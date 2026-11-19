Mexico announced the arrest of a suspected Los Deltas cell leader in Zapopan on 18 November, and three alleged gunmen died in the operation.

The Basilica of Zapopan, a landmark of Zapopan, the Jalisco municipality near Guadalajara where the suspect was arrested; file photo from April 2021 (Photo: Salvadormello30, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Mexico · Thursday 19 November 2026

Mexican federal forces announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026 the arrest of a suspected cell leader of Los Deltas, the armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in Zapopan, and three alleged gunmen died in the operation. Zapopan sits next to Guadalajara, in Jalisco, a western state popular with US tourists and expatriates.

Two other stories matter today: floods in Veracruz and a solar-power deal in Coahuila.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Arrest. Federal forces announced the arrest of César Daniel “N”, alias El Topo, in Zapopan.

Clash. Three alleged cell members died; Semar, the Navy, later reported eight people detained.

Floods. Cold Front 6 killed one person in Veracruz; 325.1 mm of rain fell in Coatzacoalcos on 17 November.

Solar deal. Miner Peñoles and developer Atlas announced a 20-year deal for a 269 MWp solar plant.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico announced the arrest of a suspected Los Deltas cell leader in Zapopan on 18 November, and three alleged gunmen died in the operation.

In Plain English Semar: Mexico’s Navy, which carried out the arrest operation with other federal agencies.

Mexico’s Navy, which carried out the arrest operation with other federal agencies. Los Deltas: Described by authorities as the armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Guadalajara area.

Described by authorities as the armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Guadalajara area. Omar García Harfuch: Mexico’s federal security secretary, who announced the arrest on X.

Mexico’s federal security secretary, who announced the arrest on X. MWp and GWh: Units of power: 269 MWp is the solar plant’s peak capacity, and 550 GWh a year is its expected output.

How Mexican Forces Arrested the Los Deltas Cell Leader in Zapopan

Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security secretary, announced the arrest on X and gave a preliminary account of the clash. Authorities name the suspect as César Daniel “N”, alias “El Topo”, using the Mexican practice of an initial in place of a withheld surname.

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Semar, the Navy, the federal Security Ministry and the Criminal Investigation Agency of the federal Attorney General’s office carried out the operation. In an updated statement Semar said eight people were detained and three attackers were killed. García Harfuch thanked the Jalisco government and Governor Pablo Lemus for their cooperation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office holds arrest warrants over the kidnappings of journalist Jaime Barrera and a real-estate businessman. Investigators also allegedly link him to drug and weapons trafficking for Los Deltas, as well as money laundering and extortion.

The United States designates the Jalisco New Generation Cartel a terrorist organisation. Federal organised-crime prosecutors opened the investigation in April 2026, and raids on 25 and 26 July led to six arrests.

Barrera was abducted in Zapopan on Monday 11 March 2024 and freed in Magdalena, Jalisco. He said no ransom was demanded and called it “a kind of warning” over his journalism.

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How Cold Front 6 Flooded Veracruz and Coatzacoalcos

Rain from Cold Front No. 6 killed one person and affected 16 municipalities by Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to Veracruz civil protection. Veracruz is a Mexican state on the Gulf coast, and municipalities are its local-government areas.

A river swept the person away in Yecuatla, and the body was found hours later.

Coatzacoalcos, a Gulf coast port city, was hardest hit, with municipal civil protection using boats and ambulances from 5:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) on 17 November. Officials recorded 325.1 mm of rain in the early hours there, about 12.8 inches.

The Navy activated the aid phase of Plan Marina, its disaster-relief plan, and a section of the coastal Malecón promenade collapsed in the El Tesoro neighbourhood. A landslide blocked a road near Yecuatla.

In Ángel R. Cabada, at least 21 homes flooded, and in Alto Lucero a river swept away a vehicle, with two people rescued.

File photo: the Coatzacoalcos river port in southern Veracruz. The photo does not show the floods. Photo: Laespadaazul / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Why Peñoles Signed a Solar Power Deal in Coahuila State

Mining group Industrias Peñoles and Atlas Renewable Energy announced a 20-year supply agreement for a 269 MWp solar plant with battery storage in Coahuila, northern Mexico. MWp means megawatts of peak capacity.

The plant is expected to produce about 550 GWh a year, with operations targeted for the first half of 2029. The power will serve part of the electricity demand of Peñoles’ operations in northern Mexico.

Atlas says the plant would avoid about 244,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, a calculation based on Mexico’s 2024 grid emissions factor. It also says the output equals the annual use of more than 317,000 Mexican households, based on a 2017 government reference figure.

Atlas, a renewable developer active in Latin America since 2017, calls this its first renewable supply contract with a private client in Mexico. Its other Mexican projects are tied to the state utility CFE, including Guajiro in Hidalgo and La Pimienta in Campeche.

Camilo Serrano, Atlas’s country manager for Mexico, said: “Mexican industry needs to secure energy today to strengthen the economy and sustain growth in the decades ahead.”

What Links These Stories

All three stories sit outside Mexico City and turn on how institutions respond: federal and state forces working together in Jalisco, civil protection agencies in Veracruz, and a private miner buying power in Coahuila. Each shows how local conditions, whether crime, weather or electricity supply, bear on daily life and business.

Gains and losses differ: Atlas wins its first private client in Mexico and Peñoles secures part of its power supply, while flooded residents in Veracruz bear the cost of the rain. In Jalisco, authorities hold an alleged cell leader, but what the arrest changes for Los Deltas is not known.

What It Means for US Readers

Guadalajara and Jalisco draw tourists, business people and American expatriates, so readers with plans there can follow statements from the federal Security Ministry and the Jalisco government. The United States designates the CJNG a terrorist organisation, which is part of why US readers have reason to follow how Mexico handles its local network.

Veracruz is a major Gulf coast port state, so readers who follow Mexican trade, oil or travel can follow civil-protection updates there. Peñoles and Atlas have not disclosed a price or financial terms for the solar deal.

What to Watch Next

No date is confirmed for El Topo’s first court appearance, and Semar says it keeps investigating the cell and the crimes attributed to its members. In Coatzacoalcos, municipal brigades will run a census of affected neighbourhoods.

Peñoles and Atlas target operations at the solar plant in the first half of 2029.

What Is Not Known

Counts of detainees changed during the day, and the names of the dead and of the other detainees, the arrest time and the exact address were not released in the reports we found.

On the floods, the final number of homes damaged and people affected is not known.

Sources

Semar via Cinco Radio, 18 November 2026 · Publimetro, 18 November 2026 · La Jornada, 18 November 2026 · Crónica, 17 November 2026 · Atlas Renewable Energy and Peñoles, 19 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is El Topo?

Authorities name him as César Daniel “N”, a leader of a Los Deltas cell in the Guadalajara area, whose arrest in Zapopan was announced on 18 November 2026. He remains an alleged offender until a court rules.

How badly did Cold Front 6 hit Veracruz?

Veracruz civil protection says it killed one person in Yecuatla and affected 16 municipalities by 17 November. The final damage count is not known.

What is the Peñoles solar deal?

Peñoles and Atlas Renewable Energy announced a 20-year agreement for a 269 MWp solar plant with batteries in Coahuila, producing about 550 GWh a year from the first half of 2029. No price is disclosed.