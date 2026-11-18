Business: Colombia

Éxito, a Colombian supermarket group that runs 538 stores in Colombia and Uruguay, says it will spend up to US$1.2 billion in Colombia over the next four years. The company announced the plan in New York on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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The plan includes more than 100 remodelling projects and more than five store openings a year. For US investors and retailers, it is a sign of confidence in Colombian shoppers.

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Key Facts Who. Grupo Éxito, a Colombian supermarket group owned by El Salvador’s Grupo Calleja.

What. General manager Juan Lucas Vega announced the plan at Milagro Week, a New York investor event.

Numbers. US$1.0 billion to US$1.2 billion from 2027 to 2030, roughly US$250 million to US$300 million a year.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

Éxito plans to put up to US$1.2 billion into Colombian stores, property, clothing brands and technology by 2030. The company has not yet said how the money will be divided.

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The Big Picture

Grupo Éxito, legally Almacenes Éxito S.A., is a supermarket and department-store group based in Envigado, near Medellín. It reported 538 stores on 30 September 2026, with 449 in Colombia and 89 in Uruguay, in its results report of 12 November 2026.

Vega told the Milagro Week audience on 18 November that the plan covers 2027 to 2030 and is aimed at Colombia. Milagro Week, held in New York from 16 to 19 November 2026, is a Colombian government drive to attract foreign investors.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

By the company’s own description, the money goes to three fronts. In retail, it plans more than 100 store remodelling and conversion projects, plus more than five openings a year, the company says.

Real estate adds more than 150,000 square metres of commercial space, about 21 football pitches. The third front covers more than 20 textile projects, including more own stores for the Arkitect clothing brand, alongside technology and online shopping.

Éxito is a Colombian company with a Salvadoran owner. Grupo Calleja took control in January 2024 and held about 87% after its takeover offers, according to Groupe Casino, the French retailer that sold its stake, in a release of 26 January 2024.

Éxito-branded stores made 70% of Colombian sales in the third quarter of 2026, according to the company’s report. Carulla, its premium supermarket banner, made 20%.

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Why It Matters

The plan implies US$250 million to US$300 million a year, which is large beside current earnings. Éxito’s net profit for the first nine months of 2026 was 436.6 billion Colombian pesos (COP), about US$130 million, up 14% from a year earlier, though third-quarter profit fell 15.5%, according to its 12 November report.

Nine-month revenue was COP 15.8 trillion (about US$4.7 billion), growing 2.8% before currency effects, the same report says. Peso conversions in this article use 3,357 Colombian pesos per US$, the RT (a financial data provider) spot rate of 18 November 2026.

Spending already leans heavily towards Colombia. In the third quarter of 2026, 71.3% of capital spending, meaning money for stores and equipment, went to Colombia, 28.3% to Uruguay and 0.4% to Argentina, the report shows.

The plan pairs growth with pruning, because the report says Éxito ended its retail operation in Argentina. Colombia made 84% of consolidated third-quarter revenue, against 15% for Uruguay and 1% for Argentina.

Exchange rates also shape the results. Currency moves cut consolidated third-quarter revenue by 5.2%, the report says, because Uruguayan and Argentine sales shrink when converted into pesos.

Cali, one of Colombia’s largest cities, where Éxito operates stores. (File photo) Photo by Gersonparra11, 2013, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What to Watch

Milagro Week closes on Thursday 19 November 2026. Other companies may announce spending there.

The first checkpoint is Éxito’s next quarterly report, whose date is not confirmed, where capital spending will show whether the pace matches the plan. The second is a detailed written plan, which the company has not yet published; no date is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Éxito has not said how much goes to each of the three fronts, which cities get new stores, or how spending falls year by year. We have not seen a written plan or investor presentation behind the US$1.0 billion to US$1.2 billion figure.

It is also unclear how much comes from Éxito’s own cash and how much from debt or partners. The statements describe Colombia only, so any share for Uruguay is unknown.

Earlier we reported on Éxito’s look at a Venezuela return and on its nine-month profit. We also covered its spending on Caribbean-coast stores, an earlier and smaller step in the same direction.

What It Means for You

If you follow Colombian shares or retail, the plan signals that Éxito expects steady consumer demand through 2030. It is a company plan, not a forecast, and spending can change with sales, interest rates and the peso.

Visitors and expats in Colombian cities may see more remodelled Éxito and Carulla stores. For more, see our Colombia news hub and the Éxito company profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Éxito invest in Colombia?

Between US$1.0 billion and US$1.2 billion from 2027 to 2030, according to general manager Juan Lucas Vega on 18 November 2026. That works out at about US$250 million to US$300 million a year.

Who owns Éxito?

Grupo Calleja, a retail group from El Salvador, took control in January 2024 and held about 87% after its takeover offers, according to Groupe Casino, the French seller. Éxito’s shares trade on the Colombian stock exchange under the ticker ÉXITO.

What will the money buy?

More than 100 store remodelling and conversion projects, more than five new stores a year and over 150,000 square metres of commercial property. It also funds more than 20 textile projects, technology and online shopping.

Does the plan include Uruguay?

The statements we reviewed describe Colombia only. Éxito also runs 89 stores in Uruguay, which made 15% of its third-quarter 2026 revenue.

Sources: Almacenes Éxito S.A., consolidated results 3Q26 and 9M26 (12 November 2026), https://www.grupoexito.com.co/es/3T26-Informe-resultados; statements by Éxito general manager Juan Lucas Vega at Milagro Week (18 November 2026); Groupe Casino, disposal of its stake in Éxito (26 January 2024), https://live.euronext.com/en/products/equities/company-news/2024-01-26-groupe-casino-disposal-group-casinos-stake-exito-group; RT USD/COP spot rate (18 November 2026).

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