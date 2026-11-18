Business: Mexico

Mexico’s stock market had its worst day since early June on Wednesday 18 November 2026, as a stronger dollar hit the peso and mining shares. The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, or BMV), fell 1.75% to 69,154.17 points.

The drop was the fourth losing session in a row and pushed the index below the 70,000 level. For US investors in Mexico funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, baskets of shares traded like a single stock), it came with a peso that lost about 2.3% against the dollar in a single day.

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Key Facts Who. Mexico’s benchmark index, the S&P/BMV IPC, and the peso.

What. The index fell 1.75% to 69,154.17, its steepest drop since 5 June 2026.

Why. Fed minutes hinted at higher rates; dollar rose, miners Peñoles and Grupo México fell.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

A signal from Washington that US interest rates may rise lifted the dollar and sank the metals that Mexico’s biggest miners sell, so mining shares led the index down.

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The Big Picture

The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 69,154.17 points on Wednesday, down 1.75% from 70,388.96 on Tuesday 17 November, according to market data from RT (a financial data provider). Mexico’s market was closed on Monday 16 November for a holiday, so the losing run covers Thursday, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The index had risen for seven straight sessions to 72,006.05 on 11 November, so it has now given back about 4% from that peak. Our own comparison of the daily closes since May shows the last larger one-day fall was 1.86% on Friday 5 June 2026.

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The slide was concentrated in a few large stocks. Grupo BMV, the exchange operator itself, fell about 2.7% to 37.73 pesos (about US$2.00), according to RT data.

Peñoles, a silver and gold miner, closed at 682.53 pesos (about US$36.20), down 8.4%, while Grupo México, the country’s largest copper producer, lost 6.3% to about 199 pesos (US$10.6). Both are large companies in the index, so their falls weighed heavily on the benchmark.

Why It Matters

The trigger arrived from Washington, where the Federal Reserve published minutes of its 27 and 28 October meeting on 18 November. The minutes say some participants thought policy was “not sufficiently restrictive”, and a couple said a rise of more than 25 basis points could be considered at the next meeting if incoming inflation data were unfavourable.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 basis points is a quarter of a point. The next Fed meeting is on 8 and 9 December 2026, and the prospect of higher US rates tends to pull money into the dollar.

The dollar’s rise showed up first in the peso, which weakened from about 18.42 to 18.85 per dollar in RT spot data, a move of roughly 2.3%. A weaker peso makes imports and dollar debts costlier for Mexican companies, and it cuts the dollar value of their shares for foreign holders.

Gold slipped about 1.5% in spot trading to roughly US$3,790 an ounce on 18 November, according to RT price data. That weighed on a silver and gold producer like Peñoles.

Wall Street was mixed, with the S&P 500 down 0.23% to 7,323.63 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.11% to 50,198.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42%, per RT index data. Mexico’s losses were therefore sharper than the S&P 500’s, driven by the mix of miners and currency.

Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, home to many of the country’s largest companies. (File photo)

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 69,770.84

-0.88% L 69,473 day range H 70,096 +11.57% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.92 +2.71% Brent crude 89.38 -2.79% Gold 3,748 +0.16% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +0.07% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom -0.17% TELEVISA, AMX Industrials -0.26% GAP, ASUR, OMA Materials -0.75% CEMEX Financials -1.72% GFNORTE Other -3.26% AMX ADR Mining -6.32% GMEXICO Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

167,537.95

-1.34%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,770.84

-0.88%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,362.59

-1.09%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 69,770.84 -0.88% +11.57% 70,388.96 70,096 69,473 18,645,256 USD/MXN 18.92 +2.71% +3.14% 18.42 18.93 18.83 — WALMEX 54.57 -0.93% -11.31% 55.08 55.36 54.25 17,952,621 GMEXICO 199.37 -6.32% +33.52% 212.83 209.00 199.03 8,915,779 FEMSA 240.84 -0.61% +39.48% 242.32 243.24 239.60 1,566,776 CEMEX 18.62 -0.75% -0.16% 18.76 18.75 18.43 39,107,900 GFNORTE 198.53 -1.72% +14.94% 202.00 203.30 197.55 5,886,705 BIMBO 71.93 +0.69% +19.78% 71.44 72.69 71.28 2,943,870 TELEVISA 8.52 +0.47% -18.30% 8.48 8.54 8.30 2,929,984 AMX 23.62 -0.80% +10.16% 23.81 24.05 23.37 30,557,762 GAP 428.88 +0.07% +7.09% 428.59 432.24 424.77 507,152 ASUR 261.81 +0.00% -12.24% 261.81 267.18 261.31 80,515 OMA 246.11 -0.84% +4.10% 248.19 251.50 243.76 1,701,787 KOF 224.71 +0.99% +39.32% 222.50 225.62 221.25 1,186,008 GRUMA 278.57 +0.14% -11.61% 278.19 281.93 275.82 614,275 KIMBER 39.48 +0.13% +6.19% 39.43 39.75 39.14 6,234,289 AMX ADR 24.96 -3.26% +7.49% 25.80 25.80 24.87 1,658,821 Largest moves today GMEXICO

199.37

-6.32% AMX ADR

24.96

-3.26% USD/MXN

18.92

+2.71% GFNORTE

198.53

-1.72% KOF

224.71

+0.99% WALMEX

54.57

-0.93% IPC MEX

69,770.84

-0.88% OMA

246.11

-0.84% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.88%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Mexico Supreme Court Backs Phone Data Rules Read →

What the Move Means in Dollars

On Tuesday 17 November the index had already lost 1.1%, so the two sessions together took roughly 2.9% off it. A weaker peso also cuts the dollar value of Mexican shares for US holders of Mexico funds.

For a US holder of a Mexico fund, the loss compounds: the index fell, and the peso’s slide shrank the dollar value of what remained. The earlier report for 13 November shows the index was already softening before the Fed minutes arrived.

Mexico’s exchange itself was among the day’s losers, with Grupo BMV, the stock market operator, down about 2.7%. Our earlier coverage of the operator’s results, its company profile and a guide to how the exchange works give background.

What to Watch Next

The Fed’s next policy meeting runs on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December 2026, and any signal on the size of a rise will move the dollar again. Before then, Mexico’s statistics institute is due to publish third-quarter GDP and the economic activity index on Monday 23 November, according to the RT calendar.

Mid-month inflation for November is due on Tuesday 24 November, with the previous reading at 3.62% a year. For wider context see our Mexico news hub.

What Is Not Known

Neither Banco de México nor the Fed has said what the dollar move implies for Mexican interest rates, and we found no official statement on the day. It is also unclear whether the metals sell-off will last, because commodity prices can reverse within days.

The share of the fall caused by foreign selling, as opposed to local funds, is not yet published by the BMV. We will not guess at it.

What It Means for You

If you hold Mexican shares or a Mexico fund, the past week shows how much of your return depends on two things at once: the index and the exchange rate. Both moved against you on Wednesday.

If you travel to Mexico, a peso near 18.85 per dollar stretches a dollar further than the 18.4 of Tuesday, though one day is not a trend. Hotels, restaurants and shops price in pesos, so the gain lasts only while the exchange rate holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

How far did the Mexican stock market fall?

The S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.75% to 69,154.17 on Wednesday 18 November 2026. It was the fourth straight loss and the largest since 5 June, when it dropped 1.86%.

Why did Peñoles and Grupo México fall so much?

Both sell metals priced in dollars, and metal prices fell as the dollar rose after the Federal Reserve minutes. Peñoles lost about 8.4% and Grupo México about 6.3%.

What happened to the peso?

The peso weakened about 2.3%, from roughly 18.42 to 18.85 per US dollar in spot trading. That was a one-day move of about 2.3%.

When is the next Fed decision?

The Federal Reserve meets on 8 and 9 December 2026. Minutes released on 18 November showed some officials open to a rate rise larger than 25 basis points.

Sources: U.S. Federal Reserve minutes of the 27 to 28 October 2026 FOMC meeting (federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomcminutes20261028.htm); Bolsa Mexicana de Valores trading data (bmv.com.mx); Banco de México exchange rates (banxico.org.mx); RT market data (RT.com).

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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