Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026
Executive Summary
The Latin America mood on 7 November 2026: Paraguay’s ex-president is detained, Mexico cuts rates, Brazil’s services slump and Chile’s prices climb.
Rio Times · Latin America
Key Facts
—Paraguay Shock and anger: the Senate removed Santiago Peña on 6 November and police detained him over the collapse of ueno, a digital bank.
—Brazil Uneasy: services activity shrank to 44.5 and business activity to 44.4.
—Mexico Cautious relief: Mexico’s central bank cut its rate to 6.25%, but car dealers fear 2027 tax changes.
—Chile Squeezed: inflation rose to 4.5% on fuel costs, though a port truckers’ blockade ended.
—Argentina Tired but steady: President Milei’s approval sits near 38% in a September poll.
—Colombia Anxious: US bank Goldman Sachs doubts the fiscal plan, while troops killed FARC dissident commander Pincher.
Latin America woke on 7 November angry and unsettled, with Paraguay’s fallen president in custody and the rest of the region counting the cost of money that is getting more expensive to trust.
The Continent’s Mood Today
The loudest story on Saturday’s front pages, from São Paulo to Mexico City, was a former head of state detained in his own home. Paraguay’s Santiago Peña lost his job on Friday and his freedom within hours.
Elsewhere the feeling was quieter but related: prices, rates and public finances are squeezing households. Brazil’s services index fell to 44.5, Chile’s inflation reached 4.5% and Mexican car dealers fear a 2027 tax squeeze.
Paraguay – Anger, and a Country Waiting for Its Money
On 3 November the central bank put ueno, a digital bank with about 3 million customers, into resolution. Its solvency index had fallen below half the required minimum, only five days after a US$100 million capital plan was announced.
On Friday the Senate removed Peña, the second Paraguayan president impeached after Fernando Lugo in 2012. Peña had offered to resign, but the Senate rejected the offer.
Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Latin America — Cross-Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|IPSA
|10,536.40
|+0.68%
|—
|10,465.25
|10,617
|10,511
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,393.57
|+0.43%
|+13.16%
|71,087.56
|71,469
|70,635
|145,640,378
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|-4.19%
|2,859,051
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,485.26
|+0.03%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.13
|+0.07%
|-0.35%
|6.13
|6.17
|6.12
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.60
|-0.84%
|+0.04%
|18.76
|18.81
|18.57
|—
|USD/CLP
|975.74
|+0.00%
|+3.43%
|975.74
|975.74
|975.74
|—
|USD/COP
|3,240
|+0.03%
|-15.48%
|3,238
|3,240
|3,240
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.44
|-0.15%
|+3.80%
|3.45
|3.46
|3.42
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,545
|+0.00%
|+6.50%
|1,545
|1,545
|1,545
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.31
|+3.48%
|+2.73%
|38.95
|40.31
|40.22
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,358
|+8.23%
|-8.70%
|5,875
|6,358
|6,358
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.81
|+0.40%
|+75.39%
|11.76
|11.92
|11.81
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.56
|+0.43%
|-5.45%
|60.30
|60.59
|59.79
|—
|USD/CRC
|448.27
|+1.89%
|-8.45%
|439.97
|449.63
|448.27
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.24%
|+2.07%
|7.40
|7.64
|7.64
|—
6,358
+8.23%
40.31
+3.48%
7.64
+3.24%
448.27
+1.89%
168,498.45
+1.39%
18.60
-0.84%
10,536.40
+0.68%
71,393.57
+0.43%
Brazil – Gloom in the Services Sector
Brazil’s services index sat at 44.5 and overall business activity at 44.4, both below the 50 line that marks growth. For households and employers, that is the feeling of an economy holding its breath.
September factory output fell 2.5% from a year earlier (0.8% from August), a reminder that weak demand reaches the shop floor as well as the shops.
Mexico – Cheaper Money, Heavier Worries
Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its rate to 6.25%, welcome news for borrowers. Yet cheaper money does not remove worries about the cost of living.
The national car dealers’ association AMDA says a cap on tax deductions planned for 2027 could threaten about 1,000 dealerships and 70,000 jobs, according to Mexican business daily Expansión.
Chile – Prices Up, Blockade Over
Annual inflation rose to 4.5% on fuel costs. Many households feel the pump price before they read any statistic.
In the port city of San Antonio, independent truckers ended a blockade of port-side depots on Friday. They signed a deal with cargo companies, brokered by the government.
Argentina – Patience Wearing Thin, Not Broken
Argentines are weighing an economy where jobs and prices still decide the mood. President Javier Milei‘s approval stood near 38% in AtlasIntel’s September poll, which suggests voters are tired but not yet ready to leave him.
The closure of tyre maker FATE, announced in February with about 920 jobs, shows how a factory shutdown can drag on.
Colombia – Fear of the Bill Coming Due
Goldman Sachs, the US bank, sees a high risk that the government’s fiscal plan slips and expects Congress to water it down. The government’s answer, the EfectIVA scheme, would refund VAT by income, but it is planned for 2028 and depends on Congress passing the government’s rescue law.
Security news cut both ways: troops killed William Andrés Daza Guetio, known as Pincher, a commander of a FARC dissident group, near Jamundí in the south-west.
The Shared Mood
The common feeling is distrust of whoever holds the money, whether a bank in Asunción, a ministry in Bogotá or a central bank in Mexico City. Paraguay made that feeling visible on Friday.
People across the region are asking the same plain question: who is looking after my savings, and who answers if it goes wrong?For the numbers behind the mood, see our daily Latin America market reports.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Santiago Peña removed as president of Paraguay?
The Senate removed him on 6 November after the collapse of ueno bank, which had about 3 million customers.
Who is Paraguay’s new president?
Pedro Alliana, 52, was sworn in on 6 November and serves until August 2028.
Are ueno savers protected?
Savers are covered up to about US$38,000 each. The treatment of ueno’s US$350 million in dollar bonds is unresolved.
Sources: Rio Times – Paraguay ueno bank protests and impeachment push, ABC Color – Live coverage of Peña’s impeachment trial, Infobae – Pedro Alliana assumed the presidency of Paraguay, El Mostrador – Peña detained after removal
Connected Coverage
Haas Rookie Reprimanded for Blocking Leclerc
Mexico Stocks Rise 0.43% After Rate Cut | Mexico Market Report, Nov 6
Colombia Stocks Flat as Peso Slips | Colombia Market Report, Nov 6
Argentina Stocks Dip 0.6% on Bank Holiday | Argentina Market Report, Nov 6
Chile Stocks Rise 0.68% as Retailers Lead | Chile Market Report, Nov 6
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief