Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 10

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.59▲ 0.32% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.67% BRENT 92.36 ▲ 0.95% WTI 86.45 ▲ 0.48% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.30% GOLD 4,049 ▲ 0.48% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.02% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 592.50 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.35% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.68% BRENT 92.36 ▲ 0.95% WTI 86.45 ▲ 0.48% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.30% GOLD 4,049 ▲ 0.48% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.02% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 592.50 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Market Report

Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 10

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Key Facts

  • Colombia’s peso weakened about 0.9% on Tuesday 10 November, as the US dollar closed near 3,297 pesos from 3,269 on Monday.
  • US prices set the tone: October consumer prices rose 0.4%, above forecasts, and the dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22.
  • Colombia’s own inflation reached 6.30% in October, still far above the central bank’s comfort zone.
  • The dollar sits about 15% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos and about 8% above its low of 3,044.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 63.5% on no change in Colombia’s interest rate in December and 31.9% on a 0.25-point rise (US$40,583 traded, 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

Today’s Focus

Colombia’s peso gave back ground on Tuesday as a hot US inflation report lifted the dollar everywhere. One US dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, about 0.9% more than the 3,269 of Monday.

The official exchange rate for the day, the TRM published by the financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera, was 3,269.88 pesos. It is set from the previous day’s trading, so the market closed above it.

The same shock hit the region: the dollar rose 1.36% against Brazil’s real, 1.76% against Chile’s peso and 0.50% against Mexico’s peso. Colombia’s move sat in the middle of the four.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Colombia story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What matters today. A weaker peso makes imports, foreign debt and holidays abroad dearer for Colombians, and makes the country cheaper for anyone paying in dollars.

Colombia's stock exchange and the COLCAP.
Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of a currency as a boat: on Tuesday a wave from Washington lifted every dollar-priced boat in the region. In Colombia the dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, up about 0.9% on the day.

A rising dollar-peso rate (written USD/COP) means a weaker peso. The rate stayed within a range of about 3,268 to 3,310 pesos during the day.

For a foreign investor, a weaker peso cuts the value of peso assets. We could not verify the closing level of the COLCAP, the main index of the Bogotá stock exchange, so we leave it out rather than guess.

Assessment — A US-driven move, not a Colombian one MEDIUM

The evidence points to Washington: US prices rose 0.4% in October against a forecast of 0.3%, the dollar index rose 0.55% and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.99%. Brazil, Chile and Mexico saw their currencies weaken on the same day.

Colombia’s own news was calmer. October inflation came in at 6.30%, still high, but the peso’s move was smaller than that of Brazil or Chile. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a move above 5% would add pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
COLCAP Closing level not verified for 10 November
Session range 3,268 to 3,310 US dollar in pesos, interbank market
US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) 3,297 +0.9% Peso weaker; the official TRM was 3,269.88
52-week positioning 15% below the high, 8% above the low The dollar’s 12-month range runs from 3,044 to 3,864 pesos
Key technical level 3,300 pesos (round number) Nearest ceiling for the dollar; 3,044 is the floor

The table shows a currency move that was modest by emerging-market standards. The dollar remains well below its December 2025 high of 3,864 pesos.

Colombia’s October inflation of 6.30% is the other number to keep in mind, because high inflation limits how far the central bank can cut interest rates.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia — Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá
Nov 11, 2026 · 00:15
MSCI COLCAP · benchmark
2,528.01 -1.88%
Market breadth · 9 names
44% advancing
4 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / COP
3,297
+5.67%
Brent crude
92.36
+0.95%
WTI crude
86.45
+0.48%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+0.64%
BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Other
-0.60%
BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER
Energy
-2.24%
ECOPETROL
Industrials
-3.48%
TECNOGLASS
Mining
-6.30%
BUENAVENTURA
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 171,336.99 -0.52%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,564.96 -0.42%
S&P IPSAChile 10,597.06 +0.07%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,528.01 -1.88%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88%
USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296
BRENT 92.36 +0.95% +44.18% 91.49 92.68 91.73 1,262
WTI 86.45 +0.48% +43.77% 86.04 86.77 86.12 7,146
ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24% +50.05% 15.61 15.44 15.01 1,511,409
BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96% +42.80% 94.91 92.37 85.88 911,922
GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53% +1.60% 4.34 4.47 4.30 110,621
TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48% -1.81% 47.09 46.78 45.04 364,422
CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34% +42.47% 355.90 373.48 336.20 792,613
BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30% +15.83% 28.90 28.45 26.95 929,886
SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% +29.00% 176.02 174.01 168.50 930,785
Largest moves today
BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30%
USD/COP 3,297 +5.67%
BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96%
TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48%
CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34%
SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22%
GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53%
ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24%
The session read
The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.88%, with breadth negative — 4 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh
Read →

03 Why it moved — hot US inflation and a firmer dollar

First and heaviest, US inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% forecast on the RT economic calendar, and that core prices rose 0.3% against a forecast of 0.2%. Confidence: high.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Second, a firmer global dollar. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of major rivals, rose 0.55% to 102.22, while the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government borrowing, climbed to 4.99%. Higher US yields tend to pull money out of emerging markets. Confidence: high.

Third, oil. Crude is Colombia’s biggest export, and the USO oil fund, a popular tracker of US crude futures, fell 0.85% on the day. The EIA (the US Energy Information Administration, at eia.gov) reported that commercial crude stocks fell by about 0.9 million barrels in the week to 30 October. Confidence: medium.

The drivers agree with the size of the move. The Chilean peso weakened 1.76% against the dollar, the Brazilian real 1.36% and the Mexican peso 0.50%, so Colombia’s 0.9% sits within the regional range.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
USD/COP 3,297 +0.9% The headline move: the peso lost ground
Dollar index 102.22 +0.55% Broad dollar strength
US 10-year yield 4.99% +10 basis points Higher returns on US bonds attract capital
Oil (USO fund) 141.45 −0.85% Down 10.57% over five sessions
S&P 500 7,521 −0.38% Wall Street’s main index slipped
VIX fear gauge 19.46 −2.31% Calmer than the week before

This table lists the forces acting on Colombia rather than single shares, because no verified company-level data is available for the session. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased, so global panic was not the culprit. The move was about the dollar and US interest rates.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
Ibovespa Brazil −0.52%
IPC Mexico +0.04%
IPSA Chile +0.07%

Brazil’s Ibovespa, Mexico’s IPC and Chile’s IPSA are the main stock indices of those countries. We have no verified closes for the stock markets of Argentina, Colombia or Peru.

Currencies told the sharper story. The dollar rose 1.36% to 5.5833 against the Brazilian real, 0.50% to 18.6255 against the Mexican peso and 1.76% to 984.225 against the Chilean peso.

For a reader in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is that a US inflation surprise hits every local currency at once, and Colombia’s peso was no exception.

06 The technical picture

Charts are simply maps of where buyers and sellers have previously acted. For the dollar against the peso, the nearest ceiling is the round number of 3,300 pesos, only a step above the 3,297 close.

The floor is the 12-month low of 3,044 pesos set on 24 August 2026, with the dollar now about 8% above it. The 12-month high of 3,864, set on 18 December 2025, is far away, and the dollar sits about 15% below it.

A close above 3,300 would be a new test for the peso, but history is not a forecast. We print no COLCAP support or resistance because we have no verified levels.

07 What to watch

  • US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.99% is the global lever on emerging-market currencies; a further rise would add pressure.
  • The 3,300 level: A close of the dollar above 3,300 pesos would signal that the sell-off is spreading; a retreat towards 3,044 would signal calm.
  • Oil: The weekly US inventory report from the EIA, due on 11 November, shows whether crude stocks keep falling.
  • The central bank: Watch the December interest-rate decision of Colombia’s central bank, Banco de la República.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips to 3,269 per Dollar.

Background: Colombia Stocks Flat as Peso Slips.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$40,583 traded as of 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026. It prices no change at 63.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 31.9%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.8%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 2.1% and a 0.25-point cut at 1.6%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a hold as the base case but give a rise a real chance after October inflation of 6.30%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Colombian peso weaken on Tuesday?

US consumer prices rose faster than forecast, which lifted the dollar worldwide. The dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, about 0.9% higher than on Monday.

Why can we not give a COLCAP close?

We could not verify the COLCAP closing level for 10 November, so we do not print one. The COLCAP is the main index of the Colombian stock exchange.

Is a weaker peso good or bad?

It hurts Colombians who import goods, hold dollar debt or travel abroad, and helps exporters and visitors paying in dollars.

Is this a record low for the peso?

No. The dollar is about 15% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos and about 8% above its low of 3,044, so the peso is not at an extreme.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Read More from The Rio Times

Your Morning Market Edge

Latin American market analysis delivered by 6am.

Subscribe Now
Stay Informed

Get The Rio Times delivered to your inbox — market intelligence, daily briefs, and breaking analysis across Latin America.

Start for US$1

Related Articles

Colombia Markets
Colombian Peso Slips to 3,269 per Dollar
November 9, 2026 · 7 min read
Colombia Markets
Colombia Stocks Flat as Peso Slips
November 6, 2026 · 7 min read
Colombia Markets
Colombia Stocks Slip 0.9% as Peso Gains
November 5, 2026 · 7 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.