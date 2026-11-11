Jigawa Governor Backs Tinubu at Dutse Rally
Nigeria’s president visited a northern state to open projects and attend a campaign rally of his party. The state’s governor pledged total support and listed what Jigawa wants in return.
On Tuesday 10 November 2026, President Bola Tinubu travelled to Jigawa State in northern Nigeria to open development projects. He also attended a presidential campaign rally of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dutse, the state capital.
Tinubu is the APC candidate seeking a second term in Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria votes on Saturday 16 January 2027, less than ten weeks later.
Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi pledged Jigawa’s total support and listed what the state wants in return. Our explainer on the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry gives the wider background to the vote.
Key Facts
—Event. Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, visited Jigawa on Tuesday 10 November 2026 for project openings and a campaign rally.
—First visit. Governor Umar Namadi said it was Tinubu’s first official Jigawa visit since he took office in May 2023.
—Requests. Namadi asked the federal government for help on water, rail, erosion and wheat and rice import tariffs.
—Vote. Nigeria’s presidential election is set for Saturday 16 January 2027, less than ten weeks after the rally.
—Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto prediction market) has Tinubu 68.0% and rival Peter Obi 21.0% at 6:32 pm ET, 11 November.
In Plain English
The APC is the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party. INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, is the body that runs the country’s elections.
To commission a project means to open it formally. A dualised road is one built with two carriageways.
What Happened in Dutse
The state government declared the day work-free for the visit. Governor Umar Namadi said on Monday 9 November that it was Tinubu’s first official visit to Jigawa since he took office in May 2023.
Namadi announced four projects for opening before the visit. They were the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre (named after the president’s national programme), the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, the state’s farm mechanisation programme and a dualised road in Dutse.
The governor said the farm package covers 400 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 150 boom sprayers (crop-spraying machines) and other equipment. He said the four sites were chosen because they sit close together in Dutse.
What the Governor Said in His Speech
In the text of his speech, Namadi declared Jigawa’s total support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 vote. His speech also listed federal projects in the state and four requests of his own.
He said the visit links Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”, the president’s national programme, with Jigawa’s “12-Point Agenda for a Greater Jigawa”. He cited federal cash transfers, a welfare payment scheme, to 192,000 residents, with N14.36 billion (about US$10.7 million at N1,345 per US$) paid from 2024 to date.
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What Jigawa Wants in Return
Namadi said the Greater Dutse Water Supply Project, which he said languished for over a decade, is over 60% complete. He asked the president to fast-track it.
He also asked for federal help against erosion in the Jigawa towns of Hadejia, Dutse, Birnin Kudu and Gwaram. He wants the Kano-Nguru railway line restored and import tariffs on wheat and rice reviewed, so local farmers are not undercut.
Why It Matters
Africa’s most populous country votes in less than ten weeks, and the rally shows how an incumbent presents delivery as a case for a second term. Our report on Tinubu’s 2027 plan on inflation and power covers his national agenda.
A campaign that mixes state projects with party politics puts the president’s record on display. The governor’s requests on water, rail, erosion and wheat and rice tariffs show the local price of that backing.
What to Watch
The electoral commission, INEC, has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027 under a revised timetable. Our report on the INEC subpoena fight covers a separate dispute involving the commission.
The second checkpoint has no date. It is whether the federal government answers the governor’s four requests.
What It Means for You
For readers outside Nigeria, the rally is an early look at how the incumbent will campaign before the January vote. The governor’s speech is a clear list of what one northern state wants from the federal government.
Food trade policy is part of the campaign conversation. Our report on an opposition court ruling and the 2027 vote adds a legal thread to follow.
What Is Not Known
What Tinubu himself said in Dutse is not confirmed here. Turnout at the rally has not been independently verified.
It is unclear whether the federal government will act on the requests. No cost for the four projects has been confirmed.
What Prediction Markets Say
As of Wednesday 11 November 2026, 6:32 pm ET, Polymarket’s “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market had US$156,765 traded. Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market, and its prices are bets, not polls.
Among the candidates listed, Bola Tinubu is priced at 68.0% and Peter Obi, an opposition rival, at 21.0%. Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, stands at 1.6%, and every other active candidate is below 1%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Tinubu do in Jigawa?
He visited Jigawa on Tuesday 10 November 2026 to open development projects and attend the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse. The governor said it was his first official visit to the state since May 2023.
When is Nigeria’s presidential election?
INEC has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027 under a revised timetable. That is less than ten weeks after the Dutse rally.
What did the Jigawa governor ask for?
Governor Umar Namadi asked for federal help against erosion in four towns, restoration of the Kano-Nguru railway and a review of wheat and rice import tariffs. He also asked the president to fast-track the Greater Dutse Water Supply Project.
What do prediction markets say about the race?
As of 6:32 pm ET on 11 November 2026, Polymarket prices Tinubu at 68.0% and Peter Obi at 21.0%. These are bets, not polls.
Sources
Prepared speech of Governor Umar Namadi, Dutse, 10 November 2026 · Statements of Governor Umar Namadi, 9 November 2026 · INEC revised timetable for the 2027 general elections · Polymarket market page, 11 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error