Chile Stocks Slip 0.4% as Peso Steadies | Chile Market Report, Nov 11

Key Facts Chile’s S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,552 , down 0.43% on the session, and sits 9.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January 2026.

, down 0.43% on the session, and sits 9.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January 2026. The Chilean peso edged stronger, with the dollar buying 982.80 pesos , down 0.14% on the day, though the dollar is still 1.69% dearer than five sessions earlier and 6.7% dearer than 60 sessions earlier.

, down 0.14% on the day, though the dollar is still 1.69% dearer than five sessions earlier and 6.7% dearer than 60 sessions earlier. Wall Street ran the other way, with the S&P 500 up 1.31% to 7,619 , so Chile’s dip came from a firmer US dollar and a US 10-year Treasury yield near 5%, rather than from fear.

, so Chile’s dip came from a firmer US dollar and a US 10-year Treasury yield near 5%, rather than from fear. Domestic weak spots did the damage, with Salfacorp down 6.3%, Entel down 4.2% and Enel Chile down 3.0% , while Banco de Chile rose 0.7% on US$19m of turnover and Itaú Chile gained 2.5%.

, while Banco de Chile rose 0.7% on US$19m of turnover and Itaú Chile gained 2.5%. The IPSA is 3.78% lower than 20 sessions earlier and 5.3% lower than 60 sessions earlier , so the market is drifting down in small steps; 10,000 is the support level to watch and 11,000 the ceiling.

, so the market is drifting down in small steps; 10,000 is the support level to watch and 11,000 the ceiling. Prediction markets: Polymarket prices no change in Chile’s December central-bank decision at 53.5% and a 0.25-point rise at 45.5% (US$24,930 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market closed slightly lower while Wall Street had a strong day — and that gap is the story. The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s biggest listed companies, finished at 10,552, down 0.43%. The reason was mostly outside Chile’s control. The US dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.60%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government borrowing, reached 5%. When US government bonds pay that much, investors tend to pull money from emerging markets such as Chile. At home, utilities, telecoms and a construction group sold off on top of that. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The slide is gradual rather than dramatic. The IPSA is 3.78% below its level 20 sessions earlier and 9.3% below its 12-month high, while the peso held at 982.80 per dollar. What matters today. Chile is losing ground slowly, not crashing: the US dollar and US yields set the direction, and copper and the 10,000 level on the IPSA decide whether the drift becomes a fall.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Chile’s stock market gave back a little ground while Wall Street raced ahead — an odd split that tells you where the pressure came from. The S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of Chile’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,552, down 0.43%.

The peso, Chile’s currency, edged stronger at 982.80 per US dollar, a move of 0.14% in its favour. It was a quiet day on the currency screen.

The IPSA is 3.78% lower than 20 sessions earlier and 5.3% lower than 60 sessions earlier. This is another small step in a slow slide rather than a shock.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The dollar tells a similar tale over the longer run, costing 6.7% more pesos than 60 sessions earlier. For anyone paying bills in dollars, Chile has become a little cheaper this autumn.

Assessment — A slow drift lower, not a break MEDIUM The evidence points to a market pushed by the dollar and US yields rather than by any Chilean shock, and the weakest stocks were domestic names with their own stories. The peso’s resilience, down 0.14% against the dollar even as the dollar index rose 0.60%, suggests investors are not fleeing the country. Confidence is medium because copper, Chile’s economic anchor, has no settled price in our scan for this session. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a sustained move above 5% would raise pressure on the IPSA’s 10,000 support.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,552 −0.43% Chile’s main index slipped while US stocks rose IPSA session range — — Not in our scan; the live board above carries the day’s trading USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 982.80 −0.14% Peso slightly stronger on the day IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan 2026) −9.3% Still well below the January peak IPSA vs 12-month low 9,603 (14 Nov 2025) +9.9% Roughly a tenth above last year’s floor IPSA key levels 10,000 support, 11,000 resistance — Round numbers traders watch on the chart

Read the table as a market sitting in the lower-middle of its yearly range. The IPSA is 9.9% above its 12-month low, but 9.3% below its 12-month high.

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The peso is close to its weakest point of the year. The dollar at 982.80 pesos is 1.3% below its 12-month peak of 995.39 set on 23 October 2026, and 15.4% above its February low of 851.67.

The session range is not in our scan, so we leave it out rather than guess.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,552.02 -0.43% L 10,506day rangeH 10,650 Market breadth · 9 names 44% advancing 4 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% Copper 6.25 +0.51% Gold 4,000 -0.76% Sector heatmap · average move today Other +0.92% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Financials +0.69% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Materials 0.00% SQM-B, CMPC Consumer Disc. -0.60% FALABELLA Consumer Staples -0.66% CENCOSUD Industrials -1.06% LATAM AIR Energy -1.25% COPEC Utilities -1.27% ENELAM Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% Ibovespa172,060.43 +0.42% Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P/BMV IPC72,419.39 +0.71% Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P IPSA10,552.02 -0.43% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% MSCI COLCAP2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — COPPER 6.25 +0.51% +23.82% 6.22 6.27 6.24 2,923 SQM-B 53,500 +0.00% +10.99% 53,500 54,792 53,500 224,042 COPEC 6,250 -1.25% -8.49% 6,329 6,350 6,168 2,335,523 BSANTANDER 80.00 +0.63% +13.67% 79.50 80.30 79.25 74,558,199 FALABELLA 6,580 -0.60% +9.67% 6,620 6,740 6,430 1,061,251 ENELAM 81.95 -1.27% -10.77% 83.00 83.49 81.12 45,412,009 CENCOSUD 1,733 -0.66% -41.14% 1,745 1,773 1,701 3,562,946 CMPC 890.00 +0.00% -35.06% 890.00 909.95 884.00 9,458,639 BANCO CHILE 194.40 +0.74% +13.68% 192.97 194.94 192.39 98,199,110 LATAM AIR 24.25 -1.06% +16.03% 24.51 24.55 24.20 716,034,967 SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32% +31.32% 170.36 174.45 170.48 890,325 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32% ENELAM 81.95 -1.27% COPEC 6,250 -1.25% LATAM AIR 24.25 -1.06% BANCO CHILE 194.40 +0.74% CENCOSUD 1,733 -0.66% BSANTANDER 80.00 +0.63% FALABELLA 6,580 -0.60% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 4 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Chile Rejects Oil Firm Cash for Fuel Relief Read →

03 Why it moved — a firmer dollar and higher US yields

The heaviest cause was the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.60%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%. Confidence: medium-high.

When safe US government bonds pay close to 5%, global investors have less reason to hold shares in emerging markets such as Chile. That pull is gentle but steady, and it fits the IPSA’s 5-session slip of 0.71% from five sessions earlier.

The second cause was home-grown. Salfacorp, a construction and property group, fell 6.3%, Entel, the telecoms company, fell 4.2%, and Enel Chile, the power utility, fell 3.0%, so the weakness was concentrated in a few domestic names. Confidence: medium.

The third cause is copper, Chile’s biggest export, though we have no settled copper price for this session. Confidence: low.

The cross-asset check shows a split. The S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619, the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49, the oil fund USO was flat, and the gold fund GLD fell 1.13%.

A calm, rising Wall Street normally helps Chile. The best-supported explanation for the gap is that dollar and yield strength outweighed the cheerful mood, with Chile’s domestic sell-offs adding to the drag — medium confidence.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Banco de Chile (CHILE) US$19m turnover +0.7% Most-traded name; the country’s biggest private bank LATAM Airlines (LTM) US$19m turnover +0.6% Chile’s flagship airline, level with the top turnover Copec (COPEC) US$15m turnover −1.2% Fuel distributor and forestry conglomerate SQM-B (SQM-B) US$12m turnover +0.0% Lithium miner; flat on the day Mallplaza (MALLPLAZA) US$12m turnover −0.6% Shopping-mall operator Andina-B (ANDINA-B) US$10m turnover −1.5% Coca-Cola bottler BCI (BCI) US$10m turnover −0.5% Large bank CMPC (CMPC) US$9m turnover +0.0% Pulp and paper producer; flat Itaú Chile (ITAUCL) — +2.5% Best-performing domestic bank in our scan Salfacorp (SALFACORP) — −6.3% Biggest domestic loser Entel (ENTEL) — −4.2% Telecoms group Enel Chile (ENELCHILE) — −3.0% Power utility

The big names told a mixed story. Banco de Chile and LATAM Airlines each traded US$19m and rose, while Copec, the group that sells fuel at petrol stations across Chile, fell 1.2% on US$15m.

SQM, the world-class lithium and potash producer, ended flat on US$12m, so lithium offered neither help nor harm. Falabella and Cencosud, the big retailers, were not among the most-traded names in our scan.

Several top gainers in the scan, such as CFINASDAQ, up 3.5%, and CFISPETF, up 2.0%, are investment funds that track US markets. Their moves reflect Wall Street and the currency, not Chilean companies, so we leave them out of the story.

Itaú Chile, the local arm of the Brazilian bank, was the standout domestic gain at 2.5%. Concha y Toro, the wine group, fell 3.1%, and Ripley, the department-store chain, fell 1.8%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −0.43% Ibovespa Brazil +0.42% IPC Mexico +0.16% Merval Argentina — COLCAP Colombia —

Brazil and Mexico rose while Chile fell, so the dollar’s strength did not hit everywhere equally. We could not verify the Colombian and Argentine closes in time, so the table leaves them blank.

Currencies were mixed. The Colombian peso traded weaker, with the dollar around 3,300 pesos.

Brazil’s real and Mexico’s peso were almost unchanged against the dollar, down 0.01% and 0.08% respectively for the dollar. Chile’s peso behaved like those two, not like Colombia’s.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the IPSA has support at 10,000, a round number that sits just above the 12-month low of 9,603 set on 14 November 2025. A close below it would put last year’s floor in view.

Resistance sits at 11,000, with the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January 2026 beyond it. At 10,552 the index is closer to the floor than the ceiling.

For the peso, the level to watch is 1,000 pesos per dollar, a round number just above the 12-month weakest point of 995.39 set on 23 October 2026. At 982.80 the currency is within 1.3% of that peak.

Does this stop? It stops when the dollar and US yields stop rising, and Chile’s own news cannot change the direction on its own.

07 What to watch

US yields and the dollar: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5% and the dollar index at 102.84 set the direction for emerging markets, including Chile.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5% and the dollar index at 102.84 set the direction for emerging markets, including Chile. IPSA support at 10,000: A close below it would bring last year’s low of 9,603 into view; a rise towards 11,000 would signal recovery.

A close below it would bring last year’s low of 9,603 into view; a rise towards 11,000 would signal recovery. Peso at 1,000 per dollar: The dollar is 1.3% below its 12-month high of 995.39; a break above 1,000 would mark a new low for the peso.

The dollar is 1.3% below its 12-month high of 995.39; a break above 1,000 would mark a new low for the peso. Copper and China: Soft Chinese demand would weigh on Chile’s miners and its currency.

Background: Chilean Peso Falls 1.8% as Stocks Edge Up.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.5% as Peso Gains 1%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision, with US$24,930 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices no change at 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 45.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.3%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.6% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.3%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a close call between holding the benchmark rate and raising it next month.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the S&P IPSA?

It is the main stock index of the Santiago exchange, tracking Chile’s largest listed companies. It closed at 10,552, down 0.43%.

Why did Chile’s stock market fall when Wall Street rose?

The dollar index rose 0.60% and the US 10-year yield reached 5%, which pulls money from emerging markets. Weak domestic names such as Salfacorp and Entel added to the drop.

What happened to the Chilean peso?

The dollar bought 982.80 pesos, down 0.14% on the day, so the peso was slightly stronger. The dollar is still 6.7% dearer than 60 sessions earlier.

What levels matter for the IPSA?

Support is at 10,000, just above the 12-month low of 9,603, and resistance is at 11,000. The 12-month high is 11,628.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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