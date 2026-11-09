Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 9, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 4.11% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Latin America Latin American Pulse

Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 9, 2026

· · 6 min read

Executive Summary

The Latin America mood on 9 November: a Pope's welcome in Argentina, a long-running murder case in Mexico and fiscal nerves in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

Brazil
Ibovespa
168,498.45
+1.39%
Chile
IPSA
10,536.54
+0.68%
Mexico
IPC
71,393.57
+0.43%
Argentina
Merval
2,848,945
Colombia
COLCAP
2,485.26
+0.03%
Peru
S&P/BVL
USD/BRL
Spot
5.51
+0.02%
USD/MXN
Spot
18.61
-0.10%
USD/CLP
Spot
975.74
+0.00%
USD/COP
Spot
3,238
-0.08%
USD/PEN
Spot
3.44
+0.02%
USD/ARS
Spot
1,545
-0.03%
Copper
HG
6.31
+1.53%
Brent
Oil
96.73
-1.62%
Soy
CBOT
1,195
+0.46%
Bitcoin
BTC
74,035
-0.74%

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts

Mexico Long memory: the Manzo murder case reaches 32 arrests, and Mexicans still wait for sentences

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Brazil Calm after the vote, doubt about the bill: Lula promises fiscal care without naming cuts

Argentina Prayer and panic: Pope Leo XIV lands while country risk closes at 939 points

Chile Dearer baskets, uneasy weekend: inflation hits 4.5% as a Colo Colo forward faces charges

Paraguay Unease: US$182M that Itaipu wants back from Ueno Bank and a teachers’ strike that halted school meals

Ecuador Tension: allies of jailed ex-candidate Luisa González call for protests

Power Index1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America starts the week hopeful in public and watchful in private: a Pope is being welcomed in Argentina while bonds, prices and old criminal cases keep people checking their pockets.

A round-up of the day across Latin America.
File photo: apartment towers lit up at dusk in a large Latin American city.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Pope Leo XIV stepped off a plane at Aeroparque in Buenos Aires on Sunday and was met by President Javier Milei. The same weekend, Argentina’s dollar bonds fell sharply, and country risk closed at 939 points.

That pairing sums up the continent: ceremony on the surface, arithmetic underneath. From Mexico’s cartel arrests to Chile’s 4.5% inflation, people are celebrating what they can and counting what they must.

Mexico – Relief With a Long Memory

The killing of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo still shapes how Mexicans read security news. Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as ‘R1’ and named as the alleged mastermind, was arrested on 30 July and formally charged in early August.

The Manzo case has now reached 32 arrests, the latest in September in Zapopan, Jalisco, where a man identified as Alexis ‘N’ was detained. TV Azteca links the group, known as ‘Los Rs’, to the CJNG, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

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The relief is guarded because Mexicans know how these stories can end. Arrests are announced loudly, and sentences are what people trust.

If you travel to Guadalajara, check road and security notices before you go.

Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 9, 2026 · 05:35

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 3 names
100% advancing

3 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.02%

USD / MXN
18.61
-0.10%

USD / CLP
975.74
+0.00%

USD / COP
3,238
-0.08%

USD / ARS
1,545
-0.03%

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45
IPSA 10,536.54 +0.68% 10,465.25 10,617 10,435
IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03%
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.02% +3.31% 5.51 5.51 5.50
EUR/BRL 6.15 +0.37% -0.17% 6.13 6.15 6.13
USD/MXN 18.61 -0.10% +0.90% 18.63 18.64 18.56
USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +4.92% 975.74 975.74 975.74
USD/COP 3,238 -0.08% -13.36% 3,240 3,240 3,238
USD/PEN 3.44 +0.02% +4.32% 3.44 3.44 3.43
USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +9.69% 1,546 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.31 +0.00% +2.70% 40.31 40.31 40.31
USD/PYG 6,358 +0.00% -8.55% 6,358 6,358 6,358
USD/BOB 11.81 +0.00% +75.30% 11.81 11.81 11.81
USD/DOP 60.63 +0.07% -4.47% 60.59 60.65 60.58
USD/CRC 448.27 +2.01% -8.37% 439.45 448.27 448.27
USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.18% 7.64 7.64 7.64

Largest moves today
USD/CRC
448.27
+2.01%
IBOV
168,498.45
+1.39%
IPSA
10,536.54
+0.68%
IPC MEX
71,393.57
+0.43%
EUR/BRL
6.15
+0.37%
USD/MXN
18.61
-0.10%
USD/COP
3,238
-0.08%
USD/DOP
60.63
+0.07%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026

Read →

Brazil – Calm After the Count, Doubt About the Bill

On Sunday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reaffirmed his fiscal commitment but avoided detailing measures to cut spending. He said lifting investment to more than 20% of GDP, together with the private sector, is a main goal.

Rui Costa, a senator-elect from Lula’s Workers’ Party, put today’s investment rate near 17% of GDP and the aim at 20% to 21% in an interview on 29 October. Markets are not convinced.

The 2027 budget sets a target for the primary surplus, the balance before interest payments, of 0.5% of GDP, but the draft itself projects an effective surplus of only about 0.13% of GDP (R$18.6 billion, about US$3.4 billion). Rate cuts have stalled on US yields, and households feel it in the cost of credit.

Football gave the country a lighter Sunday. Palmeiras went through to the Copa do Brasil final on penalties against Vasco after winning the first leg 1-0, and will meet Grêmio in a single-match final at the Mané Garrincha in Brasília on 6 December.

If you hold assets in reais, the number to watch is the spending detail Lula has not yet given, because rate-cut hopes depend on it.

Argentina – Prayer and Panic in One Weekend

Pope Leo XIV landed at Aeroparque, the downtown airport, where President Milei received him at the foot of the aircraft. Argentina’s markets are closed today for a public holiday declared for the Pope’s visit.

Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds, closed at 939 points on Friday after a shock in dollar bonds. With a vote year ahead, and Rio Times reporting that inflation has stalled, business wants rules that survive an election.

If you hold Argentine bonds, markets are closed today, so the first reaction will come at the next trading session.

Chile – A Dearer Basket and an Uneasy Weekend

Annual inflation reached 4.5% in October, up from 4.1% in September, the national statistics institute INE reported. Against that, the government is planning hourly contracts and flexible hours, a change that will reach almost every household.

A Colo Colo forward faces charges after a car crash in Santiago early on Sunday, a reminder that a football weekend has a darker side. If you rent or pay for services in Chile, expect costs to keep creeping up, and read the new contract rules before signing.

Paraguay – A Bank Scandal Reaches the Elite

Itaipu Dam is asking Ueno Bank to return US$182M, and Moody’s says the fallout looks contained. Meanwhile a teachers’ strike has halted school meals, so the cost lands first on children.

The mood is the unease of a small country watching a financial scandal reach its elite. Paraguay has been here before, and trust in banks is slow to rebuild.

If you bank in Paraguay, Moody’s view is reassuring, but check which institution holds your money.

Colombia and Ecuador – Football Joy, Political Tension

In Colombia, Avianca is adding special flights and larger planes, including direct Buenos Aires to Barranquilla routes, for the Conmebol final. In Bogotá, rents are rising more slowly than inflation, according to the property association Lonja’s latest quarterly report.

In Ecuador, former presidential candidate Luisa González has been in pretrial detention since 23 October in a money-laundering investigation, and her allies have called for protests. Along the coast, floods have forced families out of Milagro, and Ecuador sent aid.

Anger in Ecuador mixes politics and weather, and each feeds the other because relief arrives slowly. If you travel to Barranquilla for the final, book flights and rooms early, and in Ecuador avoid coastal roads after heavy rain.

The Shared Mood

Across the region, people are holding two feelings at once: pride in a visit or a final, and fear that the next price, bond or court ruling will undo the calm. Arrests, raids and protests all ask the same question about whether institutions will hold.

Football, a Pope and a Grand Prix win for Norris give people a reason to look up. The bills, the budgets and the Ueno Bank scandal in Paraguay keep them looking down.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Latin America mood on 9 November 2026?

Hopeful in public and watchful in private. Argentina welcomes Pope Leo XIV while its bonds fell, Mexico watches a murder case that has reached 32 arrests, and Chile counts 4.5% inflation.

How many people have been arrested over the murder of Mayor Carlos Manzo?

Reports count 32 arrests so far. Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as ‘R1’, was arrested on 30 July and charged in early August as the alleged mastermind.

What is Argentina’s country risk reading?

It closed at 939 points on Friday 6 November after a shock in dollar bonds. Argentina’s markets are closed today for a holiday declared for the Pope’s visit.

Sources: TV Azteca, Mexico News Daily, Times Brasil, Bloomberg Línea

Connected Coverage

Norris Wins Rain-Hit Brazil Grand Prix

Mexico Border Awaits Shift in US Policy

Avianca Adds Barranquilla Flights for Final

Argentina Inflation Stalls Before Vote Year

Trump Says Deportation Policy Was Too Tough

Peru Opens Feminicide Probe After Lima Death

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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