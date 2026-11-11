Jigawa Governor Backs Tinubu at Dutse Rally

Bola Tinubu speaking at Chatham House in London in July 2011, years before he became Nigeria's president. File photo. (Photo: Chatham House, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria’s president visited a northern state to open projects and attend a campaign rally of his party. The state’s governor pledged total support and listed what Jigawa wants in return.

On Tuesday 10 November 2026, President Bola Tinubu travelled to Jigawa State in northern Nigeria to open development projects. He also attended a presidential campaign rally of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dutse, the state capital.

Tinubu is the APC candidate seeking a second term in Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria votes on Saturday 16 January 2027, less than ten weeks later.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi pledged Jigawa’s total support and listed what the state wants in return. Our explainer on the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry gives the wider background to the vote.

Key Facts —Event. Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, visited Jigawa on Tuesday 10 November 2026 for project openings and a campaign rally. —First visit. Governor Umar Namadi said it was Tinubu’s first official Jigawa visit since he took office in May 2023. —Requests. Namadi asked the federal government for help on water, rail, erosion and wheat and rice import tariffs. —Vote. Nigeria’s presidential election is set for Saturday 16 January 2027, less than ten weeks after the rally. —Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto prediction market) has Tinubu 68.0% and rival Peter Obi 21.0% at 6:32 pm ET, 11 November.

In Plain English The APC is the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party. INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, is the body that runs the country’s elections. To commission a project means to open it formally. A dualised road is one built with two carriageways.

What Happened in Dutse

The state government declared the day work-free for the visit. Governor Umar Namadi said on Monday 9 November that it was Tinubu’s first official visit to Jigawa since he took office in May 2023.

Namadi announced four projects for opening before the visit. They were the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre (named after the president’s national programme), the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, the state’s farm mechanisation programme and a dualised road in Dutse.

The governor said the farm package covers 400 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 150 boom sprayers (crop-spraying machines) and other equipment. He said the four sites were chosen because they sit close together in Dutse.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tinubu (Nigeria) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What the Governor Said in His Speech

In the text of his speech, Namadi declared Jigawa’s total support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 vote. His speech also listed federal projects in the state and four requests of his own.

He said the visit links Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”, the president’s national programme, with Jigawa’s “12-Point Agenda for a Greater Jigawa”. He cited federal cash transfers, a welfare payment scheme, to 192,000 residents, with N14.36 billion (about US$10.7 million at N1,345 per US$) paid from 2024 to date.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 73,794

+0.10% L 73,264 day range H 74,636 -28.35% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 18% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,050 +0.01% Solana 82.92 -0.41% Gold 3,988 -1.06% USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 73,794 +0.10% -28.35% 73,720 74,636 73,264 24,093,818,880 ETH 2,050 +0.01% -39.97% 2,050 2,094 2,035 9,106,550,784 SOL 82.92 -0.41% -46.37% 83.26 85.58 82.41 2,126,136,448 XRP 1.05 -0.73% -56.17% 1.06 1.08 1.04 1,906,353,152 BNB 677.99 -0.24% -29.24% 679.59 687.62 676.41 1,129,276,288 ADA 0.17 -0.04% -68.80% 0.17 0.18 0.17 201,583,536 DOGE 0.07 -1.07% -60.92% 0.07 0.07 0.07 512,159,232 AVAX 8.48 +1.30% -50.16% 8.37 8.71 8.37 262,105,520 LINK 10.14 -1.35% -33.73% 10.28 10.55 10.06 224,502,608 DOT 0.84 -0.54% -72.57% 0.84 0.87 0.83 64,139,364 LTC 50.02 -1.29% -49.81% 50.68 51.47 49.73 208,368,832 BCH 227.29 -1.49% -55.05% 230.74 233.38 225.57 130,722,400 TRX 0.32 -0.26% +6.73% 0.32 0.32 0.32 292,386,400 XLM 0.15 +1.53% -47.86% 0.14 0.15 0.14 130,823,448 HBAR 0.07 -0.67% -63.37% 0.07 0.07 0.06 39,405,436 NEAR 3.57 -0.49% +39.95% 3.58 3.80 3.54 645,544,192 ATOM 1.39 -0.74% -52.84% 1.40 1.44 1.38 24,511,210 AAVE 120.30 -2.57% -42.04% 123.48 125.25 119.05 164,535,344 Largest moves today AAVE

120.30

-2.57% XLM

0.15

+1.53% BCH

227.29

-1.49% LINK

10.14

-1.35% AVAX

8.48

+1.30% LTC

50.02

-1.29% DOGE

0.07

-1.07% ATOM

1.39

-0.74% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.10%, with breadth negative — 3 of 17 names higher. XLM led, while AAVE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America? Read →

What Jigawa Wants in Return

Namadi said the Greater Dutse Water Supply Project, which he said languished for over a decade, is over 60% complete. He asked the president to fast-track it.

He also asked for federal help against erosion in the Jigawa towns of Hadejia, Dutse, Birnin Kudu and Gwaram. He wants the Kano-Nguru railway line restored and import tariffs on wheat and rice reviewed, so local farmers are not undercut.

Why It Matters

Africa’s most populous country votes in less than ten weeks, and the rally shows how an incumbent presents delivery as a case for a second term. Our report on Tinubu’s 2027 plan on inflation and power covers his national agenda.

A campaign that mixes state projects with party politics puts the president’s record on display. The governor’s requests on water, rail, erosion and wheat and rice tariffs show the local price of that backing.

What to Watch

The electoral commission, INEC, has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027 under a revised timetable. Our report on the INEC subpoena fight covers a separate dispute involving the commission.

The second checkpoint has no date. It is whether the federal government answers the governor’s four requests.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Nigeria, the rally is an early look at how the incumbent will campaign before the January vote. The governor’s speech is a clear list of what one northern state wants from the federal government.

Food trade policy is part of the campaign conversation. Our report on an opposition court ruling and the 2027 vote adds a legal thread to follow.

What Is Not Known

What Tinubu himself said in Dutse is not confirmed here. Turnout at the rally has not been independently verified.

It is unclear whether the federal government will act on the requests. No cost for the four projects has been confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

As of Wednesday 11 November 2026, 6:32 pm ET, Polymarket’s “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market had US$156,765 traded. Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market, and its prices are bets, not polls.

Among the candidates listed, Bola Tinubu is priced at 68.0% and Peter Obi, an opposition rival, at 21.0%. Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, stands at 1.6%, and every other active candidate is below 1%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tinubu do in Jigawa?

He visited Jigawa on Tuesday 10 November 2026 to open development projects and attend the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse. The governor said it was his first official visit to the state since May 2023.

When is Nigeria’s presidential election?

INEC has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027 under a revised timetable. That is less than ten weeks after the Dutse rally.

What did the Jigawa governor ask for?

Governor Umar Namadi asked for federal help against erosion in four towns, restoration of the Kano-Nguru railway and a review of wheat and rice import tariffs. He also asked the president to fast-track the Greater Dutse Water Supply Project.

What do prediction markets say about the race?

As of 6:32 pm ET on 11 November 2026, Polymarket prices Tinubu at 68.0% and Peter Obi at 21.0%. These are bets, not polls.

Sources Prepared speech of Governor Umar Namadi, Dutse, 10 November 2026 · Statements of Governor Umar Namadi, 9 November 2026 · INEC revised timetable for the 2027 general elections · Polymarket market page, 11 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice