The peso weakened on 10 November. Chile’s October trade surplus came in at US$2.55bn, a cushion, but one that does not calm nerves.

Sernageomin, Chile’s geology and mining agency, keeps the Nevados de Chillán volcano on yellow alert after repeated eruptive pulses, and it has not ruled out new events of similar or greater energy. Chileans in the south know volcanoes well and watch the alerts closely.

The peso’s slide fed the same worry about prices that runs through the region today. For a foreigner in Chile, a weaker peso makes dollars go further, but check Sernageomin alerts before travelling south.

Argentina – Waiting for a Number

On Thursday Indec, Argentina’s statistics agency, publishes October inflation, and the market expects 1.8%. Disinflation has slowed, and households feel it.

Households are watching every price tag under President Milei.The mood is impatience, with households wanting the lower prices they were promised. For a foreigner in Argentina, expect prices to keep rising roughly 2% a month, so budget in dollars and review rents often.

Colombia – A Peso Under Pressure

October inflation edged up to 6.3%, and the peso stayed weak. Colombians feel the weaker peso in imported goods and in rents, and the inflation figure keeps households watching prices.

The 2027 election campaign is never far from the conversation. For a foreigner in Colombia, a weak peso helps visitors, while 6.3% inflation raises rents and local costs.

The Shared Mood

From São Paulo to Santiago, people spent 10 November checking what their money buys. Currencies fell, budgets were argued over and inflation numbers were awaited.

Under it runs a familiar memory of cycles that end in austerity. Today the hope is that this time the adjustment arrives before the crisis does.

For the market numbers, see our Brazil, Mexico and Chile market reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Anxious about prices and currencies, which weakened against the dollar on 10 November.

What is Brazil’s 2027 fiscal adjustment?

The government has outlined about R$80bn (about US$14bn) of spending savings for the 2027 budget, and it is arguing over how to treat health and education spending floors.

When does Argentina publish October inflation?

Indec publishes it on Thursday 12 November. The market expects 1.8%.

Sources: Agência Senado, credit for exporters, Brapi, 2027 surplus forecast and IFI, Acionista, Tebet on spending floors, Jornal do Comércio, Brasil Soberano 3

Connected Coverage

Brazil Stocks Slip 0.5% as Real Weakens 1.4% | Brazil Market Report, Nov 10

Mexico Stocks Hold Flat as Peso Weakens 0.5% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 10

Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 10

Getnet Plans Argentina Self-Service Payments

Chilean Peso Falls 1.8% as Stocks Edge Up | Chile Market Report, Nov 10

Peru Police Stop Truck Tapping Oil Pipeline

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

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