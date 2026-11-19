Weaker domestic revenue, costlier imports and new spending needs led the government to propose rewriting its 2026 budget. The plan now leans more on foreign grants and loans.

File photo, 2008. The waterfront at Moroni harbour on Grande Comore, the largest of the Comoros islands. (Photo: Woodlouse, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Comoros

Comoros’ government proposes cutting its 2026 growth forecast to 3.1% from 4.6% and raising planned spending by 17.36%, according to a draft revised budget. The finance minister presented it to parliament, and the Comorian daily Al-Watwan reported it on 6 November 2026.

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The franc of this Indian Ocean island state is pegged to the euro. By our arithmetic it now plans to spend about US$30 million more than it expects to collect, against about US$9 million originally.

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The figures rest on a single outlet, so we attribute each number to the minister’s presentation. We have not seen the text of the bill itself.

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Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Moussa Abderemane presented the draft to parliament’s finance committee on 3 November.

What. Comoros’ revised budget bill cuts growth to 3.1% from 4.6% and raises inflation to about 3%.

Numbers. Spending 156.60 billion Comorian francs (KMF; about US$349 million) against revenue 143.14 billion (about US$319 million).

Next. No parliamentary vote date has been published in what we could read.

Weaker domestic revenue, costlier imports and new spending needs led the government to propose rewriting its 2026 budget. The plan now leans more on foreign grants and loans.

Why the Budget Is Being Revised

A revised finance law, known in French as a loi de finances rectificative (LFR), amends a budget parliament has already passed. Finance Minister Moussa Abderemane presented its explanatory memorandum on Tuesday 3 November 2026 to the finance committee of the Assemblée de l’Union, as Comoros’ parliament is called.

He cited slowing world growth, tensions in the Middle East and higher import costs, especially for energy and raw materials. At home, he said, activity rests on private consumption, a gradual tourism recovery and public infrastructure projects.

The minister also pointed to difficulty mobilising domestic revenue, constraints on financing public investment and new spending needs, a mix our Comoros explainer sets in context. Money figures below are converted at US$1 = KMF 449.02, an exchange rate of about 449 on 19 November 2026, where KMF stands for the Comorian franc.

The waterfront of Moroni, the capital of Comoros, in July 2008. (File photo: Woodlouse / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

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What Happened: The New Projections

The revised bill lowers growth to 3.1% from the 4.6% in the original forecast, a cut of 1.5 percentage points by our arithmetic. It raises expected inflation to about 3% from 2.1%.

The primary balance, meaning the budget balance before interest on debt, is now forecast at minus 1.17% of gross domestic product (GDP), against minus 1.02% before. Tax pressure, meaning tax revenue as a share of GDP, is put at 8.23%, down from 8.9%.

All of these figures come from the minister’s 3 November presentation as carried by Al-Watwan. We could not check them against a published bill.

Revenue Shifts Toward Foreign Money

Total revenue is forecast at KMF 143.14 billion (about US$319 million), up 10.68% from KMF 129.33 billion (about US$288 million) in the original forecast the minister cited. Domestic revenue falls 4.78% to KMF 78.50 billion (about US$175 million) from KMF 82.44 billion (about US$184 million).

External revenue, meaning foreign grants and loans, rises 37.85% to KMF 64.64 billion (about US$144 million) from KMF 46.89 billion (about US$104 million). By our arithmetic, the external share of total revenue climbs from 36% to 45%.

The whole revenue increase therefore comes from abroad, while money raised at home shrinks. Those are our calculations from the minister’s figures, not statements from the ministry.

Where the Extra Spending Goes

Total spending rises 17.36% to KMF 156.60 billion (about US$349 million) from KMF 133.43 billion (about US$297 million). Spending outside capital projects, which Al-Watwan labels domestic spending, is KMF 90.70 billion (about US$202 million) against KMF 89.57 billion originally.

Capital spending, meaning money for long-lived projects, jumps to KMF 65.90 billion (about US$147 million) from KMF 43.86 billion (about US$98 million). That is an increase of KMF 22.04 billion (about US$49 million) by our arithmetic, nearly all of the total rise.

The minister gave four reasons for higher spending: equipment for the university hospital centre (CHU) and athletes’ villages for the Indian Ocean Island Games, a regional multi-sport event. The others are earmarked special-purpose accounts and a subsidy to the Société comorienne des hydrocarbures, the Comorian hydrocarbons company.

The Public Investment Programme, the state’s multi-year project list, is set at KMF 77.93 billion (about US$174 million). Of that, KMF 19.03 billion (about US$42 million) comes from own funds.

Why It Matters

By our arithmetic from the minister’s 3 November figures, spending now exceeds forecast revenue by KMF 13.46 billion (about US$30 million), against KMF 4.10 billion (about US$9 million) originally. A government that raises less at home and more abroad depends more on donors and lenders delivering the money they are expected to provide.

What Is Not Known

The text of the bill and the date of the parliamentary vote have not been published in what we could read. We also found no second outlet and no finance ministry document confirming the figures, and the ministry’s website has no 2026 revised-budget page yet.

Al-Watwan printed sub-line percentages for domestic spending and capital spending that did not reconcile with its own figures, so we leave them out. The figures we have do not show how the gap of KMF 13.46 billion (about US$30 million) would be financed.

What It Means for You

Direct US exposure is small, because Comoros is a small economy and the minister’s figures contain no US-linked item. Those most affected are Comorian budget users, the donors and lenders financing the external share, and anyone tracking lending to small Indian Ocean economies.

Our coverage of Comoros debt talks with the International Monetary Fund gives the debt backdrop. Our report Comoros Offers US$3.4 Million Treasury Bills covers a recent Treasury bill sale.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Comoros change in its 2026 budget?

The revised bill cuts growth to 3.1% from 4.6% and raises spending 17.36% to KMF 156.60 billion (about US$349 million). Finance Minister Moussa Abderemane presented it to a parliamentary committee on 3 November 2026.

How much more does Comoros plan to spend than it collects?

By our arithmetic, spending exceeds forecast revenue by KMF 13.46 billion (about US$30 million), against KMF 4.10 billion (about US$9 million) in the original forecast the minister cited. Revenue is forecast at KMF 143.14 billion (about US$319 million).

Where will the extra money come from?

External revenue, meaning foreign grants and loans, rises 37.85% to KMF 64.64 billion (about US$144 million). Domestic revenue falls 4.78% to KMF 78.50 billion (about US$175 million).

What is the extra spending for?

The minister cited hospital equipment, athletes’ villages for the Indian Ocean Island Games, special-purpose accounts and a subsidy to the Comorian hydrocarbons company. Capital spending rises to KMF 65.90 billion (about US$147 million).

Sources Source: Al-Watwan (Comorian daily), 6 November 2026, article on the revised finance law; finance committee presentation of 3 November 2026 as reported by Al-Watwan; exchange rate of 19 November 2026.

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