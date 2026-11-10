Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Latin America Latin American Pulse

Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

· · 4 min read

Executive Summary

Latin America mood on 10 November 2026: Argentina welcomes the Pope, Brazil cheers but money is tight, Peru fears the street, Mexico shops.

Brazil
Ibovespa
172,236.05
+2.22%
Chile
IPSA
10,589.61
+0.50%
Mexico
IPC
72,104.80
+1.00%
Argentina
Merval
2,848,945
Colombia
COLCAP
2,576.36
+3.67%
Peru
S&P/BVL
USD/BRL
Spot
5.51
+0.04%
USD/MXN
Spot
18.50
-0.16%
USD/CLP
Spot
966.96
-0.99%
USD/COP
Spot
3,269
+0.88%
USD/PEN
Spot
3.41
-1.07%
USD/ARS
Spot
1,545
-0.02%
Copper
HG
6.34
+0.23%
Brent
Oil
91.58
-1.07%
Soy
CBOT
1,195
+1.06%
Bitcoin
BTC
74,597
-0.83%

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts

Brazil Cheerful mood, tight money: interest rates stay on hold at 13.75% while inflation sits above target

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Mexico Shopping mood: the Buen Fin discount week runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November

Chile Sour mood: roughly two in three Chileans disapprove of the president

Argentina Welcome: Pope Leo XIV arrived on 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November

Colombia Bracing: an explosives attack killed four people near a military base on 1 November

Peru Fear on the street: extortion has pushed Lima transport workers into repeated strikes

Power Index1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America is in a mood of cautious relief on 10 November 2026, with relief in some places while crime, debt and the cost of money still weigh on daily life.

A round-up of the day across Latin America.
The day across Latin America at a glance. File photo of residential towers lit at night in a Latin American city.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America woke on Tuesday in a mood of cautious relief. Argentina welcomed a pope, Brazil cheered and Mexico began to shop.

Underneath the cheer sit older worries about debt, crime and expensive money. Brazil’s interest rates are on hold at 13.75%.

Brazil – Cheering the Bourse, Counting the Cost

Brazil’s mood lifted on Monday as Wall Street rallied, yet the real stayed weak. Investors enjoyed the day, but the currency told a quieter story.

Rates are the wound. The central bank held its Selic rate, the benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November after five cuts, and inflation is above its 4.5% ceiling.

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For foreigners, a weak real makes Brazil cheap to visit but costly for imported goods, so watch your currency exposure before celebrating the stock gains.

Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America — Cross-Market Board

Regional
Nov 10, 2026 · 03:36

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 3 names
100% advancing

3 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%

USD / MXN
18.50
-0.16%

USD / CLP
966.96
-0.99%

USD / COP
3,269
+0.88%

USD / ARS
1,545
-0.02%

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,104.80
+1.00%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45
IPSA 10,589.61 +0.50% 10,536.54 10,650 10,550
IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67%
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.80% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18
USD/MXN 18.50 -0.16% +0.32% 18.53 18.56 18.50
USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% +3.97% 976.64 975.74 966.06
USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% -12.53% 3,240 3,269 3,267
USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% +3.19% 3.44 3.41 3.41
USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.71% 1,546 1,545 1,545
USD/UYU 40.45 +0.35% +3.06% 40.31 40.45 40.45
USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% -7.23% 6,358 6,450 6,450
USD/BOB 11.74 -0.59% +74.26% 11.81 11.74 11.74
USD/DOP 60.46 -0.21% -4.73% 60.59 60.46 60.40
USD/CRC 446.56 -0.38% -8.72% 448.27 446.56 446.56
USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.13% 7.64 7.64 7.64

Largest moves today
COLCAP
2,576.36
+3.67%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%
USD/PYG
6,450
+1.45%
USD/PEN
3.41
-1.07%
IPC MEX
72,104.80
+1.00%
USD/CLP
966.96
-0.99%
USD/COP
3,269
+0.88%
EUR/BRL
6.18
+0.80%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. COLCAP led, while MERVAL lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 9, 2026

Read →

Mexico – A Shopping Mood

Mexico heads into Buen Fin, its annual discount week. It runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November.

For foreigners, Buen Fin discounts are real but so are the scams, so buy only from verified sellers.

Chile – A Sour Mood

Roughly two in three Chileans disapprove of the president, according to monthly polling by Cadem, a Chilean survey firm. That mood colours how people read everything else.

For foreigners, street crime is worth taking seriously in the evening.

Argentina – Welcoming the Pope

Pope Leo arrived in Argentina on Sunday 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November. His programme includes Buenos Aires, Luján and Córdoba.

A country that has lived through many crises welcomes a visit that mixes faith and hope.

For foreigners, expect crowds around papal events and follow official notices before you travel.

Colombia – Bracing for Violence

Colombia’s mood is one of bracing. An attack with explosives killed four people, among them a baby, near a military base in Planadas, in the department of Tolima, on 1 November.

Days earlier, at the end of October, explosives damaged a solar farm in Taminango, in the department of Nariño.

For foreigners, avoid road trips in conflict zones and follow local security advice.

Peru – Fear on the Street

Extortion is the fear on Lima’s streets. Bus drivers and transport firms have been pushed into repeated strikes since 2025 over threats and killings.

For foreigners, keep cash and bank transfers tidy and avoid unnecessary night travel, especially in Lima.

The Shared Mood

Some are celebrating while the streets are afraid. From Lima to Bogotá, people feel the gap between good news on a screen and the price of a bus fare.

The shared hope is that cheaper money and new investment will arrive before the next shock. The shared memory is of earlier crises, and it keeps everyone counting their reserves.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Latin America mood today?

A welcome for the Pope in Argentina, cheer in Brazil and a shopping mood in Mexico, while crime, debt and high interest rates still worry people across the region.

Why are Brazil’s interest rates stuck at 13.75%?

The central bank held its benchmark Selic rate on 4 November after five quarter-point cuts, with inflation above its 4.5% ceiling.

Is Pope Leo visiting Argentina?

Yes. He arrived on 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November.

Connected Coverage

Brazil Stocks Jump 2.2% on Wall Street Rally | Brazil Market Report, Nov 9

Mexico Stocks Rise 1.0% as Peso Firms | Mexico Market Report, Nov 9

Colombian Peso Slips to 3,269 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 9

What to Do in Córdoba in November 2026

Chile Stocks Rise 0.5% as Peso Gains 1% | Chile Market Report, Nov 9

Peru Central Bank Adds Three Board Members

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump says deportations "might be too tough"”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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