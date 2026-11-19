A Namibian copper deposit near the South African border now has a costed plan. The numbers are the developer’s own, and the permits, finance and mine are still ahead.

Mine buildings and waste dumps at the Nchanga copper mine near Chingola, in the Copperbelt, pictured in June 2008. Photo: BlueSalo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Namibia: Mining

Koryx Copper S.A., a mining developer that issued its news release from Luxembourg, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that its Haib copper project in southern Namibia could process ore for about 24 years. Its pre-feasibility study, a mid-stage engineering and cost review with less certainty than a full feasibility study, puts the project’s after-tax value at US$2.5 billion.

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The study is the company’s own work, and Haib has no mining licence yet. Koryx says construction is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2028, so any copper is years away.

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Key Facts Who. Koryx Copper S.A., which holds 100% of Haib through a Namibian subsidiary.

What. A pre-feasibility study for a copper mine with about 24 years of processing.

Where. Haib, in Namibia’s Karas Region (the far south), about 6 km north of the South African border.

Cost. Upfront capital of US$2.06 billion, with finance still to be raised.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:13 GMT.

A Namibian copper deposit near the South African border now has a costed plan. The numbers are the developer’s own, and the permits, finance and mine are still ahead.

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Haib is a large copper deposit in the Karas Region, about 6 km north of the South African border and 12 to 15 km east of the B1 highway, the main north-south road. Koryx holds 100% of it through a Namibian subsidiary, the company said in its release of 17 November 2026.

The project sits on Exclusive Prospecting Licence 3140, which covers 36,589 hectares and is an exploration licence, not a mining one. Koryx said it is targeting a Mining Licence and an Environmental Clearance Certificate, the state’s environmental approval, for mid 2027.

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The new study improves on the company’s September 2025 preliminary economic assessment, an earlier and rougher study, “across all metrics”, Koryx said on 17 November. The company dropped heap leaching, a method of dissolving copper out of piled ore.

The plant is sized to handle 48 million tonnes of ore a year, or about 1.1 billion tonnes over the life of the mine, according to the study. Mining would run for 15 years after pre-stripping, the removal of waste rock to uncover ore, and stockpiled material would be processed in the final years of the 24-year life.

Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. File photo. Photo: Rio Times photo library

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Koryx’s release of 17 November puts the output at 2.61 million tonnes of copper in concentrate, the semi-processed product sold to smelters, over the life of the mine, with molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, and gold as by-products. Its resource estimate counts 4.35 million tonnes of contained copper, and its probable reserves, the part the study judges can be mined, hold 3 million tonnes.

The company’s model gives an after-tax net present value, the worth of future profits in today’s money at an 8% discount rate, of US$2.5 billion, or US$4.2 billion before tax. The after-tax internal rate of return, a yearly return measure, is 25% (31% before tax), at flat prices the company assumed of US$5.00 a pound of copper, US$3,500 an ounce of gold and US$22 a pound of molybdenum.

Upfront capital cost is US$2.06 billion, including US$133 million set aside for overruns and US$152 million for pre-strip, the early removal of waste rock, Koryx said, with US$639 million more for upkeep over the life. Cash cost, the day-to-day cost of producing a pound of copper, is US$1.72, and all-in sustaining cost, which adds upkeep spending, is US$2.07 in the first 10 years, set against the US$5.00 copper price the company assumed.

Power would come from a 220-kilovolt high-voltage line to the Harib substation of NamPower, Namibia’s power utility, plus about 417 MWp (megawatts of peak solar capacity) of on-site solar and 361 MWh (megawatt-hours) of battery storage, covering about 45% of the mine’s lifetime energy. Water, 20 million cubic metres a year from the Orange River, which forms Namibia’s southern border with South Africa, is covered by a signed memorandum with NamWater, the state water utility, and permitting is under way.

Chief executive Heye Daun called Haib a “tier 1 copper development project of global stature”. The figures rest on the company’s own estimates under its own price assumptions, not audited government numbers, and Koryx lists raising finance among its tasks for the next 12 months.

For US readers, copper is an industrial metal tied to power-grid building, and this mine would add supply only after construction that starts in 2028. The study sees about 130,000 tonnes a year of payable copper, the part buyers pay for, in the first 10 years and 105,000 tonnes a year over the life, a long-dated addition rather than a factor in prices today.

Namibia’s current copper output is not part of the company’s release, so this report draws no regional comparison. Koryx has set the next 12 months for a definitive feasibility study, the fuller costing, along with finance and permitting.

The next dated checkpoints are the site visit and investor day on 4 and 5 February 2027, and the licence and clearance decisions targeted for mid 2027. Early works are planned for the end of 2027, the company said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Haib a working mine?

No. It holds an exploration licence and still needs a mining licence before any construction.

How reliable are the figures?

They are the company’s own estimates, so the definitive feasibility study is the next, fuller test.

Does this affect copper prices now?

Not directly, because construction has not started and output would come years from now.

Earlier coverage: Namibia Uranium Miner Raises US$353M; Namibia Eyes US$250M for Cleaner Industry; Panama Opens Talks on Copper Mine’s Future. More from the region: Namibia news.

Sources: Koryx Copper news release, 17 November 2026 (https://koryxcopper.com/koryx-copper-announces-pre-feasibility-results-for-the-haib-copper-project-southern-namibia/); Koryx Copper investor news page (https://koryxcopper.com/investors/news/).

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