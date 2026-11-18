File photo, 2025. Towers of the San Isidro district seen from the neighbouring La Victoria district. (Photo: Ciudades, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Peru Business

Petroperú, Peru’s state-owned oil company, published third-quarter results on Friday 13 November 2026 showing a swing back to profit. It reported net income of US$24 million for July to September, against a US$77 million loss a year earlier (earnings release, 13 November 2026).

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For readers in the United States, the story is about US$3 billion of global bonds and a state-led rescue meant to keep the company running. The company reports a profit, but its own balance sheet shows how much debt and how little cash remain.

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Key Facts Who. Petroperú, Peru’s state-owned oil company, published third-quarter results on 13 November 2026.

Numbers. Third-quarter net income was US$24 million; adjusted EBITDA (operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation) reached US$201 million.

Debt. Total debt stood at US$6.5 billion on 30 September 2026, and bonds made up 48% of it.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:30 GMT.

Peru’s state oil firm returned to profit in the third quarter, but US$6.5 billion of debt, thin cash and a rescue run by the state still decide what bondholders can expect.

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The Big Picture

Petroperú was founded on 24 July 1969 and is owned by the Peruvian state (Petroperú corporate site). It runs the New Talara Refinery on the northern coast, its largest plant.

Losses pushed the state to step in, and the Ministry of Energy and Mines said on 31 December 2025 that state financial support in 2022 to 2024 totalled S/17,888 million (about US$5.2 billion at 3.43 soles per US$, using the RT market-data rate of 18 November 2026). The ministry said that exceeds annual health and education budgets.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: oil storage tanks in the Talara oil fields, Peru.

Energy and Mines Minister Luis Bravo said on 31 December 2025 that the new rules would lay the base for a self-sustaining, efficient and financially orderly Petroperú. A later minister, Angelo Alfaro, said on 17 March 2026: “Privatisation is ruled out.”

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What We Know

Petroperú published its third-quarter 2026 earnings release on 13 November 2026, covering July to September. Revenue was US$1,032 million, up 20% from US$860 million a year earlier (earnings release, 13 November 2026).

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to 30 September 2026 was US$201 million, up 12% on the second quarter and against US$45 million a year earlier (earnings release, 13 November 2026). The company’s adjusted measure leaves out other income and currency effects.

The reorganisation rests on Emergency Decree 010-2025, a government rule for urgent matters, published on 31 December 2025, which lets the state group Petroperú’s assets into “asset blocks” that may include the New Talara Refinery (ministry statement, 31 December 2025). It puts ProInversión, Peru’s private-investment promotion agency, in charge, and the ministry said its measures last one year.

Emergency Decree 003-2026, published on 11 May 2026, lets the Ministry of Energy and Mines take on commitments of up to US$2 billion for fuel and working capital until 31 December 2026 (official gazette, 11 May 2026). Up to US$500 million of that may be short term.

On 8 September 2026 Petroperú announced a US$475 million bridge loan, a short-term loan that covers needs until longer financing arrives (company notice, 8 September 2026). By 30 September 2026 it had drawn US$217 million of that facility (earnings release, 13 November 2026).

Debt, Bonds and Ratings

Total debt was US$6.465 billion on 30 September 2026: 48% bonds, 18% working-capital loans, 10% a bank loan backed by CESCE, Spain’s export credit agency, and 23% shareholder and related-party financing (earnings release, 13 November 2026). The bonds are US$1 billion due 2032 and US$2 billion due 2047 (Petroperú investor site).

The state has also stepped in: the balance sheet counts US$947 million (with interest) of guarantees the Ministry of Economy and Finance executed to honour supplier debts, plus US$371 million (with interest) of related-party debt and CESCE and bond instalments it assumed, as debt (earnings release, 13 November 2026). Petroperú repaid US$650 million, half of the US$1.3 billion CESCE loan.

Moody’s Ratings, a US credit rating agency, rates Petroperú Caa1 and raised its outlook to positive from negative in September 2026 (company notice, September 2026). S&P Global Ratings, another US agency, affirmed B- with a negative outlook on 28 May 2026 (Petroperú investor site).

Talara and the Oil Blocks

The New Talara Refinery processed about 49,000 barrels of crude a day in the third quarter, down from about 67,000 a year earlier, on a scheduled unit shutdown, maintenance and port closures in rough seas (earnings release, 13 November 2026). Emergency Decree 010-2025 allows it to sit in an asset block, a group of assets set apart for private partners.

Why It Matters

For US bondholders the key number is cash: Petroperú held US$45 million on 30 September 2026 against US$1.4 billion of short-term debt (earnings release, 13 November 2026). Operating cash flow was minus US$118 million, and only US$217 million of the US$475 million bridge loan had been drawn by that date.

What to Watch

First, the date of the next quarterly results, which Petroperú has not announced that we could find. The company publishes them on its investor site.

Second, 31 December 2026, when the commitment authority in Emergency Decree 003-2026 ends (official gazette, 11 May 2026). Emergency Decree 010-2025 was announced as lasting one year, and its exact end date is not confirmed.

The Counter-View

Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office, the Defensoría del Pueblo, argued in its Report 267 in January 2026 that Emergency Decree 010-2025 wrongly places Petroperú under Legislative Decree 674, the law on private investment in state firms, which it says opens the door to privatisation by another route. The report is dated 29 January 2026.

Law 28244, an earlier law, had excluded Petroperú from private-investment promotion modes, the report notes. The government replies that privatisation is ruled out (Minister Alfaro, 17 March 2026).

In Plain English

ProInversión: Peru’s agency that finds private investors for state projects.

Peru’s agency that finds private investors for state projects. Emergency decree: a rule issued by the executive for urgent economic or financial matters.

a rule issued by the executive for urgent economic or financial matters. Asset block: a group of assets set apart so private partners can run them.

a group of assets set apart so private partners can run them. EBITDA: operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation.

operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation. Bridge loan: a short-term loan that covers needs until longer financing arrives.

a short-term loan that covers needs until longer financing arrives. Caa1: a Moody’s grade for high-risk borrowers, deep in junk territory.

What Is Not Known

We found no notice that the longer-term financing of up to US$2 billion has closed. We also found no public timetable for the Talara asset block.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Petroperú report for the third quarter of 2026?

Net income was US$24 million and adjusted EBITDA US$201 million for July to September, against a US$77 million loss a year earlier. Revenue was US$1,032 million (earnings release, 13 November 2026).

Is Petroperú being privatised?

The government says no: Minister Angelo Alfaro said on 17 March 2026 that privatisation is ruled out. Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office has argued the decree could amount to privatisation by the back door.

How much debt does Petroperú have?

Total debt was US$6.465 billion on 30 September 2026, including about US$3 billion of global bonds due 2032 and 2047. Moody’s rates the company Caa1 with a positive outlook (company notice, September 2026).

What is the US$2 billion financing?

Emergency Decree 003-2026 lets the Energy and Mines Ministry take on commitments of up to US$2 billion, with up to US$500 million short term. A US$475 million bridge loan closed on 8 September 2026, and US$217 million was drawn by 30 September.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error