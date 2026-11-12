Chile Stocks Slip 0.4% as Peso Steadies | Chile Market Report, Nov 11
Key Facts
- Chile’s S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,552, down 0.43% on the session, and sits 9.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January 2026.
- The Chilean peso edged stronger, with the dollar buying 982.80 pesos, down 0.14% on the day, though the dollar is still 1.69% dearer than five sessions earlier and 6.7% dearer than 60 sessions earlier.
- Wall Street ran the other way, with the S&P 500 up 1.31% to 7,619, so Chile’s dip came from a firmer US dollar and a US 10-year Treasury yield near 5%, rather than from fear.
- Domestic weak spots did the damage, with Salfacorp down 6.3%, Entel down 4.2% and Enel Chile down 3.0%, while Banco de Chile rose 0.7% on US$19m of turnover and Itaú Chile gained 2.5%.
- The IPSA is 3.78% lower than 20 sessions earlier and 5.3% lower than 60 sessions earlier, so the market is drifting down in small steps; 10,000 is the support level to watch and 11,000 the ceiling.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket prices no change in Chile’s December central-bank decision at 53.5% and a 0.25-point rise at 45.5% (US$24,930 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).
Today’s Focus
Chile’s stock market closed slightly lower while Wall Street had a strong day — and that gap is the story. The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s biggest listed companies, finished at 10,552, down 0.43%.
The reason was mostly outside Chile’s control. The US dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.60%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government borrowing, reached 5%.
When US government bonds pay that much, investors tend to pull money from emerging markets such as Chile. At home, utilities, telecoms and a construction group sold off on top of that.
The slide is gradual rather than dramatic. The IPSA is 3.78% below its level 20 sessions earlier and 9.3% below its 12-month high, while the peso held at 982.80 per dollar.
What matters today. Chile is losing ground slowly, not crashing: the US dollar and US yields set the direction, and copper and the 10,000 level on the IPSA decide whether the drift becomes a fall.
01 The session in one read
Chile’s stock market gave back a little ground while Wall Street raced ahead — an odd split that tells you where the pressure came from. The S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of Chile’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,552, down 0.43%.
The peso, Chile’s currency, edged stronger at 982.80 per US dollar, a move of 0.14% in its favour. It was a quiet day on the currency screen.
The IPSA is 3.78% lower than 20 sessions earlier and 5.3% lower than 60 sessions earlier. This is another small step in a slow slide rather than a shock.
The dollar tells a similar tale over the longer run, costing 6.7% more pesos than 60 sessions earlier. For anyone paying bills in dollars, Chile has become a little cheaper this autumn.
The evidence points to a market pushed by the dollar and US yields rather than by any Chilean shock, and the weakest stocks were domestic names with their own stories. The peso’s resilience, down 0.14% against the dollar even as the dollar index rose 0.60%, suggests investors are not fleeing the country.
Confidence is medium because copper, Chile’s economic anchor, has no settled price in our scan for this session. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a sustained move above 5% would raise pressure on the IPSA’s 10,000 support.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P IPSA close
|10,552
|−0.43%
|Chile’s main index slipped while US stocks rose
|IPSA session range
|—
|—
|Not in our scan; the live board above carries the day’s trading
|USD/CLP (pesos per dollar)
|982.80
|−0.14%
|Peso slightly stronger on the day
|IPSA vs 12-month high
|11,628 (28 Jan 2026)
|−9.3%
|Still well below the January peak
|IPSA vs 12-month low
|9,603 (14 Nov 2025)
|+9.9%
|Roughly a tenth above last year’s floor
|IPSA key levels
|10,000 support, 11,000 resistance
|—
|Round numbers traders watch on the chart
Read the table as a market sitting in the lower-middle of its yearly range. The IPSA is 9.9% above its 12-month low, but 9.3% below its 12-month high.
The peso is close to its weakest point of the year. The dollar at 982.80 pesos is 1.3% below its 12-month peak of 995.39 set on 23 October 2026, and 15.4% above its February low of 851.67.
The session range is not in our scan, so we leave it out rather than guess. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
Chile — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA
10,552.02
-0.43%
—
10,597.22
10,650
10,506
—
USD/CLP
982.08
-0.22%
+4.96%
984.23
986.76
981.63
—
COPPER
6.25
+0.51%
+23.82%
6.22
6.27
6.24
2,923
SQM-B
53,500
+0.00%
+10.99%
53,500
54,792
53,500
224,042
COPEC
6,250
-1.25%
-8.49%
6,329
6,350
6,168
2,335,523
BSANTANDER
80.00
+0.63%
+13.67%
79.50
80.30
79.25
74,558,199
FALABELLA
6,580
-0.60%
+9.67%
6,620
6,740
6,430
1,061,251
ENELAM
81.95
-1.27%
-10.77%
83.00
83.49
81.12
45,412,009
CENCOSUD
1,733
-0.66%
-41.14%
1,745
1,773
1,701
3,562,946
CMPC
890.00
+0.00%
-35.06%
890.00
909.95
884.00
9,458,639
BANCO CHILE
194.40
+0.74%
+13.68%
192.97
194.94
192.39
98,199,110
LATAM AIR
24.25
-1.06%
+16.03%
24.51
24.55
24.20
716,034,967
SOUTHERN COPPER
172.61
+1.32%
+31.32%
170.36
174.45
170.48
890,325
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — a firmer dollar and higher US yields
The heaviest cause was the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.60%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%. Confidence: medium-high.
When safe US government bonds pay close to 5%, global investors have less reason to hold shares in emerging markets such as Chile. That pull is gentle but steady, and it fits the IPSA’s 5-session slip of 0.71% from five sessions earlier.
The second cause was home-grown. Salfacorp, a construction and property group, fell 6.3%, Entel, the telecoms company, fell 4.2%, and Enel Chile, the power utility, fell 3.0%, so the weakness was concentrated in a few domestic names. Confidence: medium.
The third cause is copper, Chile’s biggest export, though we have no settled copper price for this session. Confidence: low.
The cross-asset check shows a split. The S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619, the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49, the oil fund USO was flat, and the gold fund GLD fell 1.13%.
A calm, rising Wall Street normally helps Chile. The best-supported explanation for the gap is that dollar and yield strength outweighed the cheerful mood, with Chile’s domestic sell-offs adding to the drag — medium confidence.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Banco de Chile (CHILE)
|US$19m turnover
|+0.7%
|Most-traded name; the country’s biggest private bank
|LATAM Airlines (LTM)
|US$19m turnover
|+0.6%
|Chile’s flagship airline, level with the top turnover
|Copec (COPEC)
|US$15m turnover
|−1.2%
|Fuel distributor and forestry conglomerate
|SQM-B (SQM-B)
|US$12m turnover
|+0.0%
|Lithium miner; flat on the day
|Mallplaza (MALLPLAZA)
|US$12m turnover
|−0.6%
|Shopping-mall operator
|Andina-B (ANDINA-B)
|US$10m turnover
|−1.5%
|Coca-Cola bottler
|BCI (BCI)
|US$10m turnover
|−0.5%
|Large bank
|CMPC (CMPC)
|US$9m turnover
|+0.0%
|Pulp and paper producer; flat
|Itaú Chile (ITAUCL)
|—
|+2.5%
|Best-performing domestic bank in our scan
|Salfacorp (SALFACORP)
|—
|−6.3%
|Biggest domestic loser
|Entel (ENTEL)
|—
|−4.2%
|Telecoms group
|Enel Chile (ENELCHILE)
|—
|−3.0%
|Power utility
The big names told a mixed story. Banco de Chile and LATAM Airlines each traded US$19m and rose, while Copec, the group that sells fuel at petrol stations across Chile, fell 1.2% on US$15m.
SQM, the world-class lithium and potash producer, ended flat on US$12m, so lithium offered neither help nor harm. Falabella and Cencosud, the big retailers, were not among the most-traded names in our scan.
Several top gainers in the scan, such as CFINASDAQ, up 3.5%, and CFISPETF, up 2.0%, are investment funds that track US markets. Their moves reflect Wall Street and the currency, not Chilean companies, so we leave them out of the story.
Itaú Chile, the local arm of the Brazilian bank, was the standout domestic gain at 2.5%. Concha y Toro, the wine group, fell 3.1%, and Ripley, the department-store chain, fell 1.8%.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P IPSA
|Chile
|−0.43%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+0.42%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+0.16%
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
Brazil and Mexico rose while Chile fell, so the dollar’s strength did not hit everywhere equally. We could not verify the Colombian and Argentine closes in time, so the table leaves them blank.
Currencies were mixed. The Colombian peso traded weaker, with the dollar around 3,300 pesos.
Brazil’s real and Mexico’s peso were almost unchanged against the dollar, down 0.01% and 0.08% respectively for the dollar. Chile’s peso behaved like those two, not like Colombia’s.
06 The technical picture
On the chart, the IPSA has support at 10,000, a round number that sits just above the 12-month low of 9,603 set on 14 November 2025. A close below it would put last year’s floor in view.
Resistance sits at 11,000, with the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January 2026 beyond it. At 10,552 the index is closer to the floor than the ceiling.
For the peso, the level to watch is 1,000 pesos per dollar, a round number just above the 12-month weakest point of 995.39 set on 23 October 2026. At 982.80 the currency is within 1.3% of that peak.
Does this stop? It stops when the dollar and US yields stop rising, and Chile’s own news cannot change the direction on its own.
07 What to watch
- US yields and the dollar: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5% and the dollar index at 102.84 set the direction for emerging markets, including Chile.
- IPSA support at 10,000: A close below it would bring last year’s low of 9,603 into view; a rise towards 11,000 would signal recovery.
- Peso at 1,000 per dollar: The dollar is 1.3% below its 12-month high of 995.39; a break above 1,000 would mark a new low for the peso.
- Copper and China: Soft Chinese demand would weigh on Chile’s miners and its currency.
Background: Chilean Peso Falls 1.8% as Stocks Edge Up.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.5% as Peso Gains 1%.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision, with US$24,930 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices no change at 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 45.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.3%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.6% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.3%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a close call between holding the benchmark rate and raising it next month.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the S&P IPSA?
It is the main stock index of the Santiago exchange, tracking Chile’s largest listed companies. It closed at 10,552, down 0.43%.
Why did Chile’s stock market fall when Wall Street rose?
The dollar index rose 0.60% and the US 10-year yield reached 5%, which pulls money from emerging markets. Weak domestic names such as Salfacorp and Entel added to the drop.
What happened to the Chilean peso?
The dollar bought 982.80 pesos, down 0.14% on the day, so the peso was slightly stronger. The dollar is still 6.7% dearer than 60 sessions earlier.
What levels matter for the IPSA?
Support is at 10,000, just above the 12-month low of 9,603, and resistance is at 11,000. The 12-month high is 11,628.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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