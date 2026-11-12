Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Latin America's mood: a papal welcome in Lima, fuel anger in Chile, farm-loan fears at Banco do Brasil and a proposed cut for Mexico's election agency.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Wary: Banco do Brasil profit fell 66.5% and its CFO blamed some farm borrowers Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Confident on paper, tense underneath: a proposed budget cut for the election agency —Argentina Cautious: the government held its economic line as the pope left, while investors quietly bought protection against a peso fall —Chile Angry: truckers called an indefinite strike over fuel prices, and northern regions joined —Colombia Braced: another US$200 million World Bank quake loan under study, a Bogotá triple shooting and a 64% profit fall at Celsia —Peru Joyful: crowds greeted Pope Leo XIV and President Keiko Fujimori in Lima

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America felt two things at once on Wednesday: the warmth of a crowd welcoming Pope Leo XIV in Lima, and the worry of a region asking who pays for fuel, farm loans and quake repairs.

The São Paulo skyline.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America woke on Thursday split between a crowd and a bill. The crowd lined the road in Lima for the pope; the bill landed in Santiago, Bogotá and Brasília.

Peruvians lined the papal route on Wednesday. Elsewhere the headlines were about who pays: for fuel, for bad farm loans, for rebuilding after earthquakes.

Brazil – Profits Slip and Farm Loans Sour

Banco do Brasil reported a 66.5% fall in third-quarter profit, and its CFO, Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva, pointed at borrowers. ‘Uma parte do agro não quer pagar o Banco do Brasil’, he told InfoMoney: part of agribusiness does not want to pay the bank.

That sentence stings in a country that sells soy and beef to the world. It suggests the farm boom has left some growers with debts they will not or cannot settle.

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Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.61 -0.09% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,419.39

+0.73%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.73% +11.95% 71,893.88 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.09% +1.32% 6.18 6.19 6.18 — USD/MXN 18.61 -0.09% +1.58% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,544 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,174 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.63 11.63 — USD/DOP 60.48 +0.13% -4.90% 60.40 61.08 60.48 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 446.01 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.52

+3.70% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.18% USD/PYG

6,174

+1.84% USD/CRC

446.01

+1.66% COLCAP

2,486.39

-1.65% USD/BOB

11.63

+0.92% IPC MEX

72,419.39

+0.73% IPSA

10,552.02

-0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Calm Surface, Nervous Politics

Mexico looks steady from the outside, but politics is heating up ahead of the 2027 midterm vote. President Claudia Sheinbaum backed a proposed budget cut for the election agency, calling its request inflated while saying the 2027 midterm vote must be guaranteed.

Mexicans still remember that clean elections were a hard-won reform.

Argentina – Holding the Line

Argentina’s government defended its economic plan on Wednesday, the day Pope Leo XIV left the country. Presidential spokesman Adrián Ravier said the ideas of liberty are compatible with Catholic ideas.

Argentines know how quickly calm can end. A consultancy study reported by the Rio Times found that investors are buying protection against a peso fall before the 2027 presidential election.

Chile – Anger at the Pump

Chile’s mood turned on fuel. Truckers rejected the government’s measures on Monday and called an indefinite strike, and northern regions joined on Tuesday.

For many Chileans, a petrol price is the quickest way to feel the state.

Colombia – Braced for Bad News

Colombia is counting costs. The government is studying another US$200 million loan from the World Bank, the global development lender, to pay for earthquake reconstruction.

In Bogotá, three men were shot dead outside a home on Tuesday evening, and Celsia, a power company, reported a 64% fall in quarterly profit after a blast hit one of its plants. In a country that has rebuilt before, the mood is tired determination.

Peru – A Welcome and a Passport Stamp

Pope Leo XIV landed at the Callao air base on Wednesday and was greeted by President Keiko Fujimori. He then rode the popemobile into central Lima, where crowds lined the route.

Peru has had years of unstable politics, so a day of shared joy mattered. Lima’s Wong parade also returned after seven years.

The Shared Mood

Across the region, one question runs under every headline: who pays? Brazilian farmers, Chilean drivers and Colombian quake victims each feel the bill, and each looks to the state.

The pope’s crowds show the other half of the mood. People here still gather in numbers when they believe in something, and on Wednesday that was a visitor, not a budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Mixed: joy in Peru over Pope Leo XIV’s visit, anger in Chile over fuel prices, and worry in Brazil and Colombia over costs.

What is happening with fuel prices in Chile?

Truckers rejected the government’s measures on Monday and called an indefinite strike, and northern regions joined on Tuesday.

Why did Banco do Brasil’s profit fall?

Profit fell 66.5% in the third quarter, and its CFO said part of the farm sector does not want to pay the bank.

Sources: Rio Times reporting, 9 to 11 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error