File photo of central Windhoek, Namibia's capital, where the ministry that oversees the country's town councils sits. (Photo: Rio Times library)

POLITICS · NAMIBIA

The leader of an opposition party has given a minister 48 hours to answer allegations about a state-backed climate fund. McHenry Venaani, president of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition party, made the demand at a Windhoek press conference on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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Venaani alleges that money meant for farming schemes in Kunene region, in north-west Namibia, was diverted. The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), a state-backed fund that finances climate and environment projects, denies in a statement of the same day that any money went to a private venture or that the cost rose to N$65 million (Namibian dollars; about US$3.8 million).

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These are allegations by one party, and we have not verified them. We have not seen the contract, the audit or the payment certificates.

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Key Facts Who Venaani, president of Namibia’s opposition Popular Democratic Movement, against the state-backed Environmental Investment Fund.

Demand The minister should hand fund chief executive Benedict Libanda a suspension letter within 48 hours.

Allegation Venaani says a N$34 million (about US$2.0 million) project grew to N$65 million (about US$3.8 million).

Fund’s reply Original contract was N$32 million (about US$1.9 million); no funds went to private ventures.

Deadline Ends around Thursday 19 November 2026; then Venaani says he will report to the anti-graft agency.

Namibia’s Popular Democratic Movement, an opposition party, alleges irregularities in a Kunene farming project and wants the fund’s chief suspended. The fund denies that any money went to a private venture.

What Happened at the Press Conference

Venaani told the press conference in Windhoek, the capital, that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the EIF have 48 hours to account for the money. He demanded that the minister hand the EIF chief executive, Benedict Libanda, a suspension letter in that time.

Venaani alleges the project was first valued at about N$34 million (about US$2.0 million) and later raised to N$65 million (about US$3.8 million). He also alleges the money went to a private project between the town of Rehoboth and Windhoek, and called it “a clear inside job”.

Venaani showed items from the project at the press conference. He estimated some items at under N$200,000 (about US$11,600) and each greenhouse at under N$70,000 (about US$4,100).

He said production had not started and that “not a single production line is in place”. He added that no family or community members benefit from the project.

If it gets no feedback through the media within 48 hours, the PDM says it will report the matter officially to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Namibia’s state anti-graft agency. That deadline ends on Thursday 19 November 2026.

We convert Namibian dollars (N$) at N$17.19 per US$ (market-data provider RT, 18 November 2026). The figures in brackets are therefore approximate.

The Tintenpalast, home of Namibia’s Parliament, in Windhoek. File photo. Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Fund’s Reply

In a media statement on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the EIF said the original rehabilitation contract was awarded in November 2020 for N$32 million (about US$1.9 million), not N$65 million. It said it had neither approved nor paid an increase to N$65 million.

The EIF said payments were made only against certified payment certificates processed through its financial controls. It said no project funds were allocated or transferred to any private venture.

The EIF said the work covers rehabilitation of boreholes, about six kilometres of water pipeline, fencing, drip irrigation and workers’ accommodation. It added that it is working with the line ministry, regional authorities and project management on problems including maintenance and community involvement, and did not dispute that the schemes face operational challenges.

The Big Picture

The schemes, Warmquelle and Khowarib, are in Kunene. The Green Climate Fund, a global climate fund set up under the UN climate convention, backs a climate programme there known as IREMA, with a grant of US$9.3 million plus US$700,000 in co-financing, according to its project page.

The EIF is the Green Climate Fund’s accredited entity for that programme, and we have not confirmed which of its parts cover the two schemes. The fund says the rehabilitation contract was awarded in November 2020.

Venaani wants the suspension of Libanda and a full accounting, and calls the affair an inside job. The EIF says its payments followed its controls and that it is working on corrective measures with the ministry, regional authorities and project management.

Why It Matters

The EIF manages large climate money, and its record matters to the international donors that fund it. The Green Climate Fund grant behind that programme is US$9.3 million, according to the Green Climate Fund’s project page.

What to Watch

Venaani’s 48-hour deadline expires around Thursday 19 November 2026, though he did not state the exact hour. If it passes without feedback, the PDM says it will go to the ACC.

What It Means for You

We found no direct US link to this story. Those affected are farming communities in Kunene, who are meant to benefit from the schemes, and the donors that pay for them.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the contract, the audit or the payment certificates, so we cannot verify either side’s figures. The two sides differ on the original value, N$34 million (about US$2.0 million) against N$32 million (about US$1.9 million), and the EIF denies any rise to N$65 million.

We found the press conference described in only one Namibian account, plus the EIF statement. No minister is named in the material we have.

Venaani’s demand is reported both as an order to suspend the chief within 48 hours and as a threat to seek the suspension if no satisfactory explanation comes. We could not see a transcript of the press conference.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Environmental Investment Fund?

A state-backed Namibian fund that finances climate and environment projects. It is the Green Climate Fund’s accredited entity for a Kunene climate programme.

What does Venaani allege?

He alleges that a project valued at about N$34 million (about US$2.0 million) rose to N$65 million (about US$3.8 million) and that the money went to a private project. These are allegations we have not verified.

What does the fund say?

It says the original contract was N$32 million (about US$1.9 million) and that it approved no increase to N$65 million. It says no project funds went to any private venture.

What happens after the 48 hours?

Venaani says his party will report the matter officially to the Anti-Corruption Commission if it gets no feedback. His deadline expires around Thursday 19 November 2026.

Sources: statements by the Popular Democratic Movement and the Environmental Investment Fund, 17 November 2026; Green Climate Fund project page SAP001.

Related coverage: more in Namibia news.

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