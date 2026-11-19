Mexico left Shenzhen with cooperation deals in science, energy and the environment, and a “very good” meeting with Trump. The outcome on trade stayed open.

Politics: Mexico

Mexico’s president flew home from China on Thursday 19 November 2026 with a stack of agreements and one unfinished conversation with Washington. Claudia Sheinbaum said, “Nos vamos muy satisfechos” (“we leave very satisfied”), as she closed a three-day trip that we previewed before she left.

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For readers in the United States, the question is what Mexico gets from Beijing while talks with Washington continue. The presidency’s own account gives a first answer, with limits.

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Key Facts Who. Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president, with leaders from China, Vietnam, Australia, Canada and the United States.

What. Four cooperation memorandums signed with China, plus a trade meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Where. Shenzhen, southern China, at the summit of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), a 21-economy forum.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Mexico left Shenzhen with cooperation deals in science, energy and the environment, and a “very good” meeting with Trump. The outcome on trade stayed open.

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The Big Picture

Mexico has moved to protect its own industry from imports. Its Economy Ministry said on 30 December 2025 that a decree raised tariffs on 1,463 product lines from countries without a trade deal, starting 1 January 2026.

The ministry said the measure targets no country in particular and aims to protect about 350,000 jobs in sectors such as steel, textiles and cars.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Against that background, Sheinbaum’s address to the APEC leaders stressed cooperation over rivalry. She said investing in other nations’ development “is not a concession or a loss”, and that more than 17 million people have left poverty under her approach.

She also invited APEC members to Mexico, which will host the 2028 leaders’ meeting. The presidency published the text of her address in Shenzhen.

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What Happened in Shenzhen

Mexico’s presidency lists meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vietnam’s leader Tô Lâm, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. It also lists Trump and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who spoke positively about Mexico’s economic performance, without details.

Mexican ministers signed memorandums of understanding, which are non-binding cooperation pledges. The foreign ministry’s deal creates a joint fund for student exchanges and research, and the energy deal covers technical training for thermosolar power projects and better use of geothermal energy.

Shenzhen skyline, host city of the APEC leaders’ week (file photo).

The environment ministry will work with China on river clean-up, waste management and biodiversity. The science ministry set up a one-year exchange of young Mexicans and Chinese on artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

A health memorandum is “about to be signed”, according to the presidency. Tourism cooperation was ratified, including 36 city twinnings, with a “Year of Tourism Mexico and China” planned for 2027 or 2028.

Why It Matters

For Mexico, the trip widens its options while Washington remains its main customer. The releases we read gave no trade or investment figures for the China memorandums.

The Trump meeting lasted about 20 minutes, Sheinbaum said, and focused mainly on trade agreements, including non-tariff barriers (rules and permits that slow trade). Sheinbaum said talks are “well advanced”, and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has held 56 technical meetings with US counterparts.

The two leaders agreed to meet again at the Group of 20 (G20, the 20 largest economies) summit at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the presidency says. The release gives no date for that meeting.

What Is Not Known

Mexico’s presidency reports no outcome from the Trump meeting and no date for the health memorandum. We could not confirm from a primary source whether tariffs on Chinese goods came up with Xi.

We also found no readout of the Trump meeting from the US side that we could open. The release gives no date for the next meeting beyond the G20 plan.

What It Means for You

Companies that import from Mexico, or sell into it, should watch two things: the outcome of the US trade talks and any change to the 1,463-line tariff list. Cars, steel and textiles are among the sectors the tariff decree names.

Travellers will see little change from the trip itself. The presidency ties the planned tourism year to the 55th anniversary of relations between Mexico and China.

In Plain English APEC is a forum of 21 Pacific economies that meets yearly. A memorandum of understanding is a political pledge to cooperate, not a treaty. Non-tariff barriers are rules, permits and standards that slow trade without a tax. Read more in our Mexico coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Sheinbaum sign a health deal with China?

Not yet. Mexico’s presidency says a health memorandum is “about to be signed” and would train medical staff, including in the use of artificial intelligence.

What did Sheinbaum and Trump discuss?

Mexico’s presidency says they spent about 20 minutes on trade, mainly non-tariff barriers, and she called talks “well advanced”. It reports no outcome.

Did Sheinbaum meet the head of the IMF?

Yes. Mexico’s presidency lists a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, who spoke positively about Mexico’s economic performance.

What did Mexico and China sign?

Mexico’s presidency lists memorandums on the environment, energy, science and international cooperation. A fifth, on health, is “about to be signed”.

Sources: Mexico’s presidency, trip summary, 19 November 2026; Mexico’s presidency, Trump meeting, 18 November; Mexico’s presidency, APEC message; Mexico’s Economy Ministry, tariff decree.

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

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