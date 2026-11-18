Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Brazil · Courts

Carla Zambelli, a former Brazilian congresswoman now living in Italy, has asked Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) to cancel her conviction for chasing a journalist with a gun. Her lawyers filed a criminal review, an extraordinary appeal that reopens a verdict that became final in October 2025.

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They want the full court to hear it without Justice Gilmar Mendes, who led the original case, and without Justice Cármen Lúcia, who acted as the reviewing judge. The petition was reported on 18 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Carla Zambelli, a former federal deputy now in Italy; her lawyer is Eduardo Maurício.

Ask. Annul a five-year, three-month sentence for unlawful gun carrying and coercion against a São Paulo journalist.

Judges. The defence wants Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia excluded and the case drawn by lot.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

The petition does not erase the sentence: it asks the court to look at the case again, and Zambelli remains in Italy.

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What Happened on the Street in 2022

The case dates from just before Brazil’s 2022 presidential runoff, when Zambelli chased a journalist through the streets of São Paulo with a firearm after an argument. The Supreme Federal Court convicted her of unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful coercion.

In August 2025, nine of the court’s 11 justices backed the gun-carrying conviction, following Gilmar Mendes, the rapporteur, the justice who steers a case through the court. André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques partly dissented.

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Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court sits in Brasília, where the review petition was filed. (File photo) Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What the Defence Argues

The petition says the sentence was illegal and abusive, that Zambelli held a valid gun permit, and that she reacted to death threats. The court rejected self-defence in 2025 because she pursued an unarmed person, which left the journalist afraid and less able to react.

Mendes also noted that Brazil’s Disarmament Statute bans carrying a firearm openly in public places. The defence cites articles 67, 76 and 77 of the court’s internal rules, which it says remove the original rapporteur and reviewer from a criminal review.

Lawyer Eduardo Maurício says the aim is that the new judgment happens “by free draw, before justices who did not take part in the decision” that convicted her. He argues this protects the impartiality of the court.

The Big Picture

Zambelli was also sentenced to ten years for ordering a hack of the national justice council’s systems to forge an arrest warrant against Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Federal Court justice. She lives in Italy and appears on Interpol’s red notice list, an international alert asking police to locate a wanted person.

On 12 June 2026 Italy’s Court of Cassation, its highest court, annulled her extradition in the hacking case over doubts about the impartiality of Brazil’s court, since Moraes was both the target of the forged warrant and a judge. On 1 July 2026 it annulled the extradition ruling in the gun case too and sent it back to the Rome Court of Appeal.

Why It Matters

The petition matters for extradition, because Italy’s highest court has already questioned the impartiality of Brazil’s court in the hacking case. A review heard by justices who did not decide the gun case would speak to a similar concern.

A win would cover only the gun case, since the ten-year hacking sentence is separate. Mendes defended the conviction in information sent to Italian authorities in June 2026.

What to Watch

The Supreme Federal Court must first decide who may hear the review, and no date has been set. The Rome Court of Appeal, which handles the extradition request, is to rehear it, but the date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the court will decide the petition, or which justice will draw the case. We could not confirm whether Zambelli has asked Interpol to remove her entry.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Brazil, the filing is a procedural step, not a ruling, and nothing changes today in Zambelli’s legal position in Italy. It is one more chapter in the fight between Brazil’s top court and allies of Jair Bolsonaro, the former president.

Those following Brazil–Italy relations should watch the Rome hearing more than this petition. A ruling there would show whether Italian judges accept the guarantees offered by Brazil.

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Connected Coverage

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (portal.stf.jus.br); Brazil’s Disarmament Statute, Law 10.826/2003 (planalto.gov.br); Italian Court of Cassation (cortedicassazione.it) decisions of 12 June and 1 July 2026; court filings by Zambelli’s defence.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a criminal review in Brazil?

It is a rare appeal that asks the Supreme Federal Court to reopen a final conviction. It does not suspend the sentence by itself.

What was Zambelli convicted of in this case?

She was convicted of unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful coercion for chasing a journalist with a gun in São Paulo. The sentence is five years and three months.

Why does the defence want two justices excluded?

Mendes was the rapporteur and Cármen Lúcia the reviewer in the original case. The defence says internal rules require a fresh draw among justices who did not decide it.

Where is Zambelli now?

She is in Italy, free in Rome according to reports. Brazil has asked for her extradition, and an Italian court is to rehear the request.