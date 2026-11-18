File photo of Namibia's desert landscape. The country is among Africa's driest, so water supply is a costly task for councils. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Africa: Namibia

Germany has pledged €2.9 million (about US$3.2 million) for emergency borehole drilling in drought-stressed Namibia, The Namibian, a national daily, reported on 18 November 2026. German Ambassador Thomas Wimmer announced the money on Monday 16 November 2026 during a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare.

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Boreholes are deep wells that tap groundwater when rain and rivers fail. For villagers and farmers in the hardest-hit areas, and for anyone tracking a regional El Niño season, the pledge is an early test of how fast help turns into water.

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Key Facts Who. Germany’s ambassador Thomas Wimmer and Namibia’s Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare.

What. €2.9 million (about US$3.2 million, or N$54 million) for borehole drilling in drought-hit areas.

Why. El Niño, a warming Pacific pattern, threatens a dry 2026/27 rainy season in Southern Africa.

Next. Ngurare ordered drilling to start without unnecessary delay, but no start date is public.

As of. 18 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

Germany will fund emergency boreholes as Namibia braces for a dry season, but the number, location and timing of the wells are not yet public.

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The Big Picture

Namibia’s president declared a national drought emergency on 22 May 2024, after a severe national drought. Germany gave €1 million (about US$1.1 million) for drought response in March 2025, Namibian Sun, a Namibian daily, reported on 25 March 2025.

The new pledge is almost three times that earlier sum. Ngurare had appealed for international support to cope with El Niño, New Era, a Namibian daily, reported on 18 November 2026.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern in which central and eastern Pacific waters run warmer than usual, often bringing drier weather to southern Africa. SADC, the Southern African Development Community, a regional bloc, said its 33rd regional climate forum (SARCOF-33) favoured drier conditions across much of Southern Africa in 2026/27, in a press release of 27 August 2026.

Namibia’s weather agency, the Namibia Meteorological Service, warned in October 2026 of extreme heat and low rainfall this rainy season as El Niño strengthens, The Namibian reported on 18 November 2026. Our earlier report, Lesotho Farmers Told to Prepare for El Niño, shows the same concern in a neighbouring country.

Inge Zaamwani, Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, told the third Namibia Regional Water Symposium that Namibia loses more than 50% of its water through ageing infrastructure and evaporation, The Namibian reported on 18 November 2026. As our analysis of that figure, boreholes add supply points but do not fix leaking infrastructure or evaporation losses.

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What Happened

Wimmer announced the contribution during a courtesy visit to Ngurare at the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday afternoon, New Era reported on 18 November 2026. The money will pay for drilling and construction of boreholes in the areas hardest hit by water shortages, New Era reported the same day.

Economist Namibia, a Namibian business weekly, and New Era both put the sum at €2.9 million, about N$54 million (US$3.2 million), on 18 November 2026. Our conversion uses the European Central Bank euro reference rate of 1.0968 dollars on 18 November.

Germany is “pleased to respond to Namibia’s appeal and support efforts to address the water challenges facing communities,” Wimmer said, New Era reported on 18 November 2026. “We cannot afford to delay interventions when communities are struggling to access water,” Ngurare said, according to New Era on the same date.

Ngurare directed his executive team to coordinate urgently with the relevant authorities and ensure drilling starts without unnecessary delay, New Era and The Namibian reported on 18 November 2026. A delegation from the Cabinet secretariat, the staff office that supports ministers, is also on a field visit from Monday to Friday this week, assessing government-approved projects in Zambezi region, in north-east Namibia, The Namibian reported the same day.

Meteorologist Vilho Ndeunyema cautioned in New Era on 18 November 2026 that “El Niño is not the only player in our climate system.” He said other systems, including the Intertropical Convergence Zone, a belt of rain-bearing winds near the equator, also matter.

An opinion column in The Namibian on 21 September 2026, attributing the forecast to the weather service, said below-normal rain and above-average temperatures are expected. It added that some areas may get 70% to 90% of long-term average rainfall.

Windhoek, the capital, where the Office of the Prime Minister received Germany’s ambassador. (File photo) Photo: Rio Times photo library

Why It Matters

The main gainers would be rural communities and livestock farmers in water-stressed regions, because boreholes tap groundwater when rain and surface supplies fail. Johannes Amutenya, a farmer in Omusati region, said water shortages add pressure on farmers already facing worsening grazing, New Era reported on 18 November 2026.

Petrus Iiyambo, a farmer in Oshana region, told New Era the same day that reliable water sources are increasingly important as farmers prepare for another potentially difficult rainy season. The pledge of €2.9 million (about US$3.2 million) is a clear step up from €1 million (about US$1.1 million) in March 2025, but without borehole numbers its reach cannot be judged.

In Plain English El Niño: a warming of Pacific waters that often brings drier weather to southern Africa.

a warming of Pacific waters that often brings drier weather to southern Africa. Borehole: a narrow, deep well drilled to reach water underground.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many boreholes will be drilled, in which regions, on what timeline, or who will carry out the work. The outlets also do not say whether the money is a grant or a loan.

No date for a progress check on the drilling has been published.

What It Means for You

Travellers and foreign residents in Namibia should expect water stress during the 2026/27 rainy season and follow official advisories. Rural areas are where shortages bite first, as the farmers quoted above describe.

For investors, aid groups and agricultural businesses, the pledge points to demand for drilling and water infrastructure. The minister’s own figure of more than 50% water loss suggests that repair work could matter as much as new wells.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Germany giving Namibia?

Germany pledged €2.9 million (about US$3.2 million, or N$54 million) for emergency borehole drilling, New Era reported on 18 November 2026. That is almost three times the €1 million (about US$1.1 million) it gave in March 2025.

What will the money pay for?

It will fund drilling and construction of boreholes in the areas hardest hit by water shortages. The outlets do not say how many boreholes, where, or whether the money is a grant or a loan.

Why is Namibia worried about El Niño?

El Niño often brings drier weather to southern Africa. Namibia’s weather service warned in October 2026 of extreme heat and low rainfall this rainy season, The Namibian reported on 18 November 2026.

Do boreholes fix Namibia’s water losses?

No. Boreholes add supply points, while The Namibian reported on 18 November 2026 that Inge Zaamwani, Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, said Namibia loses more than 50% of its water through ageing infrastructure and evaporation.

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