Getnet Plans Argentina Self-Service Payments

ARGENTINA · PAYMENTS

Getnet, the payments arm of Spanish bank Santander, plans to bring card payments for machines without staff to Argentina. The plan comes from a partnership with Nayax, a global payments platform, announced at the end of September 2026.

Argentina is on the list, but only after Chile and with no start date. The release does not mention oil company YPF, carmaker Tesla or rival payments firm Mercado Pago.

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Key Facts Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The deal Getnet, Santander’s payments arm, partnered with Nayax, a global unattended-payments firm.

The target Vending machines, electric-car chargers and self-service kiosks that take cards without staff.

Argentina It is named for a gradual rollout after Chile, with no date given.

Not mentioned YPF, Tesla or Mercado Pago.

What Happened

Getnet and Nayax announced the deal in a press release dated 30 September 2026. They said operators of vending machines, electric-vehicle chargers and self-service kiosks will be able to accept cashless payments.

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The companies said rollout starts in Chile within weeks, then Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina step by step. Fabrice Mendez, Getnet’s global head of partnerships, called Nayax a recognised world leader in unattended commerce.

The Central Bank of Argentina building in Buenos Aires. File photo. photo. The headquarters of the Banco Central de la República Argentina, Buenos Aires, September 2012. Photo: Diana2803, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

The release names no Argentine partner, date or price. It also does not mention YPF, Tesla or Mercado Pago.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Unattended Payments?

Card, QR or phone payments at machines with no cashier, such as vending machines and car chargers. Argentina is named for a gradual rollout after Chile.

When Will Getnet Launch in Argentina?

The companies gave no date. They said Chile comes first, followed gradually by Argentina and other markets.

Sources: Getnet and Nayax, press release, 30 September 2026 (santander.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error