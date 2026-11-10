Is crypto adoption growing in Latin America?

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.49▼ 0.21% USD/CLP969.56▲ 0.24% USD/COP3,267▲ 4.70% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.49 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 967.11 ▼ 0.01% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
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Tuesday, November 10, 2026
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Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

By · · 4 min read

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, looks at how fast crypto adoption is growing in Latin America.

The São Paulo skyline rising behind Ibirapuera Park
File photo: the São Paulo skyline behind Ibirapuera Park. (Photo: Sérgio Valle Duarte, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

Region. The article calls Latin America one of the fastest-growing crypto regions.

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Volume. It cites on-chain volumes near US$800 billion, up more than 60% in a year.

Stablecoins. It says dollar-linked coins make up over 40% of crypto purchases in the region.

Brazil. It puts Brazil at 33% of regional volume, almost US$320 billion.

The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to the Binance fear and greed index.

Cryptocurrencies are steadily becoming more popular all around the world, with most places recording growing adoption rates. There are many reasons for this, from institutional investment to the introduction of clearer laws and regulations and the growth of stablecoins.

The crypto fear and greed index is one of the metrics that investors are most interested in when it comes to trading so that they can make the best choices for their portfolios and plan accordingly for the future, since the assets are still highly volatile. Latin America remains one of the fastest-growing crypto regions, with on-chain transaction volumes approaching $800 billion, a year-on-year growth of more than 60%.

The larger trend

Digital assets linked to stable fiat such as the US dollar are particularly popular among Latin American investors, making up more than 40% of all crypto purchases in the region. This means that the holdings surpass Bitcoin by a large margin.

The driving factors behind these transactions include the volatility of local currencies, high inflation, and cross-border remittance inflows (which make up more than $140 billion every year).

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Brazil

Brazil is the top country in the region in terms of grassroots adoption, accounting for 33% of the total crypto volume in Latin America. This amounts to almost $320 billion.

Brazil is also home to a market that has scaled huge on-chain volumes through fintech integration like tokenized assets and PIX-connected services. The latter is an instant payment platform that operates 24/7 and has recorded massive success in the country.

It doesn’t operate as a standalone either, being a central financial system that is embedded into the mobile apps and online banking platforms of more than 800 financial institutions and fintech firms.

Argentina

Argentina leads the region in active crypto users per capita, with residents using the assets as a hedge. Dollar-pegged stablecoins like USDC and USDT make up about 62% of local crypto activity, serving as a tool for daily payments and savings alike.

Bitcoin is also popular, being held as a long-term hedge against inflation. It accounts for a sizable portion of balances on local platforms, approaching 40% in the case of some custodied holdings.

Argentina recorded around $94 billion in transaction volumes, making it second only to Brazil.

Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia

These countries are part of the top global markets for adoption too. Mexico records tens of billions annually in transaction volumes, with activities like monthly cross-border stablecoin flows climbing significantly.

Crypto is anchored by the 2018 Fintech Law framework in the country, acting as an institutional holding powered by heavy usage in the US-Mexico remittances corridor. Exchanges are used to provide users with low-cost digital dollars and investment access too.

The crypto economy in Venezuela surged by more than 107% year-over-year, the fastest percentage growth among the major markets in the region. The persistent inflation remains the core driver, while oversight remains fairly fragmented after the restructuring of the national crypto agency.

In Colombia, supplier payments, cross-border invoicing, and business treasury management lean quite heavily on stablecoins. Almost all purchases made on centralized exchanges move directly into dollar-denominated assets.

In Latin America, cryptocurrencies are widely used in order to protect capital in high-inflation environments, secure savings, and enable peer-to-peer transfers. The fact that stablecoins are the most popular shows that the majority values safety and reliability before anything else.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is crypto adoption growing in Latin America?

The article says yes: it calls the region one of the fastest-growing and cites on-chain volumes near US$800 billion, up more than 60%.

Why are stablecoins so popular there?

It points to volatile local currencies, high inflation and cross-border remittances, which it puts at more than US$140 billion a year.

Which country leads in crypto volume?

According to the article, Brazil leads with 33% of regional volume, followed by Argentina.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

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