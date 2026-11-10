Peru Police Stop Truck Tapping Oil Pipeline

File photo, 2024. Station 1 of Petroperú’s Norperuano Pipeline in Loreto, in Peru’s Amazon, with company staff and soldiers during a government inspection trip in July 2024; the tap in this story is in Olmos, Lambayeque. (Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PERU · ENERGY

Peru’s National Police stopped a tanker truck that was drawing crude oil from the country’s main northern pipeline, state oil company Petroperú said in a press release dated Sunday, 8 November 2026. The truck was hooked to the pipe through a hidden connection in Sechura, a coastal province in the Piura region.

Petroperú said this is the 13th attack on the line that it has identified since June. Together they show that illegal tapping of the Norperuano Pipeline is continuing.

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Key Facts What Police stopped a tanker truck taking crude through an illegal connection to Petroperú’s Norperuano Pipeline.

Where Kilometre 839+820 of the pipeline, in Sechura province, Piura region, northern Peru.

Count Petroperú says 13 attacks on the pipeline have been identified since June in the Sechura and Olmos area of northern Peru.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Petroperú said its monitoring system flagged abnormal operation of the pipeline, which set off its security protocols and a call to the authorities. Two inspection teams then went to the site together with police.

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At the site the police stopped the truck’s driver while crude was being drawn off, Petroperú said. The company has not said how much oil was taken, and we do not name the driver; a person stopped by police is a suspect, not a convicted offender.

Petroperú said it activated its Emergency Response Plan and sent personnel and equipment to the spot. It added that it is working with the police on legal action and will report the incident to the oversight agencies.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Oil storage tanks in the Talara oil fields, Piura, Peru. File photo.

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Why It Matters

Petroperú counts 13 attacks in Sechura and Olmos since June, so the problem is recurring rather than a one-off. The company has not said how much oil was taken.

Petroperú is the state company that operates the pipeline. For readers following the company’s finances, see our reports on its bridge loan and nine-month profit.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether prosecutors charge the driver and anyone behind the operation. Petroperú has not given a date for any court step.

What Is Not Known

The date and time of the interception, the volume of crude taken and any spill have not been stated. Petroperú also has not said who organised the connection; our report on an earlier illegal tap shows this is not new.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Norperuano Pipeline?

It is Petroperú’s oil pipeline in northern Peru, known by the Spanish initials ONP. This tap was at kilometre 839+820, in Sechura, Piura.

How Many Attacks Has Petroperú Counted?

Petroperú says 13 attacks have been identified since June in the Sechura and Olmos area, including this one. It has not said how much oil was taken.

Sources: Petroperú, press release NP-067, 8 November 2026 (petroperu.com.pe).

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error