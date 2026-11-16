Photo: Draceane / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · ARGENTINA · FORESTRY

Empresas CMPC, a Chilean pulp, paper and forestry group linked to the Matte family, one of Chile’s largest business families, agreed to sell its entire forestry operation in Argentina for US$170 million. The company said on Monday 16 November that the buyer is Grupo Faro Verde, an Argentine conglomerate.

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The deal covers about 94,000 hectares in the provinces of Corrientes and Misiones, CMPC said in its announcement of 16 November. It ends more than 30 years of CMPC forestry in Argentina and follows other disposals covered in our Chile news.

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Key Facts What CMPC sells all its Argentine forestry for US$170 million, ending more than 30 years there.

Land About 94,000 hectares in Corrientes and Misiones; about 65,000 are plantable, mainly pine.

Buyer Grupo Faro Verde, a Tandil-based Argentine group founded by businessman José María Larocca.

Total The three sales CMPC has announced since September add up to US$955.5 million.

Next CMPC expects closing and payment in December; the price may be adjusted.

CMPC is leaving Argentine forests that were not integrated with its industrial plants, as part of a wider clean-up of its businesses. It is the third large disposal since September.

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The Big Picture

CMPC said on Monday 16 November that the sale is part of a strategy to tidy up its businesses and focus resources where it has the strongest competitive advantages. It gave the lack of any link between the Argentine forests and its industrial plants as one of the main reasons.

On Wednesday 23 September 2026 CMPC announced the sale of its corrugated packaging business in Chile to Smurfit Westrock, an Irish packaging group, for US$420 million, as our report on the packaging sale set out. On Wednesday 21 October it announced the sale of about 60,000 hectares of forest land in the Maule region of Chile to a vehicle of J.P.

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Morgan Natural Capital, the forestry investment arm of J.P. Morgan, for US$365.5 million, covered in our report on the Maule forest sale.

Adding the three deals, US$420 million, US$365.5 million and US$170 million, gives US$955.5 million. CMPC has said it is focusing on Natureza, its planned pulp mill in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

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What CMPC Is Selling

CMPC will transfer 100% of the shares of Forestal Bosques del Plata S.A. and Forestal Timbauva S.A., its Argentine forestry operation, it said on 16 November. Of the 94,000 hectares, about 65,000 are plantable, mainly with pine.

The two companies manage plantations. CMPC said on 16 November that the forests were not integrated with its other industrial operations, which it gave as one of the main reasons for the sale.

Who Is Buying

Faro Verde is a group based in Tandil, in Buenos Aires province, founded by businessman José María Larocca. It works in agriculture, livestock, forestry, hotels and real estate, according to local business reports on Monday 16 November.

The same reports say Faro Verde added about 24,000 hectares of farmland from the Pereda family, a local landowning family, at the start of 2026. They add that it bought the grain trader Ceres Tolvas in September 2026.

Local business reports on 16 November also say Faro Verde owns eucalyptus forestry in Uruguay that supplies the pulp industry. Larocca is an Olympic show jumper who rode for Argentina at five Games, from Beijing 2008 to Paris 2024.

In Plain English Hectare: a metric land unit of 10,000 square metres, about 2.5 acres.

Pulp: wood fibre that mills turn into paper and packaging.

Plantable land: ground suitable for planting trees, as opposed to the total area.

What It Means for You

Shareholders of CMPC are affected most directly, because the three sales announced since September add up to US$955.5 million by our addition. The two Argentine companies will have a new owner, Faro Verde, once the deal closes.

The price of US$170 million is the figure CMPC announced on 16 November for about 94,000 hectares. CMPC’s announcement gives no figure for the wood the two companies sell.

What Is Not Known

CMPC’s announcement of 16 November expects the deal to close in December, with the price open to adjustments. It does not say what happens to the employees of the two companies.

CMPC has not said whether it will book a gain or a loss on the sale. It also has not named the regulatory approvals the closing needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is CMPC getting for its Argentine forests?

CMPC agreed to sell its entire Argentine forestry operation to Grupo Faro Verde for US$170 million, it said on 16 November. The land is about 94,000 hectares in Corrientes and Misiones.

Who is Grupo Faro Verde?

It is an Argentine conglomerate based in Tandil, in Buenos Aires province, founded by businessman José María Larocca. It works in agriculture, livestock, forestry, hotels and real estate.

Why is CMPC selling?

CMPC says the sale is part of a strategy to tidy up its businesses and focus resources where it has the strongest competitive advantages. It also says the forests were not integrated with its industrial operations.

How much has CMPC announced in sales recently?

Our addition of the three sales announced since September gives US$955.5 million. They are a US$420 million packaging sale, a US$365.5 million Chilean forest sale and this US$170 million deal.

Sources: Empresas CMPC, announcement of Monday 16 November 2026; CMPC announcements of 23 September and 21 October 2026; local business reports of 16 November 2026 for background on the buyer.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error