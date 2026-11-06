Latin America Mood Today: Paraguay’s President Quits

The open plaza of the Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo, with its Oscar Niemeyer hand sculpture in the background. The photo shows the area, not the concert. Photo: Picturesartbr / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts Brazil Security fear after a vote: a Rio gang hijacked three buses after its boss was arrested

Mexico Violence close to the capital: cartel boss El General killed in a shootout in Naucalpan

Argentina Price fatigue: October tax revenue rose 33.7%, roughly level with inflation

Colombia Pre-strike tension: national strike set for 19 November and a rebel-held officer, María Pantoja

Chile Unsettled accounts: Codelco overstated copper output by 42,000 tonnes while a Pinochet-era agent walks free

Paraguay Institutional shock: President Peña announced his resignation over a failed bank

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America ended 5 November worn down by violence and shaken by institutions that wobbled, from a bank collapse in Paraguay to a counting scandal at Chile’s copper giant.

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The day across Latin America at a glance.

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The Continent’s Mood Today

Fear of crime and doubt about institutions ran through the day. A president in Paraguay said he would quit, a drug boss died near Mexico City, and Chile learned that its flagship copper miner had counted wrongly.

Underneath sat a quieter worry about prices and fairness in Argentina and Colombia. Street fear and trust fear arrived on the same morning.

Brazil – A Winner Facing Fear in the Streets

Lula won the 25 October runoff with 51.79% of valid votes against Flávio Bolsonaro’s 48.21%. Crime is the worry closest to his voters’ homes.

On Thursday criminals in Rio de Janeiro hijacked three buses and used them as barricades after police arrested a local boss known as Pudim. Five bus lines were disrupted, and police seized three rifles.

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Mexico – A Boss Falls Near the Capital

Federal forces killed Édgar Aarón Vázquez Alvarado, known as El General and accused of founding the Cartel Nuevo Imperio, in a shootout in Naucalpan de Juárez on Thursday. The US Treasury had sanctioned him a year earlier.

Households have another date in mind: the Buen Fin sale, a national shopping weekend that the government expects to bring in US$12.6 billion.

Argentina – Tired of Prices

ARCA, the national tax agency, said October tax revenue rose 33.7% in a year to 21.6 trillion pesos (about US$14.0 billion). That is roughly level with prices, so the state is collecting more mainly because everything costs more.

For households, the number is a reminder of why price fatigue runs so deep. Argentines have lived through many cycles in which wages chase prices.

Colombia – Bracing for 19 November

A national strike is set for 19 November against the government’s Economic Rescue Law, a tax and spending bill. Rebels have also seized an officer, María Pantoja.

President Gustavo Petro denied claims about a sex contract, which adds personal scandal to political strain. The week feels tense before a single march has started.

Chile – Old Wounds and Copper Arithmetic

Codelco, the state copper giant, told shareholders it overstated its output by more than 42,000 tonnes across 2024 and 2025. Chair Bernardo Fontaine called the events serious.

For a country that lives on copper, a counting error at its flagship firm feels like a breach of trust. Chile also freed a Pinochet-era agent after a sentence cut, which reopens a wound that never fully closed.

Paraguay – A President Steps Down

President Santiago Peña announced his resignation in a video on Thursday, after the failure of Ueno Bank, a lender with about three million customers, turned into an impeachment fight. Congress has received his letter but had not formally accepted it at last report.

The lower house shelved an impeachment request against Vice President Pedro Alliana, who is expected to take over. The mood is bewilderment mixed with relief that a transfer looks orderly.

For a foreigner in Paraguay, daily life is unchanged, but contracts that depend on political stability deserve a second look.

Cuba – A Journalist Taken Off the Street

Cuban State Security detained the independent journalist Yoani Sánchez in Havana on Thursday. She is at least the third independent journalist detained in four days, and her newsroom says it does not know where she is.

The Shared Mood

Across the continent, 5 November felt like a day of institutions under strain: a bank that failed in Paraguay, a miner that miscounted in Chile, gangs testing the state in Rio and near Mexico City. People want governments that count honestly, keep promises and protect them from crime.

For daily market reports, see our country market reports linked below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Anxious about violence and weak institutions. A president in Paraguay announced his resignation, a Mexican cartel boss was killed and Rio faced bus hijackings.

What happened to Paraguay’s president?

Santiago Peña announced his resignation on 5 November over the failure of Ueno Bank. Congress had not formally accepted the letter at last report.

What did Codelco get wrong?

Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner, told shareholders it overstated output by more than 42,000 tonnes across 2024 and 2025.

Sources: Rio Times reporting on Paraguay, Rio Times reporting on Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Cuba, linked in Connected Coverage below.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief