Chilean Peso Falls 1.8% as Stocks Edge Up | Chile Market Report, Nov 10

Key Facts The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, edged up 0.07% to 10,597 , its third gain in a row, but it still sits 8.9% below its 28 January 2026 high of 11,628.

, its third gain in a row, but it still sits 8.9% below its 28 January 2026 high of 11,628. The peso fell sharply , with the dollar rising 1.76% to 984.23 pesos, after US consumer prices rose faster than forecast and revived talk of a Federal Reserve rate rise.

, with the dollar rising 1.76% to 984.23 pesos, after US consumer prices rose faster than forecast and revived talk of a Federal Reserve rate rise. US borrowing costs did the damage as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 10 basis points to 4.99% and the dollar index rose 0.55% to 102.22.

as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 10 basis points to 4.99% and the dollar index rose 0.55% to 102.22. Under the calm surface, the board split in two with phone company Entel up 5.1%, retailer Cencosud up 2.6% and LATAM Airlines up 1.7%, while lithium producer SQM-B fell 2.4%.

with phone company Entel up 5.1%, retailer Cencosud up 2.6% and LATAM Airlines up 1.7%, while lithium producer SQM-B fell 2.4%. The 20-session picture is still heavy as the IPSA is down 3.84% over 20 sessions and the dollar is up 6.1% against the peso over 60 sessions.

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market barely moved on Tuesday, but its currency did. The S&P IPSA, the index of the country’s largest listed companies, rose 0.07% to 10,597, while the dollar jumped 1.76% to 984.23 pesos. The cause sat in Washington, not Santiago. US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, more than forecasters expected, and traders began to price in a possible rate rise by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. That pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield, the return on US government borrowing, up 10 basis points to 4.99%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, and money chasing that yield tends to leave emerging markets such as Chile. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A stronger dollar makes imports, fuel and foreign holidays dearer for Chileans, while the stock index held up only because domestic names offset the pressure.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Tuesday as a quiet room with a loud street outside. The IPSA rose 0.07% to 10,597, a rounding error in most weeks, while the peso fell sharply.

The index has now risen for three sessions in a row and is 2.23% higher than five sessions ago. Yet it remains 3.84% lower than 20 sessions ago and 8.9% below its January high of 11,628.

So the day was a pause inside a weak month, not a change of direction. Chile’s market is still working off a long slide rather than starting a new rally.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Calm index, nervous currency MEDIUM The evidence points to a US-rates shock reaching Chile through the currency rather than through company earnings. The dollar index rose 0.55%, the US yield jumped 10 basis points, and Wall Street’s S&P 500 slipped 0.38%, all pointing the same way as the peso’s fall. The IPSA’s small gain reflects a rotation inside the market, with phone and retail shares rising against lithium and utilities. The variable to watch is the 10-year US yield, because another jump above 4.99% would test the peso’s recent high of 995.39 per dollar.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,597 +0.07% Third gain in a row, a small one Session range — — High and low were not in the verified scan USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar) 984.23 +1.76% A weaker peso IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan 2026) −8.9% The index sits this far below the high IPSA vs 12-month low 9,603 (14 Nov 2025) +10.4% The index is this far above the low, so it is mid-range Dollar vs 12-month high 995.39 (23 Oct 2026) −1.1% The dollar is only this far below its recent peak Key technical level 11,000 and 10,000 — Round-number ceiling and floor for the IPSA

The table shows a market near the middle of its yearly range, with a currency near the weak end of its own. The dollar at 984.23 pesos is 15.6% above its February low of 851.67 and just 1.1% below its 23 October high of 995.39.

Over 60 sessions the dollar has gained 6.1% on the peso, while the IPSA has lost 4.0% over the same stretch. Foreign money has been quietly leaving, and Tuesday added to the pattern.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,597.06 +0.07% L 10,554day rangeH 10,635 Market breadth · 11 names 64% advancing 7 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 983.69 +1.70% Copper 6.30 +1.30% Gold 4,049 +0.48% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +2.65% CENCOSUD Industrials +1.70% LATAM AIR Financials +0.67% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Utilities +0.48% ENELAM Consumer Disc. -0.14% FALABELLA Materials -0.84% SQM-B, CMPC Energy -0.86% COPEC Other -0.96% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% Ibovespa171,336.99 -0.52% Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P/BMV IPC71,564.96 -0.42% Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P IPSA10,597.06 +0.07% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% MSCI COLCAP2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% — 10,589.65 10,635 10,554 — USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98 — COPPER 6.30 +1.30% +23.85% 6.22 6.32 6.26 3,932 SQM-B 53,500 -2.36% +9.88% 54,795 54,795 53,500 137,902 COPEC 6,329 -0.86% -7.87% 6,384 6,475 6,230 916,335 BSANTANDER 79.50 +0.19% +13.73% 79.35 79.91 78.84 64,609,897 FALABELLA 6,620 -0.14% +10.52% 6,629 6,672 6,561 1,053,369 ENELAM 83.00 +0.48% -6.74% 82.60 83.79 82.00 15,320,838 CENCOSUD 1,745 +2.65% -39.83% 1,700 1,745 1,700 2,392,912 CMPC 890.00 +0.68% -34.08% 884.03 906.27 875.00 1,970,395 BANCO CHILE 192.97 +1.14% +13.50% 190.80 192.98 190.30 69,665,732 LATAM AIR 24.51 +1.70% +18.01% 24.10 24.78 24.34 1,404,204,268 SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% +29.00% 176.02 174.01 168.50 930,785 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% CENCOSUD 1,745 +2.65% SQM-B 53,500 -2.36% USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% LATAM AIR 24.51 +1.70% COPPER 6.30 +1.30% BANCO CHILE 192.97 +1.14% COPEC 6,329 -0.86% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.07%, with breadth positive — 7 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Vale Shares Fall 3.3% as Iron Ore Names Slide Read →

03 Why it moved — a hot US inflation reading

First and heaviest cause: US inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above forecasts, and that made a Federal Reserve rate rise a live possibility. Confidence: high.

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Second cause: the yield and the dollar. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 4.99% and the dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22, so every emerging-market currency felt the squeeze.

Chile was not alone. The Brazilian real weakened 1.36% to 5.5833 per dollar, the Mexican peso 0.50% to 18.6255, and the Colombian peso about 0.9% to 3,297. Confidence: high.

Third cause: fear and commodities were calm, so they did not rescue the currency. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased 2.31% to 19.46, and an oil fund slipped 0.85%, which helps a fuel importer like Chile slightly.

Copper, Chile’s main export and the macro anchor, has no settled price in our verified scan, so we cannot say it helped or hurt. China’s October imports rose 41.6% year on year against a 32% forecast, a hopeful sign for metals demand. Confidence: medium.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note LATAM Airlines (LTM) US$35m traded +1.7% Among the busiest names; the airline earns much of its revenue in dollars Entel Telecoms group +5.1% Top domestic gainer Cencosud Shopping (CENCOMALLS) Mall owner −0.1% Little changed Cencosud Supermarkets and retail +2.6% Retail strength despite the weaker peso Aguas Andinas (AGUAS-A) US$36m traded +1.1% Most traded name; a water utility, a classic defensive pick SQM-B US$8m traded −2.4% Lithium producer; the biggest domestic loser Copec US$6m traded −0.9% Fuel and forestry group Falabella US$7m traded −0.1% Retailer, little changed

Money moved towards telecoms and retail, and away from lithium. Cencosud’s 2.6% gain shows that shoppers’ stocks held up even as the currency sank.

SQM-B fell 2.4%, and with the lithium price tied to Chinese demand, its move offset much of the gain elsewhere. Parque Arauco, a mall owner, lost 1.7%, Ripley, a retailer, lost 1.6%, and Enel Chile, a power company, lost 1.3%.

On the other side, Banco de Chile rose 1.1% on US$14m traded, Mallplaza, a mall operator, rose 1.5% on US$12m, and BCI, another bank, slipped 1.0% on US$7m. The banks, which benefit when interest rates stay high, stayed steady.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile +0.07% Ibovespa Brazil −0.52% IPC Mexico −0.42%

Chile’s IPSA edged higher while Brazil’s Ibovespa and Mexico’s IPC fell. We have no verified closes for Argentina, Colombia or Peru.

For a reader in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is that a US inflation surprise hits every local currency at once. Chile’s peso fell most, at 1.76%, followed by Brazil’s at 1.36% and Colombia’s at about 0.9%, so imported goods and dollar debts get dearer from Bogotá to Santiago.

The live market board above carries the full closes for each index.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the IPSA is stuck between two round numbers. Resistance, the ceiling the index keeps bumping into, sits at 11,000, and support, the floor that catches falls, at 10,000.

Further down, the 12-month low of 9,603 from 14 November 2025 is the line that would signal real stress. The 28 January high of 11,628 is the ceiling that would mark a full recovery.

For the currency, the 23 October peak of 995.39 and the round 1,000 mark are the levels to watch. A dollar close above them would be the weakest peso of the year.

07 What to watch

US yields: Whether the 10-year Treasury yield keeps climbing above 4.99%, which would pressure the peso further.

Whether the 10-year Treasury yield keeps climbing above 4.99%, which would pressure the peso further. Chile’s central bank: The Banco Central de Chile, the country’s central bank, makes its next interest-rate decision in December, and its tone on the weaker peso is the next policy signal.

The Banco Central de Chile, the country’s central bank, makes its next interest-rate decision in December, and its tone on the weaker peso is the next policy signal. Copper: Any move in the copper price, since Chile’s income and the peso follow it closely.

Any move in the copper price, since Chile’s income and the peso follow it closely. IPSA levels: A close above 11,000 or below 10,000 would end the current range.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.5% as Peso Gains 1%.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.68% as Retailers Lead.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close on Tuesday?

The S&P IPSA rose 0.07% to 10,597, its third gain in a row. It remains 8.9% below its 28 January 2026 high of 11,628.

Why did the Chilean peso fall?

Hotter-than-expected US consumer prices lifted US yields and the dollar. The dollar rose 1.76% to 984.23 pesos.

Which Chilean stocks moved most?

Entel rose 5.1% and Cencosud 2.6%, while the lithium producer SQM-B fell 2.4%.

What does it mean for travellers and expats?

A weaker peso makes foreign holidays and imports dearer for Chileans. Visitors paying in dollars get more pesos for each dollar.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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