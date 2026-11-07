Atiku’s Party Appeals Nigeria Court Ruling
NIGERIA · POLITICS
Key Facts
- The country Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, votes for a president in 2027 and is led by President Bola Tinubu.
- What happened The opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) appealed the ruling that voided ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s ticket.
- The ask The party also asked the court to pause the ruling and asked the election commission to wait.
- The risk An appeal alone does not suspend the ruling, so the ticket stays in doubt.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Atiku about a 2% chance of winning (7 November, 5:12 a.m. ET).
Nigeria’s main opposition party has appealed the court ruling that voided its presidential ticket, and it wants the election commission to hold off. The African Democratic Congress, or ADC, says it filed the appeal and a request to pause the ruling, known as a stay of execution, on Friday 6 November 2026.
For US readers, the fight decides whether Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, can stay in the 2027 race against President Bola Tinubu in Africa’s most populous country. Our guide to the Atiku and Tinubu rivalry explains what is at stake.
What Happened
The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, ruled on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the ADC leadership led by David Mark, a former Senate president, was invalid. The judge, Peter Lifu of the trial-level court, also set aside decisions taken under that leadership, including the party’s nominations for the 2027 elections.
The case was brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy national chairman for the North-East. Mark leads the faction that nominated Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, as its presidential candidate.
On Friday the ADC said court papers had been filed at the Court of Appeal, the court that hears appeals from the Federal High Court. It said they include both the appeal and an application for a stay of execution.
What the ADC Asked the Election Commission
The party has also written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, known as INEC, the body that runs Nigerian elections. Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC’s presidential campaign council, said INEC should exercise restraint while the appeal is pending.
He asked INEC to take account of the pending proceedings. Before the ruling, the commission, INEC, had listed Atiku as a presidential candidate, with Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, as his running mate.
What Happens Next
The Mark-led ADC rejected the judgment. It has asked the Court of Appeal to hear the case.
The party says it will fight the ruling at the Court of Appeal. A stay is a separate court order, and none has been reported yet.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, lists the 2027 Nigerian presidential election with about US$152,755 traded. At 5:12 a.m. ET on Saturday 7 November 2026 it priced Tinubu at 67.5%, Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate, at 27.5% and Atiku at about 2%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you follow Nigerian bonds or the naira through US funds, a weakened opposition tends to make the 2027 race look more predictable. A fight that drags on can raise doubts about how clean the vote will be.
Travelers and US companies in Nigeria should not expect changes to daily life from this case alone. The next signals to watch are any order from the Court of Appeal and any statement from INEC.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the Court of Appeal will grant the stay, or when it will hear the case. INEC’s response was not yet available on Saturday, and we have no earlier Polymarket price to show how bets moved after the ruling.
We have not seen the notice of appeal or the letter delivered to INEC, only the party’s account of them. Nor is it clear how the earlier ruling by Justice Liman will affect the final outcome.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Did the ADC Appeal in Nigeria?
The ADC appealed a Federal High Court ruling of Thursday 5 November 2026 that voided its leadership and Atiku Abubakar’s presidential nomination. It also applied for a stay of execution, a court order that would pause the ruling.
Is Atiku Still the ADC Candidate?
The party says yes and has asked the election commission to wait. The ruling stands until the Court of Appeal or the trial court orders otherwise.
What Is a Stay of Execution?
It is a court order that pauses a judgment while an appeal is heard. The ADC has applied for one, but no order has been reported.
Who Brought the Case Against the ADC Leadership?
Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy national chairman for the North-East, filed the suit. His rival faction disputes the leadership of former Senate President David Mark.
Sources: Statement of the African Democratic Congress, 6 November 2026; Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, judgment of 5 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 7 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief