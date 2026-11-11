Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 10

Key Facts Colombia’s peso weakened about 0.9% on Tuesday 10 November , as the US dollar closed near 3,297 pesos from 3,269 on Monday.

, as the US dollar closed near 3,297 pesos from 3,269 on Monday. US prices set the tone : October consumer prices rose 0.4%, above forecasts, and the dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22.

: October consumer prices rose 0.4%, above forecasts, and the dollar index gained 0.55% to 102.22. Colombia’s own inflation reached 6.30% in October , still far above the central bank’s comfort zone.

, still far above the central bank’s comfort zone. The dollar sits about 15% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos and about 8% above its low of 3,044.

of 3,864 pesos and about 8% above its low of 3,044. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 63.5% on no change in Colombia’s interest rate in December and 31.9% on a 0.25-point rise (US$40,583 traded, 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

Today’s Focus Colombia’s peso gave back ground on Tuesday as a hot US inflation report lifted the dollar everywhere. One US dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, about 0.9% more than the 3,269 of Monday. The official exchange rate for the day, the TRM published by the financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera, was 3,269.88 pesos. It is set from the previous day’s trading, so the market closed above it. The same shock hit the region: the dollar rose 1.36% against Brazil’s real, 1.76% against Chile’s peso and 0.50% against Mexico’s peso. Colombia’s move sat in the middle of the four. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A weaker peso makes imports, foreign debt and holidays abroad dearer for Colombians, and makes the country cheaper for anyone paying in dollars.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of a currency as a boat: on Tuesday a wave from Washington lifted every dollar-priced boat in the region. In Colombia the dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, up about 0.9% on the day.

A rising dollar-peso rate (written USD/COP) means a weaker peso. The rate stayed within a range of about 3,268 to 3,310 pesos during the day.

For a foreign investor, a weaker peso cuts the value of peso assets. We could not verify the closing level of the COLCAP, the main index of the Bogotá stock exchange, so we leave it out rather than guess.

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Assessment — A US-driven move, not a Colombian one MEDIUM The evidence points to Washington: US prices rose 0.4% in October against a forecast of 0.3%, the dollar index rose 0.55% and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.99%. Brazil, Chile and Mexico saw their currencies weaken on the same day. Colombia’s own news was calmer. October inflation came in at 6.30%, still high, but the peso’s move was smaller than that of Brazil or Chile. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a move above 5% would add pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP — — Closing level not verified for 10 November Session range 3,268 to 3,310 — US dollar in pesos, interbank market US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) 3,297 +0.9% Peso weaker; the official TRM was 3,269.88 52-week positioning 15% below the high, 8% above the low — The dollar’s 12-month range runs from 3,044 to 3,864 pesos Key technical level 3,300 pesos (round number) — Nearest ceiling for the dollar; 3,044 is the floor

The table shows a currency move that was modest by emerging-market standards. The dollar remains well below its December 2025 high of 3,864 pesos.

Colombia’s October inflation of 6.30% is the other number to keep in mind, because high inflation limits how far the central bank can cut interest rates.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,528.01 -1.88% Market breadth · 9 names 44% advancing 4 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,297 +5.67% Brent crude 92.36 +0.95% WTI crude 86.45 +0.48% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +0.64% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -0.60% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Energy -2.24% ECOPETROL Industrials -3.48% TECNOGLASS Mining -6.30% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% Ibovespa171,336.99 -0.52% Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P/BMV IPC71,564.96 -0.42% Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P IPSA10,597.06 +0.07% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% MSCI COLCAP2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296 — BRENT 92.36 +0.95% +44.18% 91.49 92.68 91.73 1,262 WTI 86.45 +0.48% +43.77% 86.04 86.77 86.12 7,146 ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24% +50.05% 15.61 15.44 15.01 1,511,409 BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96% +42.80% 94.91 92.37 85.88 911,922 GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53% +1.60% 4.34 4.47 4.30 110,621 TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48% -1.81% 47.09 46.78 45.04 364,422 CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34% +42.47% 355.90 373.48 336.20 792,613 BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30% +15.83% 28.90 28.45 26.95 929,886 SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% +29.00% 176.02 174.01 168.50 930,785 Largest moves today BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30% USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96% TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48% CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34% SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53% ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.88%, with breadth negative — 4 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh Read →

03 Why it moved — hot US inflation and a firmer dollar

First and heaviest, US inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% forecast on the RT economic calendar, and that core prices rose 0.3% against a forecast of 0.2%. Confidence: high.

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Second, a firmer global dollar. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of major rivals, rose 0.55% to 102.22, while the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government borrowing, climbed to 4.99%. Higher US yields tend to pull money out of emerging markets. Confidence: high.

Third, oil. Crude is Colombia’s biggest export, and the USO oil fund, a popular tracker of US crude futures, fell 0.85% on the day. The EIA (the US Energy Information Administration, at eia.gov) reported that commercial crude stocks fell by about 0.9 million barrels in the week to 30 October. Confidence: medium.

The drivers agree with the size of the move. The Chilean peso weakened 1.76% against the dollar, the Brazilian real 1.36% and the Mexican peso 0.50%, so Colombia’s 0.9% sits within the regional range.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note USD/COP 3,297 +0.9% The headline move: the peso lost ground Dollar index 102.22 +0.55% Broad dollar strength US 10-year yield 4.99% +10 basis points Higher returns on US bonds attract capital Oil (USO fund) 141.45 −0.85% Down 10.57% over five sessions S&P 500 7,521 −0.38% Wall Street’s main index slipped VIX fear gauge 19.46 −2.31% Calmer than the week before

This table lists the forces acting on Colombia rather than single shares, because no verified company-level data is available for the session. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased, so global panic was not the culprit. The move was about the dollar and US interest rates.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.52% IPC Mexico +0.04% IPSA Chile +0.07%

Brazil’s Ibovespa, Mexico’s IPC and Chile’s IPSA are the main stock indices of those countries. We have no verified closes for the stock markets of Argentina, Colombia or Peru.

Currencies told the sharper story. The dollar rose 1.36% to 5.5833 against the Brazilian real, 0.50% to 18.6255 against the Mexican peso and 1.76% to 984.225 against the Chilean peso.

For a reader in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is that a US inflation surprise hits every local currency at once, and Colombia’s peso was no exception.

06 The technical picture

Charts are simply maps of where buyers and sellers have previously acted. For the dollar against the peso, the nearest ceiling is the round number of 3,300 pesos, only a step above the 3,297 close.

The floor is the 12-month low of 3,044 pesos set on 24 August 2026, with the dollar now about 8% above it. The 12-month high of 3,864, set on 18 December 2025, is far away, and the dollar sits about 15% below it.

A close above 3,300 would be a new test for the peso, but history is not a forecast. We print no COLCAP support or resistance because we have no verified levels.

07 What to watch

US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.99% is the global lever on emerging-market currencies; a further rise would add pressure.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.99% is the global lever on emerging-market currencies; a further rise would add pressure. The 3,300 level: A close of the dollar above 3,300 pesos would signal that the sell-off is spreading; a retreat towards 3,044 would signal calm.

A close of the dollar above 3,300 pesos would signal that the sell-off is spreading; a retreat towards 3,044 would signal calm. Oil: The weekly US inventory report from the EIA, due on 11 November, shows whether crude stocks keep falling.

The weekly US inventory report from the EIA, due on 11 November, shows whether crude stocks keep falling. The central bank: Watch the December interest-rate decision of Colombia’s central bank, Banco de la República.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips to 3,269 per Dollar.

Background: Colombia Stocks Flat as Peso Slips.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$40,583 traded as of 7:57 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026. It prices no change at 63.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 31.9%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.8%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 2.1% and a 0.25-point cut at 1.6%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a hold as the base case but give a rise a real chance after October inflation of 6.30%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Colombian peso weaken on Tuesday?

US consumer prices rose faster than forecast, which lifted the dollar worldwide. The dollar closed near 3,297 pesos, about 0.9% higher than on Monday.

Why can we not give a COLCAP close?

We could not verify the COLCAP closing level for 10 November, so we do not print one. The COLCAP is the main index of the Colombian stock exchange.

Is a weaker peso good or bad?

It hurts Colombians who import goods, hold dollar debt or travel abroad, and helps exporters and visitors paying in dollars.

Is this a record low for the peso?

No. The dollar is about 15% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos and about 8% above its low of 3,044, so the peso is not at an extreme.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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