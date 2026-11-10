Petrobras Pays Shareholders US$2.7 Billion

The Petrobras P-51 platform off Brazil, in a file photo. The photo does not show the announcement itself.

BRAZIL MARKETS · PETROBRAS

Published Tuesday, 10 November, 6:40 p.m. ET · Source: Petrobras regulatory filing

Key Facts The payout Petrobras will pay R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, or R$1.19 a share.

The schedule Two equal instalments on 22 February and 22 March 2027, topped up with Brazil’s Selic interest rate.

Who qualifies Holders on 21 December 2026 on Brazil’s B3 exchange, and holders of dollar-traded ADRs in New York on 23 December.

Still open Whether it is paid as dividends or as tax-deductible “interest on equity”; the board decides by 10 December.

Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant will hand shareholders about US$2.7 billion, 12% less than it approved in August.

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Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, opened its wallet again on Tuesday evening, though a little less widely than in August. Its board approved R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion at R$5.58 per US dollar) for shareholders, or R$1.1873 a share (about US$0.21), based on the third-quarter balance sheet.

Since 6 August, when the board approved R$17.4 billion (about US$3.1 billion) for the second quarter, the payout has fallen 12%, from R$1.3481 a share to R$1.1873. It lands in Brazil’s economy, where Petrobras is one of the biggest dividend payers on the stock market.

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How Does Petrobras Decide the Size of the Payout?

The size comes from a formula, not a mood. Petrobras’s policy says it pays out 45% of free cash flow, the money left after running costs and investment, whenever its gross debt is at or below a ceiling set in its strategic plan.

The company called the payout “compatible with its financial sustainability”. It is an advance on the full-year 2026 payout, which shareholders will vote on at the annual meeting in 2027, and every real paid now will be deducted from that total.

Bank analysts had expected more before the quarter, with estimates running up to about US$4.2 billion. Petrobras has not yet published the cash-flow figures that would explain the gap.

Key Dates Thu 10 Dec Petrobras says whether it pays dividends, interest on equity, or a mix of both.

Mon 21 Dec Record date for shares on the B3, São Paulo’s stock exchange. Shares trade without the payout from Tue 22 Dec.

Wed 23 Dec Record date for Petrobras ADRs in New York.

Mon 22 Feb 2027 First instalment of R$0.5937 a share (about US$0.11) for B3 holders.

Mon 22 Mar 2027 Second instalment, the same amount. ADR holders are paid from Mon 1 March and Mon 29 March.

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When Does the Money Reach Shareholders?

The cash comes in two equal halves, early in 2027. Each half grows with the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, from 31 December 2026 until the day it is paid, and income tax can apply under Brazilian rules.

The delay is part of the design: holders are paid in February and March for a quarter that ended on 30 September. Our Selic guide for foreign investors explains why that interest top-up matters.

The August payout is still being delivered. Its instalments fall on 23 November and 21 December, so shareholders will receive money from two different quarters within weeks.

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What Does It Mean for US Readers?

The clearest winner is anyone who holds Petrobras through its US-listed shares, known as ADRs, which are certificates that let Americans own foreign stock in dollars. The ADR (ticker PBR) closed at US$18.28 on Tuesday, down 0.4%, before the news.

Dollar holders also take currency risk: a weaker real shrinks the dollar value of a payout set in reais. The loser is the investor who bet on a larger cheque, and anyone who needs the money soon, because nothing arrives before 22 February.

In Plain English Free cash flow Cash left after a company pays its costs and investments.

ADR A dollar-traded certificate in New York that stands for shares of a foreign company.

Interest on equity A Brazilian way of paying shareholders that is tax-deductible for the company.

Record date The day you must own the shares to receive the payout.

What Is Not Known Yet?

Petrobras has not said what profit the quarter produced. It will present the full third-quarter results in a webcast on Wednesday 11 November at 1:00 p.m. Brasília time (11:00 a.m. ET).

Nor is it known whether the payout will arrive as dividends or interest on equity, a choice that changes the tax bill for holders. The board promised that answer by 10 December.

Production gives some support: Petrobras said on 28 October it pumped a record of about 3.51 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter. What would confirm the policy is working is a steady 45% share of free cash flow next quarter, and what could break it is a rise in debt or a drop in oil prices.

Brazil’s October inflation reading is due on Thursday 12 November at 7:00 a.m. ET. It will show how fast prices are rising, which shapes the Selic and so the top-up on these instalments.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Petrobras pay the R$15.3 billion?

In two equal instalments on 22 February and 22 March 2027 for B3 holders. ADR holders are paid from 1 March and 29 March 2027.

Who gets the payout?

Holders on the record date: 21 December 2026 for B3 shares and 23 December 2026 for ADRs. Shares bought from 22 December trade without the payout.

Sources: Petrobras filing to the market of 10 November 2026; Petrobras investor relations; Petrobras filing of 6 August 2026; B3 and market data for the exchange rate and ADR price.

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