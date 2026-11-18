Business: Chile

Chile’s state oil company ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo) confirmed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that petrol and diesel will get cheaper from Thursday 19 November. Diesel falls by 141.9 pesos a litre (about US$0.14).

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The drop follows a law agreed after a truckers’ strike that had pushed diesel costs into the political spotlight. For US readers, it shows how a government can shield drivers from oil swings, at a cost to the state.

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Key Facts Who. ENAP, Chile’s state-owned wholesale fuel seller, and the government of President José Antonio Kast.

What. Petrol falls 38.7 pesos a litre and diesel 141.9 pesos from Thursday 19 November.

Numbers. About US$0.04 and US$0.14 a litre at 996.68 pesos per dollar; ceiling lasts to 7 April 2027.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Chile’s fuel prices fall on Thursday because a new law caps them, wiping out last week’s rise and trimming diesel further. The cap is temporary.

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The Big Picture

ENAP publishes a weekly estimate of fuel prices, and its report for the week from Thursday 19 November shows petrol 93 and 97 down 38.7 pesos a litre (about US$0.04). Diesel is down 141.9 pesos (about US$0.14), kerosene 9.4 pesos (about US$0.01), and vehicle gas (LPG) is unchanged.

The petrol cut exactly reverses the 38.7-peso rise ENAP announced for Thursday 12 November. For diesel, the cut undoes a 41.9-peso rise and then takes off another 100 pesos.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

ENAP says it does not set or regulate fuel prices in Chile, and that distributors decide pump prices. It builds its figures from import prices in a reference market and from state stabilisation schemes, chiefly MEPCO (Mecanismo de Estabilización de Precios de los Combustibles), a formula that adjusts a fuel tax so pump prices move less than import prices.

The cut comes from a law approved by Congress, not from falling oil prices. Under it, fuel prices cannot rise again before 7 April 2027, and diesel was cut a further 100 pesos a litre.

The ceiling lasts until 7 April 2027, after which MEPCO takes over again. Chile’s Chamber of Deputies approved the bill 125 votes to 3 on Monday 16 November.

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Why It Matters

Diesel moves almost every good in Chile, a long country where trucks carry copper, fruit and consumer goods. A 141.9-peso fall (about US$0.14) a litre should ease freight costs.

The government struck a deal with truckers’ guilds after the protest, and the bill also eases a specific diesel tax, a fixed per-litre levy, for freight firms. The detailed relief rules are not covered here.

A driver filling a 50-litre tank saves about 1,935 pesos on petrol (about US$1.94) and about 7,095 pesos on diesel (about US$7.12). The conversion uses the Banco Central de Chile (the central bank) observed dollar of 996.68 pesos on Wednesday 18 November.

Per US gallon of 3.79 litres, the cuts equal about US$0.15 for petrol and US$0.54 for diesel. Both figures use the same exchange rate.

Chile’s National Congress in Valparaíso, where lawmakers passed the fuel-price ceiling. (File photo) Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How the Strike Led Here

Fuel prices rose on Thursday 12 November while truckers were already protesting. The government then struck a deal with the guilds, and Congress approved the ceiling bill.

Read our earlier coverage of the November price rise and the truckers’ strike and of why the government would not tap ENAP profits for fuel relief. Our explainer on what ENAP is covers its role as the state wholesaler.

What to Watch

The next ENAP price estimate will show whether the ceiling keeps pump prices flat. The ceiling expires after Wednesday 7 April 2027, when MEPCO returns.

For wider background, see our Chile coverage. It follows the fuel debate and the state oil company.

The Cost to the State

Government and budget officials have given differing estimates of what the ceiling and the truckers’ tax relief will cost the state, so the final bill is not settled. Readers should treat any single figure with caution until the Ministry of Finance (Hacienda) publishes its own number.

What Is Not Known

ENAP’s estimate gives changes, not the final pump price, which each station sets. The total fiscal cost of the ceiling has not been confirmed by the Ministry of Finance.

What It Means for You

Travellers renting cars in Chile should see slightly lower fuel bills from Thursday, though stations may take days to pass on the cut. Investors in Chilean transport and retail firms can expect lower diesel costs through early April 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Chile’s fuel prices fall?

The new prices apply from Thursday 19 November 2026. Petrol falls 38.7 pesos a litre and diesel 141.9 pesos, according to ENAP’s price estimate.

Why is diesel falling so much?

The price cut reverses last week’s 41.9-peso rise and takes off a further 100 pesos. It followed a deal between the government and truckers.

How long does the ceiling last?

It lasts until 7 April 2027, inclusive. After that, the MEPCO stabilisation formula returns.

Does ENAP set pump prices?

No. ENAP sells wholesale and says distributors set final prices, so stations may pass on the cut at different speeds.

Sources: ENAP weekly price report (https://www.enap.cl/informacion-comercial/informe-semanal-de-precios); Banco Central de Chile, dólar observado (https://www.bcentral.cl); Chamber of Deputies (https://www.camara.cl); Senate of Chile (https://www.senado.cl); Ministry of Finance (https://www.hacienda.gob.cl).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error