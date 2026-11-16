Bitcoin dipped below US$65,000 on Monday, 16 November 2026, in a session when traders priced in a possible US interest rate rise. It touched US$63,846 during the day and stood near US$65,129 by 6:27 p.m. Eastern Time.

For US readers, bitcoin trades like a risk asset that reacts to the price of money. Brazilians and Argentines who hold bitcoin feel the swing directly, while those who hold dollar-linked stablecoins, tokens pegged to the dollar, feel the Federal Reserve’s rate path through the dollar instead.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Price. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, touched US$63,846 on Monday and stood near US$65,129 that evening.

Fed. The US central bank held its rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October, with two dissents.

Next. The Fed meets on 8 and 9 December 2026; November inflation data follows on 10 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, puts a December quarter-point Fed hike at 91.5%.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:27 p.m. ET.

Bitcoin slipped under a closely watched round number while traders priced in a December rate rise. Here is what is confirmed, what is not, and why Latin American holders care.

Big Picture

The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, left its target for the federal funds rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October 2026. That rate is what banks charge each other overnight, and it anchors borrowing costs across the economy.

File photo: Brazilian real banknotes.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel that sets US rates, voted 10 to 2 to hold. Both dissenters, Fed governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack, preferred a quarter-point increase.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Fed’s statement said inflation remains elevated and made no promise about its next move. The FOMC meets again on 8 and 9 December 2026, a meeting that comes with fresh economic projections.

Higher rates tend to weigh on bitcoin, because safe assets such as Treasury bills pay more and borrowing gets costlier for traders. The same pressure reaches Latin America through a stronger dollar and dearer US credit.

Brazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil, issued formal crypto rules in November 2025 that took effect on 2 February 2026. They treat stablecoin transfers, tokens pegged to the dollar, as foreign-exchange operations.

Argentina’s central bank issued a rule on 11 April 2025 letting individuals buy dollars without its prior approval, and it later added new cross-trading limits in September 2025. Dollar access is therefore a live household issue in Buenos Aires, which is why the Fed’s path matters there.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on FOMC (Brazil) Email address Follow

What We Know

Bitcoin opened Monday near US$65,315 and fell as low as US$63,846, about 2.2% under the open. At 6:27 p.m. Eastern Time it traded at US$65,129, down 0.3% from the previous daily close of US$65,305.

The Fed’s next decision falls on 9 December, the second day of its meeting. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes official price data, releases November consumer prices the next morning, 10 December, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

That order matters, because the Fed will choose its rate before it sees the newest inflation reading. Traders are therefore pricing the decision on older data and on the tone of Fed officials.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 64,592

-0.41% L 64,275 day range H 64,998 -29.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 82% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,828 +0.47% Solana 72.81 +1.82% Gold 3,880 +0.70% USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 64,592 -0.41% -29.86% 64,856 64,998 64,275 31,460,620,288 ETH 1,828 +0.47% -39.57% 1,819 1,840 1,812 11,353,431,040 SOL 72.81 +1.82% -44.36% 71.51 73.07 71.34 2,782,377,472 XRP 0.96 +0.58% -55.59% 0.95 0.97 0.95 1,882,266,368 BNB 592.39 +0.29% -34.65% 590.69 594.53 589.30 786,587,264 ADA 0.15 +0.31% -67.05% 0.15 0.15 0.15 244,250,736 DOGE 0.06 +0.12% -61.20% 0.06 0.06 0.06 547,393,408 AVAX 7.21 +1.47% -50.24% 7.11 7.22 7.07 210,672,640 LINK 9.17 +0.56% -31.04% 9.12 9.21 9.08 211,321,680 DOT 0.73 +0.14% -72.47% 0.73 0.74 0.73 56,268,536 LTC 44.68 +0.55% -51.03% 44.44 45.00 44.35 167,758,144 BCH 208.63 +0.13% -57.46% 208.35 209.42 207.15 96,930,656 TRX 0.31 +0.23% +5.03% 0.30 0.31 0.30 328,740,128 XLM 0.14 -0.26% -44.32% 0.14 0.14 0.14 145,533,744 HBAR 0.06 -0.77% -60.94% 0.06 0.06 0.06 47,383,448 NEAR 3.25 +2.90% +43.62% 3.16 3.27 3.12 541,025,024 ATOM 1.33 -0.38% -50.88% 1.33 1.34 1.32 19,334,020 AAVE 113.14 +4.45% -32.96% 108.32 113.32 108.17 223,202,016 Largest moves today AAVE

113.14

+4.45% NEAR

3.25

+2.90% SOL

72.81

+1.82% AVAX

7.21

+1.47% HBAR

0.06

-0.77% XRP

0.96

+0.58% LINK

9.17

+0.56% LTC

44.68

+0.55% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.41%, with breadth positive — 14 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade contracts on real events, has US$35.7 million traded on its December Fed contract. It prices a quarter-point rise at 91.5%, a half-point or larger rise at 4.7%, and no change at 3.4%.

These are wagers, not polls, and the prices can shift within minutes of new data. The reading was taken at 6:27 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No single cause for Monday’s dip is confirmed. Market commentary points to rate expectations, but we could not verify other crypto-specific flows that traders mention.

We do not know whether the price will recover or extend its fall before the December meeting. We also lack reliable official counts of Brazilian and Argentine bitcoin holders, so the region’s exposure cannot be sized.

What It Means for You

If you hold bitcoin through a US exchange-traded fund or a brokerage account, Monday’s move already shows in your statement. Shares of US-listed crypto companies carry the same sensitivity to interest rates.

Brazilians and Argentines who hold bitcoin see the swing in dollars first, then in reais and pesos through exchange rates. Holders of dollar-linked stablecoins avoid bitcoin’s price swings, though in Brazil those transfers now fall under foreign-exchange rules.

Businesses in the region that accept bitcoin payments carry the same price risk until they convert. This is context, not investment advice.

What to Watch

Two dated checkpoints stand out: the FOMC decision on 9 December 2026 and the November consumer price report on 10 December 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Bitcoin’s reaction on those two days will show whether Monday’s dip was a pause or a trend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did bitcoin fall below US$65,000?

Bitcoin dipped to US$63,846 on Monday, 16 November 2026, while markets priced in a possible Fed rate rise. No single cause is confirmed, and it recovered to about US$65,129 by evening.

When does the Fed next decide on rates?

The FOMC meets on 8 and 9 December 2026. Its last decision, on 28 October, held the rate at 3.75% to 4%.

Why do Brazilians and Argentines care?

Those who hold bitcoin or dollar-linked stablecoins feel US rate moves in two ways. Rates shift bitcoin’s price and the dollar that stablecoin savings track.

What are prediction markets saying?

Polymarket prices a quarter-point Fed rate rise in December at 91.5% as of 6:27 p.m. ET on Monday. These are real-money bets, not forecasts from the Fed.

More from this country: Brazil news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Federal Reserve Board, FOMC calendar (https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm) and 28 October 2026 statement (https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20261028a.htm); US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI release schedule (https://www.bls.gov/schedule/news_release/cpi.htm); Banco Central do Brasil crypto resolutions (https://www.bcb.gov.br); Banco Central de la República Argentina (https://www.bcra.gob.ar); Polymarket Fed decision market (https://polymarket.com/event/fed-decision-in-december-20260729232808632); RT real-time BTC-USD data, 16 November 2026.

In depth Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.