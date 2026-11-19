Guinea says the ban protects people and rivers, while a local economist says it could hollow out towns that live on small-scale gold.

A truck hauls ore from the Karta pit, an open-pit gold mine in Guinea's Siguiri region. File photo, 2009. (Photo: darrylkeith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gold: Guinea

Guinea’s government banned artisanal gold mining in sensitive zones of its Siguiri region on Monday 2 November 2026, and an economist warns that nearby towns could pay a lasting price. Siguiri is a gold region in the north-east, and the dispute has brought 10 deaths, mass departures and prison terms.

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Dr Ansoumane Camara, an economist and consultant in Guinea, said in an interview published on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the ban alone is not a lasting solution. The government says it aims to protect lives and the environment.

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Key Facts Who. Guinea’s government, and Dr Ansoumane Camara, an economist and consultant based in Guinea.

What. A ban on mining in riverbeds, classified forests and near settlements in the Siguiri gold region.

Numbers. Ten people died at Balato, in Siguiri, on 11 November, and 224 were convicted on 16 November.

Why it matters. Many people around Siguiri live from small-scale gold digging, an economist warns.

Next. No end date is known, and the ministries’ communiqué announced no support plan.

Guinea says the ban protects people and rivers, while a local economist says it could hollow out towns that live on small-scale gold.

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The Big Picture

Siguiri’s rivers and farmland have suffered from heavy machines, cyanide, mercury and explosives, according to the joint communiqué of 2 November 2026. It also cites severe pollution of the Niger river.

The ministries of Mines, Territorial Administration, Defence and Environment issued it after 22 senior officials of the Siguiri administrative region were suspended. In June 2026, President Mamadi Doumbouya had already announced a definitive ban on exports of raw gold and ordered all gold output refined in Guinea.

Central Conakry, the capital of Guinea. File photo. (Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Government Announced

The communiqué of Monday 2 November 2026 forbids all mining in riverbeds, on river banks, in protected zones, in classified forests and near settlements. Only licensed buying houses, known as comptoirs agréés, may buy and sell gold produced in the zone.

Local administrators are held personally responsible and risk sanctions for complicity or illegal fees. The ministries say the measures are not meant to strangle a sector they call a pillar of the economy.

Artisanal gold mining means small-scale, often informal digging and panning for gold, and a comptoir is a licensed gold buying house. CRIEF is Guinea’s special court for economic and financial crimes.

What Has Happened Since

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, protesters clashed at Balato, in the Siguiri region, with defence and security forces verifying the ban. The Ministry of Territorial Administration said on Thursday 12 November that 10 people died, including five foreign nationals not yet identified, and 13 were injured.

Judicial authorities were tasked with establishing responsibility. Mali’s crisis coordination body said on Saturday 7 November that about 100,000 people had reached Bamako, its capital, and nearly 60,000 more in the border town of Kouremale, after being forced to leave Guinea.

On Monday 16 November 2026, Guinea’s special court for economic and financial crimes (CRIEF) gave its verdict on 224 people in the Siguiri illegal-mining case, as our earlier report shows. Twenty-two former local administrators got two years in prison and a fine of 10 million Guinean francs each for complicity in water pollution.

They were cleared of corruption charges. The 202 foreign gold miners got three years, a joint fine of 10 billion Guinean francs and a 10-year ban from Guinea.

Why It Matters

Mali’s crisis coordination body said on 7 November that roughly 160,000 people arrived from Guinea after the ban was announced, and the court convicted 224 people on 16 November. The two figures measure different things, but both show how far the fallout reaches.

Camara said people around Siguiri have lived from this activity for decades, and that it supported transport, trading, food and lodging. Goods from Conakry and Bamako flow in, he said, so demand will fall and some towns could be left almost without economic activity.

Camara said illegal artisanal gold weighs relatively little nationally, because it is informal and untaxed. Locally, he said, thousands depend on it, and he gave no figure for lost income or jobs.

Camara’s Proposals

Camara said the ban risks a lasting impact on the local economy if it continues without support measures. He would restore the activity under much stricter supervision in the short term, then train people for farming, livestock, carpentry and metalwork.

What to Watch

Special prosecutor Alphonse Charles Wright of the CRIEF court said more than 400 district presidents, who are local community leaders, would be heard in the coming days, but no date is confirmed. The communiqué sets no end date for the ban, and it announced no support plan.

What It Means for You

In the Siguiri zone, only licensed buying houses may legally trade gold. For readers in the United States, that means gold from this zone is meant to pass through a narrower, registered trade.

For a comparison, read our explainer on illegal gold mining in Ghana. It covers another gold producer.

What Is Not Known

No one has said how long the ban will last, and no support plan was announced. No official figure for lost jobs or income exists.

The cause of the Balato clashes of 11 November is under judicial inquiry, and five foreign dead were not yet identified. A country-wide ban is not confirmed, because the communiqué names only the Siguiri region.

The court’s fines are in Guinean francs only, because no verified exchange rate was available for a US$ value. The arrival figures for Mali come from its crisis coordination body alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Guinea banned gold mining nationwide?

A nationwide ban is not confirmed. The 2 November 2026 communiqué concerns the Siguiri region in the north-east.

What does the Siguiri ban forbid?

It forbids all mining in riverbeds, on river banks, in protected zones, in classified forests and near settlements. Only licensed buying houses may buy and sell gold produced in the zone.

What does the economist warn about?

Dr Ansoumane Camara says the ban alone is not a lasting solution and risks a lasting impact on the local economy without support measures. He proposes stricter supervised mining in the short term and retraining in farming and trades later.

What happened to those convicted on 16 November?

Guinea’s special court for economic and financial crimes gave 22 former local administrators two years in prison. It gave 202 foreign gold miners three years and a 10-year ban from Guinea.

Sources Joint communiqué of Guinea’s ministries of Mines, Territorial Administration, Defence and Environment (2 November 2026); Ministry of Territorial Administration statement (12 November 2026); Mali crisis coordination body statement (7 November 2026); CRIEF verdict and special prosecutor’s statement (16 November 2026); interview with economist Dr Ansoumane Camara (18 November 2026).

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