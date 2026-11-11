Mexico Stocks Hold Flat as Peso Weakens 0.5% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 10

Key Facts Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC index edged up 0.04% to 71,894 on Tuesday 10 November, its highest close in our 12-month record.

edged up 0.04% to 71,894 on Tuesday 10 November, its highest close in our 12-month record. The peso lost ground as the dollar rose 0.50% to 18.63 pesos, while the US dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22.

as the dollar rose 0.50% to 18.63 pesos, while the US dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22. US borrowing costs were the headwind , with the 10-year Treasury yield up 10 basis points to 4.99%, which pulls money away from emerging markets.

, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 10 basis points to 4.99%, which pulls money away from emerging markets. Miners and cement makers fell , with miner Peñoles down 3.6%, cement maker Cemex down 2.7% and mining group Grupo México down 0.7%, while airports and retailer Femsa rose.

, with miner Peñoles down 3.6%, cement maker Cemex down 2.7% and mining group Grupo México down 0.7%, while airports and retailer Femsa rose. The bigger trend is upward , with the index up 7.71% over 20 sessions and 16.6% above its 12-month low of 61,672.

, with the index up 7.71% over 20 sessions and 16.6% above its 12-month low of 61,672. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 89.5% on no change in Mexico’s interest rate in December (US$29,718 traded, 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s stock market held its ground on Tuesday while its currency slipped. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, edged up 0.04% to 71,894, its highest close in our 12-month record. The peso weakened, with the dollar rising 0.50% to 18.63 pesos. The cause came from outside Mexico: a firmer dollar, US government bond yields back near 5% and hotter US price data. The index is up 7.71% over 20 sessions and 11.64% over 60 sessions, so a flat day after that climb is a pause rather than a turn. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Mexican shares are resisting a strong dollar for now, but with US yields at 4.99% and the dollar index up 0.55%, global money flows decide what comes next.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

A runner who sets a personal best on Monday often jogs on the spot on Tuesday, and Mexico’s stock market did much the same. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index that tracks the country’s biggest listed companies, closed at 71,894, up 0.04%.

That is its highest close in our 12-month record, just above Monday’s 71,866. The pause followed a run in which the index gained 2.44% over five sessions.

The peso, Mexico’s currency, slipped. The dollar rose 0.50% to 18.63 pesos, so each peso now buys slightly less.

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Beneath the surface the day was mixed rather than gloomy. Femsa, owner of the Oxxo convenience-store chain, rose 1.8% and the airport group GAPB gained 2.8%, but miners and cement makers fell.

Assessment — A steady index, a softer peso MEDIUM The evidence points to an outside shock hitting the currency more than the stock market: US yields and the dollar rose and Wall Street slipped, while the VIX fear gauge fell 2.31% to 19.46. Mexico’s own picture was mixed, with airports and Femsa rising and a handful of heavyweights in mining and cement falling. One day cannot settle the matter, because the index sits at its 12-month high while the peso is still 1.3% below its dollar peak of 18.87. The variable to watch is the US 10-year Treasury yield: a sustained move above today’s 4.99% would keep the dollar strong and the peso under pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC 71,894 +0.04% Highest close in our 12-month record Session range — — Not published in our scan USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 18.63 +0.50% Dollar stronger, peso weaker IPC 12-month range 61,672 to 71,894 — At the high, 16.6% above the low USD/MXN 12-month range 16.89 to 18.87 — 1.3% below the high of 29 October, 10.3% above the low of 4 September IPC over 20 sessions — +7.71% Fast climb, so a pause is unsurprising Key technical level 71,894 — The 12-month closing high is the level to hold

Read the table as a dashboard: the index sits at its ceiling, while the dollar has climbed for a quarter. Over 60 sessions the dollar has risen 9.1% against the peso, which means foreign investors in Mexican shares have earned less in their own currency than the index suggests.

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The Mexican Stock Exchange publishes official closing data at https://www.bmv.com.mx, and Banco de México does the same for the exchange rate at https://www.banxico.org.mx. Our scan does not carry the session’s high and low, so we leave them out rather than guess.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,564.96 -0.42% L 71,295day rangeH 72,057 +13.95% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.60 +0.35% Brent crude 92.36 +0.95% Gold 4,049 +0.48% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.33% GAP, ASUR, OMA Consumer Staples +0.83% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Financials +0.43% GFNORTE Telecom +0.38% TELEVISA, AMX Mining -0.65% GMEXICO Other -1.11% AMX ADR Materials -2.70% CEMEX Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% Ibovespa171,336.99 -0.52% Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P/BMV IPC71,564.96 -0.42% Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P IPSA10,597.06 +0.07% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% MSCI COLCAP2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399 USD/MXN 18.60 +0.35% +1.18% 18.53 18.62 18.59 — WALMEX 54.45 -0.26% -11.88% 54.59 54.96 53.89 21,980,029 GMEXICO 222.11 -0.65% +40.21% 223.57 225.60 217.80 6,261,594 FEMSA 246.81 +1.85% +41.96% 242.33 247.38 240.01 2,762,591 CEMEX 20.15 -2.70% +6.15% 20.71 20.77 20.12 17,587,727 GFNORTE 210.22 +0.43% +17.02% 209.31 211.79 207.93 3,668,249 BIMBO 70.10 +2.19% +10.13% 68.60 70.24 67.90 4,564,434 TELEVISA 8.85 +0.34% -16.95% 8.82 8.92 8.66 4,096,246 AMX 24.00 +0.42% +13.30% 23.90 24.15 23.87 38,642,953 GAP 449.07 +2.79% +14.09% 436.86 451.50 432.02 991,304 ASUR 268.42 +0.60% -12.48% 266.82 268.42 265.84 25,635 OMA 256.00 +0.61% +7.65% 254.46 256.70 252.39 493,453 KOF 223.03 +2.58% +36.94% 217.42 224.19 216.33 1,393,876 GRUMA 269.08 -0.01% -14.18% 269.11 270.43 266.35 388,104 KIMBER 38.89 -1.37% +8.81% 39.43 39.67 38.85 4,326,929 AMX ADR 25.76 -1.11% +9.62% 26.05 25.88 25.53 2,930,020 Largest moves today GAP 449.07 +2.79% CEMEX 20.15 -2.70% KOF 223.03 +2.58% BIMBO 70.10 +2.19% FEMSA 246.81 +1.85% KIMBER 38.89 -1.37% AMX ADR 25.76 -1.11% GMEXICO 222.11 -0.65% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh Read →

03 Why it moved — a firmer dollar and US bond yields

First, and with high confidence: US borrowing costs jumped. The 10-year Treasury yield, the interest the US government pays to borrow for a decade, rose 10 basis points to 4.99%, and a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

When safe US bonds pay close to 5%, investors have less reason to hold riskier assets in emerging markets such as Mexico. The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.55% to 102.22.

Second, with medium-high confidence: hotter US price data reshaped interest-rate bets. Traders now weigh a possible rate rise in December by the Federal Reserve, America’s central bank.

Higher US rates make pesos less attractive to hold, and the S&P 500 fell 0.38% in sympathy.

Third, with medium confidence: metals and cement. The gold fund GLD fell 2.68%, and Peñoles, a precious-metals miner, dropped 3.6%, while Cemex lost 2.7%.

The usual fear gauge disagrees with a panic story, since the VIX fell 2.31% to 19.46. The best-supported reading is a dollar-and-yields squeeze, not a flight from risk.

Monday’s record came with strong gains across global markets, and the same logic works in reverse: Mexico rises and falls with the world tape.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note GMEXICOB (Grupo México) Turnover $135m −0.7% Most traded; mining and rail giant WALMEX (Walmart’s Mexican arm) Turnover $94m −0.3% Slightly lower; the country’s biggest retailer GFNORTEO (Banorte) Turnover $59m +0.4% Mexican bank, steady FEMSAUBD (Femsa) Turnover $54m +1.8% Owner of Oxxo stores GAPB (Pacific airports group) Turnover $28m +2.8% Biggest gainer on the board VOLARA (Volaris) — +3.1% Airline rose alongside airports CEMEXCPO (Cemex) Turnover $28m −2.7% Cement maker, a heavy weight PE&OLES (Peñoles) — −3.6% Biggest loser; precious-metals miner ALPEKA (Alpek) — −3.4% Petrochemicals group

The scorecard explains why the index barely moved even though several names swung hard. Grupo México, the most-traded stock, slipped 0.7%, and Cemex and Peñoles fell, but the losses were offset by gains in airports, banks and Femsa.

Banorte edged up 0.4% and Walmex slipped 0.3%, which tells you the domestic banks and shops held steady. America Movil, the telecoms giant, is not among the movers in our scan, so we make no claim about it.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +0.04% Ibovespa Brazil −0.52% IPSA Chile +0.07%

Mexico’s stocks held up better than Brazil’s: the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.52%, while Chile’s IPSA, which tracks its largest companies, edged up 0.07%. We have no verified closes for the stock markets of Argentina, Colombia or Peru.

The currencies told the sharper story, with the dollar up 1.36% against the Brazilian real, 1.76% against the Chilean peso and about 0.9% against the Colombian peso. Mexico’s 0.50% peso slide was the mildest of the group.

For Latin America the lesson is plain: a strong dollar raises the cost of dollar debt and imported fuel and goods, while helping exporters who earn dollars. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the first thing to watch is the 12-month closing high at 71,894. A close above it would show the run has resumed, while the round 70,000 mark is the nearest support traders will use.

The low of 61,672 on 20 November 2025 is far below, with the index 16.6% above that low. The 20-session gain of 7.71% is fast, which makes a rest unsurprising.

Big runs often pause, and history is not a forecast. For the dollar, the levels are 18.87, the high of 29 October, and the round 18.50 and 19.00 marks.

07 What to watch

US bond yields: The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.99%, and a further rise would keep the dollar firm and pressure the peso.

The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.99%, and a further rise would keep the dollar firm and pressure the peso. The Federal Reserve: A possible US rate rise in December would keep the dollar firm; a softer tone from Fed officials would help the peso.

A possible US rate rise in December would keep the dollar firm; a softer tone from Fed officials would help the peso. The 71,894 level: A close below it would show the pause is turning into a pullback; a close above would extend the run.

A close below it would show the pause is turning into a pullback; a close above would extend the run. Mexican factory output: Industrial production is due on 11 November at 12:00 on the RT calendar and gauges demand for Mexican manufacturing.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.0% as Peso Firms.

Background: 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision, with US$29,718 traded as of 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026. It prices no change at 89.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 9.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect a pause after the Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, cut its rate to 6.25% on 5 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the S&P/BMV IPC?

It is Mexico’s main stock index, tracking the biggest companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. It closed at 71,894 on Tuesday, up 0.04%.

Why did the peso weaken?

The dollar gained broadly as US bond yields rose, and the US dollar index climbed 0.55%. The dollar rose 0.50% to 18.63 pesos.

Is the Mexican stock market at a high?

On Tuesday it closed at 71,894, its highest close in our 12-month record, up 0.04% on the day.

What does the weaker peso mean for travellers?

Each dollar now buys about 18.63 pesos, so visitors from the US get slightly more pesos. Mexicans buying dollars or imported goods pay slightly more.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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