Mexico Stocks Hit Record High as Peso Holds | Mexico Market Report, Nov 11
Key Facts
- Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark stock index, closed at 72,006, up 0.16%, its highest close of the past 12 months and a seventh straight daily gain.
- The peso edged firmer, with the dollar down 0.08% at 18.61 pesos, yet that is still 10.2% above its 12-month low of 16.89, set on 4 September.
- Wall Street did the heavy lifting, with the S&P 500 up 1.31% and the VIX fear gauge down 10.12%, even as the dollar index rose 0.60% and the US 10-year yield stayed near 5%.
- The big names split, with the bank Banorte up 1.2% and Asur, the airport group, up 1.8% while Walmart’s Mexican arm Walmex fell 1.8% and cement maker Cemex fell 1.3%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket prices no change in Banxico’s December interest-rate decision at 90.0% (US$29,825 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s stock market closed at its highest level in 12 months, extending a run of seven straight gains. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies — finished at 72,006, up 0.16%.
The main driver was a strong day on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 rose 1.31% and the VIX, a gauge of investor fear, fell 10.12%. That lifted appetite for riskier markets such as Mexico’s, despite a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields.
The peso held steady: the dollar slipped 0.08% to 18.61 pesos. Even so, the dollar is 10.2% above its 12-month low of 16.89, reached on 4 September, so the peso is well off its best.
For an ordinary investor, the message is that the trend is strong but stretched. The IPC is 16.8% above its 20 November 2025 low of 61,672, and gains this fast have often paused.
What matters today. Mexican stocks are climbing while the dollar and US bond yields push the other way, so the next move depends on whether Wall Street’s calm survives rising worries about US interest rates.
01 The session in one read
Mexico’s stock market rose again, and it did so while the dollar strengthened across the world. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies — closed at 72,006, up 0.16%.
That is the highest close of the past 12 months and the seventh up session in a row. It is the third record close in a row, so the index is now in uncharted territory.
The peso, Mexico’s currency, edged firmer: the dollar slipped 0.08% to 18.61 pesos. A lower number means a stronger peso, because each dollar then buys fewer of them.
The cause was Wall Street. The S&P 500 gained 1.31% and the Nasdaq 1.60%, and that outweighed a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields.
The evidence favours the bulls: seven up sessions, a gain of 7.53% over 20 sessions for the IPC and a new 12-month high on a day when US shares rallied. Against that sit a firmer dollar and a US 10-year yield at 5%, which tend to squeeze emerging markets, so the variable to watch is whether that yield stays below 5%.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC close
|72,006
|+0.16%
|Highest close of the past 12 months; seventh straight gain
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not in our scan; the live board above carries it
|USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar)
|18.61
|−0.08%
|Peso slightly firmer; a lower number is a stronger peso
|IPC vs 12-month range
|61,672 to 72,006
|+16.8%
|At the very top of its range, 16.8% above the 20 November 2025 low
|USD/MXN vs 12-month range
|16.89 to 18.87
|−1.4%
|Dollar 1.4% below its 29 October high, 10.2% above its 4 September low
|Key technical level
|70,000 / 72,006
|—
|Round-number support below; the new high is the line to hold
The table shows an index at the top of its range and a currency in the middle of one. The IPC is up 1.68% over five sessions, 7.53% over 20 and 12.1% over 60.
The peso tells a quieter story. The dollar is up 9.8% against the peso over 60 sessions but only 0.61% over 20, so the sharpest weakening looks to be behind us.
For a visitor or expat paid in dollars, a dollar still buys about 10.2% more pesos than at the early-September low. For a Mexican household, imports and foreign trips cost more than they did then.
Official closing data are published by the Mexican Stock Exchange (bmv.com.mx) and the central bank, Banxico (banxico.org.mx). Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
72,419.39
+0.71%
+11.95%
71,905.78
72,937
71,868
170,120,058
USD/MXN
18.61
-0.08%
+1.59%
18.63
18.63
18.58
—
WALMEX
53.60
-1.78%
-15.63%
54.57
55.26
53.60
18,610,375
GMEXICO
222.11
-0.16%
+37.86%
222.46
228.44
222.11
6,510,817
FEMSA
246.72
-0.09%
+37.82%
246.93
249.81
244.66
2,274,802
CEMEX
19.92
-1.14%
+3.37%
20.15
20.32
19.88
22,802,679
GFNORTE
212.42
+1.24%
+14.69%
209.81
214.89
208.79
3,399,228
BIMBO
71.37
+2.06%
+9.61%
69.93
71.98
69.76
2,516,971
TELEVISA
8.44
-4.63%
-21.34%
8.85
8.97
8.41
4,515,509
AMX
24.08
+0.25%
+11.81%
24.02
24.42
23.92
31,776,790
GAP
446.90
-0.48%
+12.38%
449.05
452.73
443.35
835,194
ASUR
271.71
+1.23%
-10.09%
268.42
272.40
266.46
81,035
OMA
260.18
+1.70%
+6.40%
255.84
261.06
254.99
1,850,698
KOF
225.48
+1.01%
+34.86%
223.22
226.40
222.47
638,540
GRUMA
269.60
+0.20%
-16.41%
269.05
274.51
266.41
421,423
KIMBER
39.20
+0.80%
+9.50%
38.89
39.81
38.98
3,536,740
AMX ADR
25.80
+0.16%
+10.68%
25.76
26.14
25.66
1,193,476
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s rally beat a firmer dollar
The heaviest cause, with high confidence, was Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619 and the VIX fell 10.12% to 17.49, a sign that investors were calming down.
Mexico’s economy is tied closely to the US, so foreign funds tend to buy Mexican shares when fear fades. That is the first reason the IPC climbed.
The second cause, with medium confidence, is momentum and year-end spending. Banorte and Asur each rose 1.2%, and the Buen Fin shopping promotion and the aguinaldo, the legal year-end bonus that employers must pay by 20 December, are year-end tailwinds for retailers and banks.
But Walmex, the country’s biggest retailer, fell 1.2%, so retail was not a clean winner. The consumer link is a plausible tailwind, not a proven one.
The usual drivers disagreed with the move. The dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84, and the US 10-year Treasury yield — the interest rate on US government loans — stayed near 5%.
Traders now price a Fed rate rise in December after Tuesday’s US inflation data. Our best-supported reading, with medium confidence, is that Wall Street’s calm and Mexico’s still-higher interest rates held the peso steady — but the cushion is thin.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Grupo México (GMEXICOB)
|MXN 222.11
|−0.2%
|Miner and railway operator
|Walmex (WALMEX)
|MXN 53.60
|−1.8%
|Mexican arm of Walmart; biggest weight among the losers
|Banorte (GFNORTEO)
|MXN 212.42
|+1.2%
|One of Mexico’s largest banks
|Femsa (FEMSAUBD)
|MXN 246.72
|−0.1%
|Owner of the OXXO convenience stores; near flat
|Pacific airports (GAPB)
|MXN 446.90
|−0.5%
|Guadalajara and Pacific-coast airports group
|Cemex (CEMEXCPO)
|MXN 19.92
|−1.3%
|Cement maker
|Asur (ASURB)
|MXN 506.82
|+1.8%
|Southeast airports group, home to Cancún
|Alpek (ALPEKA)
|MXN 13.01
|+2.4%
|Polyester and plastics maker; top domestic gainer
|Televisa (TLEVISACPO)
|MXN 8.44
|−4.6%
|Media group; the day’s biggest domestic loser
Banks, airports and Grupo Carso, the Carlos Slim conglomerate, led the large caps. Banorte rose 1.2%, Carso 2.2% and Asur, which runs Cancún’s airport group, 1.8%.
The drag came from the other side. Walmex fell 1.8%, Cemex 1.3% and the Pacific airports group, GAP, 0.5%.
Among smaller names, Alpek rose 2.4% and Bimbo, the bread giant, 2.1%. Televisa fell 4.6%, the steepest drop on our board.
The pattern is a market lifted by a handful of financials and industrials, not by one theme. That is typical of a rally driven by foreign money buying the index as a whole.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|+0.16%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+0.42%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−0.43%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
Mexico had the strongest session of the region’s main indices. Brazil’s Ibovespa rose 0.42% and Chile’s IPSA fell 0.43%; we could not verify the Colombian and Argentine closes in time, so the table leaves them blank.
Currencies were mixed. The Colombian peso traded weaker, with the dollar around 3,300 pesos, while the Brazilian real (USD/BRL 5.5827, down 0.01%) and the Chilean peso (USD/CLP 982.8, down 0.14%) were steady to slightly firmer.
For readers in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Bogotá, the lesson is that a Wall Street rally did not lift every market. Mexico’s close trade ties to the US economy likely helped it capture the gain.
The live market board above carries the latest closes.
06 The technical picture
The chart has a ceiling with nothing above it. The IPC’s 72,006 is its 12-month high, so there is no recent resistance; the nearest round-number marker is 75,000, and support sits at 70,000.
The peso’s map runs the other way, because a stronger peso means a lower dollar rate. The dollar meets resistance at its 29 October high of 18.87, and a fall to 18.50 would signal a clearly stronger peso.
07 What to watch
- US 10-year yield: The yield is at 5%, just under 5%. A sustained move above that line has tended to pull money out of emerging markets such as Mexico.
- Fed and December rate talk: Traders already price a Fed rate rise in December. A firmer signal would lift the dollar and test the peso.
- IPC levels: Support sits at 70,000 and the line to hold is the new high of 72,006. A close back below 70,000 would end the seven-day run decisively.
- Peso levels: The dollar’s 29 October high of 18.87 is the ceiling to watch, with 18.50 and 19.00 as round-number markers either side.
- Calendar: Mexico’s September industrial production (forecast +3.5% year on year, as before) and the Thomson Reuters Ipsos consumer sentiment index for November (previous 52.75) were due on 11 November; no actual figures were available when we closed.
Background: Mexico Stocks Hold Flat as Peso Weakens 0.5%.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.0% as Peso Firms.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December decision, with US$29,825 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices no change at 90.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 9.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, to hold its benchmark rate next month.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Mexico stock market do?
The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of Mexico’s largest listed companies, closed at 72,006, up 0.16%. It was the highest close of the past 12 months and the seventh up session in a row.
Why did Mexican stocks rise despite a stronger dollar?
Mainly because Wall Street rallied, with the S&P 500 up 1.31% and the VIX fear gauge down 10.12%. That calmer mood outweighed a 0.60% rise in the dollar index and a 5% US 10-year yield.
What happened to the peso?
The dollar slipped 0.08% to 18.61 pesos, so the peso edged firmer. It is still weaker than in early September, when the dollar was at its 12-month low of 16.89.
Is it a good time to buy Mexican stocks?
That is a personal call. The index is at a record after seven straight gains, so readers should weigh the stretched run and the US yield risk.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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