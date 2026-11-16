File photo, May 2024. A departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima. (Photo: Vmzp85, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Peru is preparing to rescue its ballot-count sheets from the rain. If floods cut the main northern highway, the electoral authorities say they would move vote tallies by sea.

The plan covers the regional runoff on Sunday, 6 December 2026, when voters in about 15 regions choose governors. For US readers, it shows how a strong El Niño can threaten an election as well as crops, fishing and trade.

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Plan. ONPE, the national electoral office, would move tally sheets from seven rain-threatened offices to Lima.

Risk. 1,722 of 5,420 inspected polling places in 15 regions need priority attention.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A coastal El Niño is warming Peru’s northern waters and raising flood risk. The electoral office says it has a route for every tally sheet.

Big Picture

Peru held regional and municipal elections on Sunday, 4 October 2026. Governors need at least 30% of valid votes to win outright, so regions where no candidate reached that level go to a second round.

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The national electoral jury, the JNE, set that second round for Sunday, 6 December 2026, after the electoral office asked for a later date for logistical reasons. ONPE projects about 15 regions, though the list can change as challenged tally sheets are resolved.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru.

ONPE, the Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales, has a rain contingency plan for the runoff. It targets offices in zones under a government emergency declaration because of El Niño rains, including Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque.

Its aim is that bad weather should not stop voting tables from opening. The plan is built around protecting offices, staff and election material.

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What We Know

ONPE has now detailed a further step for the runoff. An internal assessment by its electoral operations unit found seven local electoral offices (ODPE) in critical condition because of rain risk.

Five of them are in the north: Tumbes, Sullana, Paita and Castilla in Piura, and Chiclayo in Lambayeque. The other two are Alto Amazonas in Loreto and Chanchamayo in Junín.

If an office cannot keep working, ONPE would evacuate its tally sheets and ballots to a backup count centre at its Lima headquarters. A tally sheet, or acta, is the signed paper record of the votes counted at each polling table.

If the Pan-American Highway North is blocked, ONPE has arranged with the Peruvian Navy to carry the material by sea. The ports named are Callao, Salaverry, Pimentel and Paita.

ONPE inspected 5,420 polling places in the 15 regions and flagged 1,722 for priority attention. The plan also calls for backup generators to keep count centres running.

Election material is double-wrapped in stretch film and stored on pallets above the floor. ONPE also coordinates with the national weather service Senamhi, the civil defence institute Indeci and the transport ministry.

What Is Not Known

ONPE has not published a final list of the 15 runoff regions, and the figure may shift until the count is certified. We could not confirm which of the seven critical offices sit in regions that actually hold a runoff.

It is also unclear how many tally sheets would move. ONPE has not said what rainfall level or weather alert would trigger the evacuation.

The Weather Backdrop

ENFEN, the multi-agency committee that forecasts El Niño in Peru, says the coastal El Niño is of extraordinary magnitude. In its late-October communiqué it expected that strength to last until February 2027, then weaken gradually.

For November 2026 to January 2027, ENFEN forecasts above-normal rain on the northern coast, with moderate to strong episodes becoming more frequent. The committee issues regular communiqués, so the outlook may change before the vote.

What It Means for You

Voters in Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque are the most exposed, because polling places and roads there flood easily. For them, the plan means a vote that is more likely to go ahead, but possibly with changed venues.

For investors and companies with Peruvian exposure, the runoffs decide who runs regional budgets, mining royalties and public works. A delayed or disputed count would slow those decisions and add political noise.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Peru’s regional runoff?

It is on Sunday, 6 December 2026. The JNE moved it from 29 November at ONPE’s request.

What is ONPE moving, and where to?

ONPE would move tally sheets and ballots from threatened local offices to a backup count centre in Lima. This happens only if offices cannot keep operating.

How would the material travel?

By road where possible, or by Navy vessels from Callao, Salaverry, Pimentel or Paita if the northern highway is cut. ONPE has arranged this with the Peruvian Navy.

Could the vote be postponed?

No postponement has been announced. ONPE says its plan aims to keep voting tables opening on schedule.

More from this country: Peru news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE), gob.pe/onpe; Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE), jne.gob.pe; ENFEN official communiqués, enfen.imarpe.gob.pe.

In depth Peru 2026 runoff: deep analysis

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