Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026

The Latin America mood on 7 November 2026: Paraguay’s ex-president is detained, Mexico cuts rates, Brazil’s services slump and Chile’s prices climb.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Paraguay Shock and anger: the Senate removed Santiago Peña on 6 November and police detained him over the collapse of ueno, a digital bank. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Brazil Uneasy: services activity shrank to 44.5 and business activity to 44.4. —Mexico Cautious relief: Mexico’s central bank cut its rate to 6.25%, but car dealers fear 2027 tax changes. —Chile Squeezed: inflation rose to 4.5% on fuel costs, though a port truckers’ blockade ended. —Argentina Tired but steady: President Milei’s approval sits near 38% in a September poll. —Colombia Anxious: US bank Goldman Sachs doubts the fiscal plan, while troops killed FARC dissident commander Pincher.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke on 7 November angry and unsettled, with Paraguay’s fallen president in custody and the rest of the region counting the cost of money that is getting more expensive to trust.

Apartment towers lit at night in São Paulo. (File photo)

The Continent’s Mood Today

The loudest story on Saturday’s front pages, from São Paulo to Mexico City, was a former head of state detained in his own home. Paraguay’s Santiago Peña lost his job on Friday and his freedom within hours.

Elsewhere the feeling was quieter but related: prices, rates and public finances are squeezing households. Brazil’s services index fell to 44.5, Chile’s inflation reached 4.5% and Mexican car dealers fear a 2027 tax squeeze.

Paraguay – Anger, and a Country Waiting for Its Money

On 3 November the central bank put ueno, a digital bank with about 3 million customers, into resolution. Its solvency index had fallen below half the required minimum, only five days after a US$100 million capital plan was announced.

On Friday the Senate removed Peña, the second Paraguayan president impeached after Fernando Lugo in 2012. Peña had offered to resign, but the Senate rejected the offer.

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Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% USD / CLP 975.74 +0.00% USD / COP 3,240 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.07% -0.35% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.03% -15.48% 3,238 3,240 3,240 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG

6,358

+8.23% USD/UYU

40.31

+3.48% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.24% USD/CRC

448.27

+1.89% IBOV

168,498.45

+1.39% USD/MXN

18.60

-0.84% IPSA

10,536.40

+0.68% IPC MEX

71,393.57

+0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Chilean Singer Américo Gets House Arrest Read →

Brazil – Gloom in the Services Sector

Brazil’s services index sat at 44.5 and overall business activity at 44.4, both below the 50 line that marks growth. For households and employers, that is the feeling of an economy holding its breath.

September factory output fell 2.5% from a year earlier (0.8% from August), a reminder that weak demand reaches the shop floor as well as the shops.

Mexico – Cheaper Money, Heavier Worries

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its rate to 6.25%, welcome news for borrowers. Yet cheaper money does not remove worries about the cost of living.

The national car dealers’ association AMDA says a cap on tax deductions planned for 2027 could threaten about 1,000 dealerships and 70,000 jobs, according to Mexican business daily Expansión.

Chile – Prices Up, Blockade Over

Annual inflation rose to 4.5% on fuel costs. Many households feel the pump price before they read any statistic.

In the port city of San Antonio, independent truckers ended a blockade of port-side depots on Friday. They signed a deal with cargo companies, brokered by the government.

Argentina – Patience Wearing Thin, Not Broken

Argentines are weighing an economy where jobs and prices still decide the mood. President Javier Milei‘s approval stood near 38% in AtlasIntel’s September poll, which suggests voters are tired but not yet ready to leave him.

The closure of tyre maker FATE, announced in February with about 920 jobs, shows how a factory shutdown can drag on.

Colombia – Fear of the Bill Coming Due

Goldman Sachs, the US bank, sees a high risk that the government’s fiscal plan slips and expects Congress to water it down. The government’s answer, the EfectIVA scheme, would refund VAT by income, but it is planned for 2028 and depends on Congress passing the government’s rescue law.

Security news cut both ways: troops killed William Andrés Daza Guetio, known as Pincher, a commander of a FARC dissident group, near Jamundí in the south-west.

The Shared Mood

The common feeling is distrust of whoever holds the money, whether a bank in Asunción, a ministry in Bogotá or a central bank in Mexico City. Paraguay made that feeling visible on Friday.

People across the region are asking the same plain question: who is looking after my savings, and who answers if it goes wrong?For the numbers behind the mood, see our daily Latin America market reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Santiago Peña removed as president of Paraguay?

The Senate removed him on 6 November after the collapse of ueno bank, which had about 3 million customers.

Who is Paraguay’s new president?

Pedro Alliana, 52, was sworn in on 6 November and serves until August 2028.

Are ueno savers protected?

Savers are covered up to about US$38,000 each. The treatment of ueno’s US$350 million in dollar bonds is unresolved.

Sources: Rio Times – Paraguay ueno bank protests and impeachment push, ABC Color – Live coverage of Peña’s impeachment trial, Infobae – Pedro Alliana assumed the presidency of Paraguay, El Mostrador – Peña detained after removal

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief