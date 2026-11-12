Pope Leo Lands in Lima, Greeted by Fujimori

Key Facts —Who. Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, landed in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. —Landing. His plane touched down at about 5 pm Lima time at an air base in Callao, beside Lima’s airport. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Welcome. President Keiko Fujimori received him at the presidential palace, where a children’s choir sang the national anthem. —Next. He meets authorities and diplomats at the Gran Teatro Nacional at 7:45 pm on Wednesday. —As of 11 November 2026, 7:30 pm Lima time (00:30 GMT, 12 November).

Pope Leo XIV touched down in Peru on Wednesday, returning to the country where he served for years as a missionary and bishop. President Keiko Fujimori greeted the first US-born pope as people lined the streets of Lima.

What We Know

Pope Leo XIV landed in Lima on Wednesday 11 November 2026, returning to the country where he once served as a missionary. Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, he later became bishop of Chiclayo, a city in northern Peru.

The plane touched down at about 5 pm Lima time (22:00 GMT), roughly 25 to 30 minutes ahead of the 5:30 pm schedule. It landed at Grupo Aéreo No. 8, an air base in Callao, the port city next to Lima.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The pope stepped onto Peruvian soil shortly after 5:30 pm. President Keiko Fujimori and Foreign Minister Carlos Espá, Peru’s top diplomat, received him, together with a delegation of Catholic Church leaders.

Leo greeted the Church authorities and travelled by road from Callao along avenues including Faucett, La Marina and Brasil. He then switched to the open popemobile and blessed Peruvians on the route to the presidential palace, which stands beside Lima’s Plaza Mayor, the capital’s main square.

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The Welcome at the Presidential Palace

At the Palacio de Gobierno, the presidential palace, Fujimori received him with honours from the Mariscal Domingo Nieto cavalry regiment, a military unit. At about 7:05 pm a children’s choir sang the national anthem, and reports from Lima say the pope joined in.

Fujimori, who leads Peru as president, had said before the visit that Peru awaited him “with open hearts” to welcome him back to his home. The quote is translated from Spanish.

Lima’s Plaza Mayor, where the pope’s procession ended. File photo.

What Happens Next

At 7:45 pm on Wednesday, Leo is due to meet authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Gran Teatro Nacional, a theatre in Lima. On Thursday 12 November he meets Peru’s bishops in the chapel of the Archbishop’s Palace, the seat of the Archbishop of Lima.

He then leads a midday prayer at Lima’s cathedral. On Friday 13 November he flies north to Chiclayo for a Mass at 10:30 am on the Pampas de Pimentel, an open esplanade near the city.

The programme also takes him to Cusco and Pucallpa, with a Mass in Lima on Monday 16 November, the day he leaves. Cusco and Pucallpa are on Sunday 15 November.

Fujimori has asked Peru’s Senate for permission to travel to China and Japan from Sunday 15 to Saturday 21 November. The Senate backed the trip, which would put her abroad for the final days of the visit.

What Is Not Known

No text of a papal speech to Peruvians in Lima had been published at the time of writing. What was said in the meeting with Fujimori is also unknown.

There is no official crowd figure for the route or the main square. It is not yet clear whether Fujimori will attend the farewell on Monday.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Leo is the first pope born in the United States, so his return to Peru carries extra interest for American readers. He grew up in Chicago and spent many years in Peru before becoming pope.

The city of Lima has announced road closures for the visit, and crowds are likely around his events. US citizens in Peru should check alerts from the US Embassy in Lima and allow extra travel time.

The tour earlier took Leo to Uruguay and Argentina, as our Argentina report shows. More coverage is on our Peru page.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Pope Leo XIV arrive in Peru?

He landed in Lima at about 5 pm on Wednesday 11 November 2026, roughly 25 to 30 minutes early. The visit runs until Monday 16 November.

Why is the visit significant?

Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, is the first US-born pope. He spent years in Peru as a missionary and as bishop of Chiclayo.

Where will the pope travel in Peru?

His programme includes Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa. The Chiclayo Mass is on Friday 13 November at 10:30 am.

Will President Fujimori be in Peru for the whole visit?

She asked the Senate for permission to visit China and Japan from 15 to 21 November, and the Senate backed the trip. That would put her abroad for the final days; her plans for the farewell are not known.

Sources: Peruvian government and Church schedules, presidential social-media posts, reports from Lima, 11 November 2026.

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