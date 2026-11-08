Nigeria Frees 98 Stranded Power Containers

NIGERIA · POWER

Key Facts What happened Nigeria Customs Service began releasing 98 containers of power equipment stuck at ports for 14 to 20 years.

The cost The release includes a waiver of accumulated port charges and demurrage (storage fees).

What is left More than 200 of the over 300 containers still await release.

What is inside Cables, switchgear (switches that protect power lines) and other grid equipment.

What comes next Engineers will test the equipment, repair it where needed and send it to project sites.

Nigeria has begun freeing more than 300 containers of grid equipment that sat at its ports for up to 20 years. The first 98 are out, and the rest are still held.

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Nigeria Customs Service, the national border and import agency, has begun releasing 98 containers of power equipment that had been stuck at Nigerian ports for between 14 and 20 years. The Federal Ministry of Power announced the release in a statement published on Saturday 7 November 2026.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, struggles with blackouts that hit homes, factories and foreign companies alike. For US investors and firms operating there, a stronger grid matters as much as the oil price or the exchange rate of the naira, the local currency.

What the Ministry Announced

Power Minister Joseph Tegbe said Customs approved the first 98 containers after President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s head of state, directed their release. Customs head Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General, said 44 of them leave the ENL terminal, a private port terminal, and 54 more leave other terminals, including Tin Can Island Port in Lagos.

Tegbe said more than 300 containers had waited at the ports for nearly 20 years, and the ministry is working to free the rest without further delay. Customs said the release includes a waiver of accumulated port charges and demurrage, which are storage fees for cargo left at a terminal.

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Why the Equipment Sat for Two Decades

Customs says the cargo was left at the ports for between 14 and 20 years. It lists cables, switchgear and other transmission equipment for two state power agencies, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which runs the national grid, and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Transmission equipment moves electricity from power stations to the local networks that supply customers. Without it, even a plant that generates enough power cannot always get it to users.

File photo: a waterfront on Nigeria’s coast, undated. Photo: —=XEON=—, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

What Happens Next

The ministry says an inspection found that most of the equipment is useful and viable. Engineers will verify and test it, refurbish it where needed and then deploy it to project sites.

The next signal to watch is whether Customs approves the remaining containers and how quickly the first batch reaches project sites. Our explainer on why Nigeria’s power cuts keep getting worse follows the story.

What It Means for You

For investors, clearing old equipment is a small but concrete step on a problem that raises costs for every business in Nigeria. For travellers and residents, it is not a promise of steadier power soon, because testing and installation still take time.

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A related look at the sector is in our report on the Nigerian power sector bond. Readers should treat the 98-container figure as a first step, not a finish line.

What Is Not Known

Neither the ministry nor Customs has said how much the waived charges are worth. Which terminals will free the other containers, and when, has not been confirmed in the statement.

It is not yet known how much power capacity the equipment will add. Testing will show how much of it can be used after so many years at the ports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the containers stuck for almost 20 years?

Customs says the cargo was left at the ports for between 14 and 20 years. The release includes a waiver of accumulated charges, and no amount has been published.

How many containers have been released?

Customs began releasing the first 98 of more than 300 containers, the Federal Ministry of Power said. The ministry is working to free the rest.

Will this end Nigeria’s blackouts?

Not by itself. The ministry says the equipment can ease overloaded substations and complete stalled projects, but it has not said how much power capacity it will add.

Sources: Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria, statement by Minister Joseph Tegbe published 7 November 2026; remarks by Customs Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi at the release of the first batch. Read 8 November 2026.

More on Africa: Nigeria coverage.

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