Four of the six top mine-safety trophies in Mexico went to one company this year. The mining chamber says the whole sector’s accident rate sits far below the national average.

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MEXICO · MINING

Mexico’s mining industry handed out its top safety prizes on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and one company took most of them. Grupo México, a Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure group, won four of the six Silver Helmets, according to the mining chamber CAMIMEX.

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For US readers, the prizes matter because Grupo México controls Southern Copper, a copper producer traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors watch mining safety as one measure of risk, but the chamber’s award is an industry honour, not an audit.

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Key Facts Who Grupo México, the Mexican copper and rail group behind New York-traded Southern Copper.

What Mexico’s mining chamber gave it four of six Silver Helmet safety awards on 11 November.

The rate The sector’s 2025 accident rate was 66.8% below Mexico’s national average.

The spending Miners spent 8.06 billion pesos (about US$428 million) on safety in 2025.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Four of the six top mine-safety trophies in Mexico went to one company this year. The mining chamber says the whole sector’s accident rate sits far below the national average.

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What Happened

CAMIMEX, the Mexican Chamber of Mines, presented the Silver Helmets on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state. The ceremony took place during the 16th International Mining Congress Sonora 2026.

The prizes are named after engineer Jorge Rangel Zamorano and reward the results of the 2025 Annual Safety Contest. CAMIMEX says it has handed them out for 41 years.

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Grupo México won four of the six. Planta de Cal, a lime plant, and La Caridad, a copper mine, both run by Operadora de Minas de Nacozari, Grupo México’s mining unit in Sonora, won in open-pit mining.

Refinería de Cobre, a copper refinery, and Fundición, a copper smelter, both run by Metalúrgica de Cobre, Grupo México’s copper processing unit, won in the plants and smelters category. The other two prizes went to the Cubiro unit of the Pinos Altos mine, run by Agnico Eagle México, and to the Morelos Mining Complex, run by Torex Resources, both gold-mining operations in Mexico.

The Smelter That Keeps the Trophy

Fundición, the Metalúrgica de Cobre smelter, won its category for the third time. CAMIMEX says that earns the unit the right to keep the Silver Helmet permanently.

A smelter is a plant that heats copper ore until the metal separates from the rock. The smelter is one of the main steps between a mine and refined copper, so its safety record matters to the whole chain.

What the Industry Numbers Say

CAMIMEX says the Mexican mining sector’s accident rate in 2025 was 66.8% below the national average. Mining companies spent 8.06 billion pesos (about US$428 million at 18.85 pesos per US dollar on 19 November 2026) on safety and occupational health that year.

Pedro Rivero, president of CAMIMEX, said that the first good result in mining is going home safely. Edgar Marín, who chairs the chamber’s safety and occupational health commission, said that training, early risk spotting and daily prevention protect workers.

CAMIMEX added that the results do not mean prevention can ease. Its stated goal is zero incidents at every work site.

Why It Matters for US Investors

Grupo México owns Southern Copper through its subsidiary Americas Mining Corporation, and held 88.9% of Southern Copper’s capital stock at 31 December 2025, according to Southern Copper’s annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Grupo México also owns Asarco, its US mining unit, which operates the Ray copper mine in Arizona.

Our earlier report on Grupo México’s plans of up to US$6 billion at Asarco shows how much of the group’s growth now sits in the United States. We also covered Southern Copper’s US$10.3 billion plan in Peru.

Safety matters to investors because an accident can interrupt production at a mine or smelter. A strong record lowers that risk, although it does not remove it.

What It Means for You

If you own Southern Copper shares directly or through a US fund, this award is a small positive signal about operations in Mexico, not a forecast of profit. Copper prices and output still drive results far more than a safety prize.

If you work in or supply the mining industry, the sector’s accident rate gives a benchmark for Mexican operations. Compare it with your own site’s rate before you draw conclusions, since countries count accidents in different ways.

What Is Not Known

The CAMIMEX release does not say how many units entered the 2025 contest or how the chamber checks the figures that entrants submit. It also does not name the runners-up in each category.

It is not known whether the prizes affect insurance costs, permits or share prices, and we found no evidence that they do. The sector-wide rate, so it does not show how each Grupo México unit performed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Silver Helmet Awards?

They are safety prizes that Mexico’s mining chamber, CAMIMEX, has given for 41 years to operations with the best workplace-safety results. The 2026 prizes cover the 2025 contest year.

Which Grupo México Units Won?

Planta de Cal, a lime plant, and La Caridad, a copper mine, both run by Operadora de Minas de Nacozari, Grupo México’s mining unit in Sonora, won in open-pit mining. Refinería de Cobre and Fundición, both run by Metalúrgica de Cobre, won in plants and smelters.

Why Does Fundición Keep the Trophy?

The unit won its category for the third time, which entitles it to keep the Silver Helmet permanently, CAMIMEX says. Fundición is a copper smelter of Grupo México.

Does the Award Affect Southern Copper Shares?

The chamber’s release says nothing about financial results, and we have no evidence that the prizes move prices. Southern Copper is Grupo México’s New York-listed copper arm, so US investors may follow the group’s news.

Sources: Mexican Chamber of Mines (CAMIMEX), release on the Silver Helmet awards for the 2025 Annual Safety Contest, 11 November 2026; Southern Copper Corporation, annual report (Form 10-K) for 2025, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, February 2026; exchange rate from the RT market-data feed, 19 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error