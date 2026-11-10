Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Latin America mood on 10 November 2026: Argentina welcomes the Pope, Brazil cheers but money is tight, Peru fears the street, Mexico shops.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Cheerful mood, tight money: interest rates stay on hold at 13.75% while inflation sits above target Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Shopping mood: the Buen Fin discount week runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November —Chile Sour mood: roughly two in three Chileans disapprove of the president —Argentina Welcome: Pope Leo XIV arrived on 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November —Colombia Bracing: an explosives attack killed four people near a military base on 1 November —Peru Fear on the street: extortion has pushed Lima transport workers into repeated strikes

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America is in a mood of cautious relief on 10 November 2026, with relief in some places while crime, debt and the cost of money still weigh on daily life.

The day across Latin America at a glance. File photo of residential towers lit at night in a Latin American city.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America woke on Tuesday in a mood of cautious relief. Argentina welcomed a pope, Brazil cheered and Mexico began to shop.

Underneath the cheer sit older worries about debt, crime and expensive money. Brazil’s interest rates are on hold at 13.75%.

Brazil – Cheering the Bourse, Counting the Cost

Brazil’s mood lifted on Monday as Wall Street rallied, yet the real stayed weak. Investors enjoyed the day, but the currency told a quieter story.

Rates are the wound. The central bank held its Selic rate, the benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November after five cuts, and inflation is above its 4.5% ceiling.

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For foreigners, a weak real makes Brazil cheap to visit but costly for imported goods, so watch your currency exposure before celebrating the stock gains.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.16% USD / CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD / COP 3,269 +0.88% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,104.80

+1.00%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — IPSA 10,589.61 +0.50% — 10,536.54 10,650 10,550 — IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.80% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.16% +0.32% 18.53 18.56 18.50 — USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% +3.97% 976.64 975.74 966.06 — USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% -12.53% 3,240 3,269 3,267 — USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% +3.19% 3.44 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.71% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.45 +0.35% +3.06% 40.31 40.45 40.45 — USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% -7.23% 6,358 6,450 6,450 — USD/BOB 11.74 -0.59% +74.26% 11.81 11.74 11.74 — USD/DOP 60.46 -0.21% -4.73% 60.59 60.46 60.40 — USD/CRC 446.56 -0.38% -8.72% 448.27 446.56 446.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.13% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today COLCAP

2,576.36

+3.67% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% USD/PYG

6,450

+1.45% USD/PEN

3.41

-1.07% IPC MEX

72,104.80

+1.00% USD/CLP

966.96

-0.99% USD/COP

3,269

+0.88% EUR/BRL

6.18

+0.80% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. COLCAP led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 9, 2026 Read →

Mexico – A Shopping Mood

Mexico heads into Buen Fin, its annual discount week. It runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November.

For foreigners, Buen Fin discounts are real but so are the scams, so buy only from verified sellers.

Chile – A Sour Mood

Roughly two in three Chileans disapprove of the president, according to monthly polling by Cadem, a Chilean survey firm. That mood colours how people read everything else.

For foreigners, street crime is worth taking seriously in the evening.

Argentina – Welcoming the Pope

Pope Leo arrived in Argentina on Sunday 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November. His programme includes Buenos Aires, Luján and Córdoba.

A country that has lived through many crises welcomes a visit that mixes faith and hope.

For foreigners, expect crowds around papal events and follow official notices before you travel.

Colombia – Bracing for Violence

Colombia’s mood is one of bracing. An attack with explosives killed four people, among them a baby, near a military base in Planadas, in the department of Tolima, on 1 November.

Days earlier, at the end of October, explosives damaged a solar farm in Taminango, in the department of Nariño.

For foreigners, avoid road trips in conflict zones and follow local security advice.

Peru – Fear on the Street

Extortion is the fear on Lima’s streets. Bus drivers and transport firms have been pushed into repeated strikes since 2025 over threats and killings.

For foreigners, keep cash and bank transfers tidy and avoid unnecessary night travel, especially in Lima.

The Shared Mood

Some are celebrating while the streets are afraid. From Lima to Bogotá, people feel the gap between good news on a screen and the price of a bus fare.

The shared hope is that cheaper money and new investment will arrive before the next shock. The shared memory is of earlier crises, and it keeps everyone counting their reserves.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Latin America mood today?

A welcome for the Pope in Argentina, cheer in Brazil and a shopping mood in Mexico, while crime, debt and high interest rates still worry people across the region.

Why are Brazil’s interest rates stuck at 13.75%?

The central bank held its benchmark Selic rate on 4 November after five quarter-point cuts, with inflation above its 4.5% ceiling.

Is Pope Leo visiting Argentina?

Yes. He arrived on 8 November for a visit that runs to 11 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error