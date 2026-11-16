Drones Drop Explosives on Colombian Village
COLOMBIA · SECURITY
Drones dropped several explosive charges on San Martín de Loba, a rural settlement (corregimiento) in the municipality of Sardinata, Norte de Santander department, on Monday, 16 November, a public holiday in Colombia. Residents took shelter, and no injuries or damage had been confirmed when the first reports appeared.
The town lies in the Catatumbo, a region on the Venezuelan border where the ELN (National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group) and Frente 33 (a dissident faction of the demobilised FARC guerrillas) have been fighting each other. No group has been named as responsible for this attack.
Key Facts
- Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- What Drones dropped several explosive charges on San Martín de Loba on Monday, 16 November.
- Where A rural settlement in Sardinata, in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander near Venezuela.
- Toll No injuries or damage confirmed in the first reports, and no group named as responsible.
- Day before A drone-dropped explosive reportedly injured a woman in Pacelli, Tibú, on Sunday, 15 November.
Armed groups have used drones against communities in the Catatumbo for months, and a victims’ association has called on them to respect the laws of war.
What We Know
Local reports agree that the explosions came from unmanned aircraft and that residents took shelter. No injuries, deaths or damage had been confirmed at the time of writing.
The National Victims’ Association (Asociación Nacional de Víctimas), a Colombian victims’ group, rejected the attack. It asked the armed groups to respect international humanitarian law, the rules of war that protect civilians.
A Region Under Drone Fire
In October, Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office (Defensoría del Pueblo, the state human-rights watchdog) confirmed fighting between Frente 33 and the ELN in Corinto, a village (vereda) in the San Martín de Loba area. Armed groups have used drones against communities across the Catatumbo for months.
The day before Monday’s attack, a drone-dropped explosive reportedly injured a woman in Pacelli, a rural settlement in the Catatumbo municipality of Tibú. Our coverage of drone attacks in Colombia and our Colombia page follow the conflict.
Why It Matters
Drones let armed groups strike a town without ground contact, and civilians carry the risk. For the residents of San Martín de Loba, it is another attack in a district where two armed groups already fight each other.
We found no direct effect on US travel, trade or markets from this attack, so we do not draw one.
What Is Not Known
Who launched the drones, whether anyone was hurt and how many charges fell have not been confirmed. No group has been named as responsible.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Sardinata?
It is a municipality in Norte de Santander department, in north-eastern Colombia, in the Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border. San Martín de Loba is one of its rural settlements.
Who is fighting in the Catatumbo?
The ELN and Frente 33, a FARC dissident group. Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office reported combat between them in the Corinto area of San Martín de Loba in October.
Was anyone hurt in the Sardinata drone attack?
No injuries or damage had been confirmed in the first reports on Monday, 16 November.
Was 16 November a holiday in Colombia?
Yes. Monday, 16 November, was a national holiday, the observed day for the Independence of Cartagena.
Sources: Colombian Ombudsman’s Office (Defensoría del Pueblo, the state human-rights watchdog), confirmation of clashes in Corinto, October 2026; National Victims’ Association, statement of 16 November 2026; local reports from San Martín de Loba on 16 November 2026; Colombian public-holiday calendar for 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error