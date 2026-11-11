Brazil Stocks Slip 0.5% as Real Weakens 1.4% | Brazil Market Report, Nov 10

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.59▲ 0.32% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.67% BRENT 92.36 ▲ 0.95% WTI 86.45 ▲ 0.48% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.30% GOLD 4,049 ▲ 0.48% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.02% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 592.50 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.35% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.68% BRENT 92.36 ▲ 0.95% WTI 86.45 ▲ 0.48% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.30% GOLD 4,049 ▲ 0.48% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.02% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 592.50 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Market Report

Brazil Stocks Slip 0.5% as Real Weakens 1.4% | Brazil Market Report, Nov 10

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Key Facts

  • Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, slipped 0.52% to 171,337, breaking a run of gains and leaving the index 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
  • The real lost 1.36% to the dollar and closed at 5.5833 per dollar, its weakest close in at least six months, with the dollar 11.06% dearer than 20 sessions ago.
  • Hotter US inflation was the trigger, pushing the US 10-year Treasury yield to 4.99% and the dollar index up 0.55% to 102.22.
  • History gives no clear call on the currency, because in 7 of 14 earlier moves this large the dollar was higher 20 sessions later.
  • Latin American currencies fell together, with the dollar up 0.50% against the Mexican peso and 1.76% against the Chilean peso.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 90.5% on no change in Brazil’s interest rate in December (US$69,526 traded, 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

Today’s Focus

Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, slipped 0.52% to 171,337 on Tuesday 10 November, the latest settled session. The bigger story was the currency: the real lost 1.36% against the US dollar and closed at 5.5833, its weakest close in at least six months.

The spark came from Washington. US inflation data for October came in hotter than economists expected, which pushed the yield on 10-year US government bonds up 10 basis points to 4.99% and lifted the dollar everywhere.

Zoom out and the picture is stark. The Ibovespa is 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067, and it has fallen 18.05% over the past 20 sessions, even though it has gained 3.51% over the past five.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

For a newcomer, think of it as a sharp slide followed by a tentative bounce, now interrupted by a stronger dollar. The dollar has become 11.06% more expensive in reais over 20 sessions, and that is what drives the mood.

What matters today. A stronger dollar makes Brazilian assets cheaper for foreigners but makes life dearer for Brazilian importers, so the currency, not the index, is the number to watch.

Brazil's B3 exchange and the Ibovespa.
Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.
Ibovespa daily chart

01 The session in one read

Brazil’s stock market had a quiet fall on a loud day for currencies. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index and a basket of the country’s most traded companies, slipped 0.52% to 171,337.

The real, Brazil’s currency, took the real hit. It closed at 5.5833 per US dollar, which means a dollar bought 1.36% more reais than the day before.

That is the highest dollar close in at least six months, and it sits just 0.1% below the 12-month high of 5.59 set on 22 December 2025.

Assessment — A dollar story more than a Brazil story MEDIUM

The evidence points outside Brazil: the dollar index rose 0.55%, the US 10-year yield jumped 10 basis points, and the S&P 500 fell 0.38%. Currencies across the region sank at the same time, which a purely Brazilian cause would not explain.

Brazil’s own worries, fiscal doubts and a central bank that has paused its rate cuts, add weight, but we rank them second because the Ibovespa’s fall was modest. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: while it stays near 5%, emerging-market currencies stay under pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
Ibovespa 171,337 −0.52% Down 18.0% from its 9 October peak of 209,067
Session range Intraday high and low not verified
Dollar vs real 5.5833 +1.36% Real weaker; dollar at its highest close in at least six months
Ibovespa 52-week range 150,704 to 209,067 13.7% above the November 2025 low, 18.0% below the October peak
Dollar 52-week range 4.89 to 5.59 Within 0.1% of the 22 December 2025 high; 14.2% above the May 2026 low
Key technical level 170,000 Round number just under the close; first support to watch

Read the table from the bottom up. The index is still far from its low of 150,704, set on 4 November 2025, but also far from the peak it hit a month ago.

The currency is the opposite: it is pressing against its own 12-month ceiling. Over 20 sessions the dollar has risen 11.06% against the real, an unusually fast move for a major currency.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 11, 2026 · 00:18
Ibovespa · benchmark
171,336.99 -0.52%
+10.36% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing
6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.35%
EUR / BRL
6.23
+1.68%
Selic rate
13.75%
·
Brent crude
92.36
+0.95%
Iron ore
161.91
·
Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.15%
ABEV3
Materials
+0.48%
SUZB3
Energy
+0.27%
PETR4, PRIO3
Mining
-0.26%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Financials
-1.06%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3
Utilities
-1.28%
ENEV3
Industrials
-1.48%
WEGE3, RENT3
Consumer Disc.
-2.58%
AZZA3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 171,336.99 -0.52%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,564.96 -0.42%
S&P IPSAChile 10,597.06 +0.07%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,528.01 -1.88%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500
VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100
ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600
BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000
BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900
B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500
ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700
WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900
PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700
SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700
RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700
CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500
ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300
Largest moves today
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65%
RENT3 29.79 -3.37%
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58%
B3SA3 14.48 -2.49%
CSNA3 4.38 -2.45%
VALE3 64.80 -1.98%
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35%
ENEV3 27.05 -1.28%
The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield
Read →

03 Why it moved — hot US inflation and a firmer dollar

First and heaviest: US inflation for October beat forecasts, so traders now expect US interest rates to stay high or rise. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 4.99% — a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point — and the dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.55% to 102.22. Confidence: high.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Second: Brazil’s own central bank. The minutes of the Copom — the committee that sets Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, the Selic — were published on Tuesday on the central bank’s website (bcb.gov.br). The committee left the Selic unchanged at its 4 November meeting, so borrowing costs stay high, which supports the real in theory but also keeps growth under pressure. Confidence: medium.

Third: fiscal nerves. Doubts about government spending and debt may have added to the currency’s slide, although we cannot measure that from the daily figures. Confidence: medium-low, because the daily figures cannot isolate this cause.

The usual drivers mostly agree with the move. The S&P 500 fell 0.38% and gold, a classic refuge, fell too, a sign that investors were moving into dollars rather than into safety in general.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
US dollar index 102.22 +0.55% Dollar firmer against major currencies
US 10-year Treasury yield 4.99% +10 basis points Higher yields pull money towards the US
S&P 500 7,521 −0.38% Wall Street fell after the inflation data
Oil fund (USO) 141.45 −0.85% Down sharply over five sessions, hurting oil exporters
Gold fund (GLD) 369.36 −2.68% Gold also sold as the dollar rose
VIX fear gauge 19.46 −2.31% Calm enough: no panic, just repricing

We have not verified company-level moves for the Brazilian session, so this table shows the forces behind the board rather than single stocks. The live market board above carries the individual closes.

The oil fund tells a longer story: it has fallen 10.57% over five sessions. Brazil is a big oil exporter, so cheaper crude weighs on the country’s energy sector and on its trade income.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
IPC Mexico −0.42%
IPSA Chile +0.07%

Brazil’s 0.52% fall was close to Mexico’s 0.42% drop, while Chile’s IPSA edged up by 0.07%. We have no verified closes for the stock markets of Argentina, Colombia or Peru. The live board above carries the full closes.

Currencies told the sharper story. The dollar rose 0.50% against the Mexican peso, 1.76% against the Chilean peso and about 0.9% against the Colombian peso, while the Argentine peso was almost flat.

For Latin America this is a currency tax: countries that borrow in dollars or import fuel and food pay more. Exporters of commodities and tourism earn more reais, pesos and soles per dollar, but only if the move holds.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, 170,000 is the nearest round-number support for the Ibovespa, only just below Tuesday’s 171,337. Below it, the 12-month low of 150,704 is the floor that has held since November 2025.

Resistance is distant: the 9 October peak of 209,067 sits 18.0% above, and 180,000 is the nearest round number a rally would need to retake.

For the dollar, 5.59 is the ceiling to watch, because it is the December 2025 high and the market is within 0.1% of it. Above that, 6.00 is the round number traders will talk about, and 5.50 is the first support.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a sober reference. After 14 earlier 20-session dollar jumps this large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of 14 cases, or 50%, with a median change of −0.3%. The worst case was −11.4% and the best +14.8%; history is not a forecast.

07 What to watch

  • US 10-year yield: The yield closed at 4.99%; a move above 5% would add pressure on the real and on other emerging-market currencies.
  • Car data: Brazil’s October Auto Production (forecast +1.8% against −1.1% previously) and New Car Sales (forecast −0.8% against +2.3%) were due on 10 November; we do not yet have the results.
  • Dollar at 5.59: A close above the December 2025 high of 5.59 would open the way to the 6.00 round number; a retreat towards 5.50 would signal relief.
  • Ibovespa at 170,000: This round number is the nearest support; a close below it would put the 150,704 low back in view.
  • Oil and iron ore: A further fall in crude after the 10.57% five-session drop would hurt Brazil’s export earnings and its energy-heavy index.

Background: Brazil Stocks Jump 2.2% on Wall Street Rally.

Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.39% on Tech Rebound.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Brazil’s December decision, with US$69,526 traded as of 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026. It prices no change at 90.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.6%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.7% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.6%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, steady next month.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Brazilian real weaken on Tuesday?

US inflation data came in hotter than expected, pushing US bond yields and the dollar higher. The dollar bought 1.36% more reais, closing at 5.5833.

Where is the Ibovespa compared with its recent high?

It closed at 171,337, which is 18.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. It is still 13.7% above its 12-month low of 150,704.

What does a weaker real mean for travellers and expats?

A dollar buys more reais, so visitors and dollar earners find Brazil cheaper. Brazilians buying imports or travelling abroad pay more.

Does the history of big dollar jumps suggest what comes next?

In our records since 2007, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of 14 comparable cases. The median change was −0.3% and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Read More from The Rio Times

Your Morning Market Edge

Latin American market analysis delivered by 6am.

Subscribe Now
Stay Informed

Get The Rio Times delivered to your inbox — market intelligence, daily briefs, and breaking analysis across Latin America.

Start for US$1

Related Articles

Brazil Markets
Brazil Stocks Jump 2.2% on Wall Street Rally
November 9, 2026 · 8 min read
Brazil Markets
Brazil Stocks Rise 1.39% on Tech Rebound
November 6, 2026 · 8 min read
Brazil Markets
Brazil Stocks Slip 0.8% on Wall Street Rout
November 5, 2026 · 9 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.