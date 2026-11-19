Mexico Sale Drew 243 Complaints, 98.8% Fixed
Shoppers filed more complaints than last year, and Profeco says it settled a larger share of them.
Mexico · El Buen Fin
Mexico’s biggest shopping weekend ended with 243 shoppers telling the government a store had broken its word, and almost every one of them got an answer. Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, says it settled 98.8% of the complaints filed during El Buen Fin 2026.
The agency also says it recovered 1,571,779.65 pesos (about US$83,000 at 18.88 pesos per dollar, market rate on Thursday, November 19) for consumers. Profeco reported the final balance on Wednesday, November 18, with a cut-off of Tuesday, November 17, the last day of the five-day sale.
Key Facts
- The number. 243 complaints, 98.8% settled, 1.57 million pesos (about US$83,000) returned to shoppers.
- Dates. Sale ran Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026; Profeco reported Wednesday, November 18.
- Biggest hubs. Mexico City had 64 complaints, the State of Mexico 33, Oaxaca 14.
- Consumer warning. Keep receipts and photograph posted prices; Profeco’s hotline is 55 5568 8722.
- Versus 2025. Last year: 220 complaints, 205 settled, about 1.33 million pesos (about US$70,000) recovered.
This story is part of our coverage of the El Buen Fin 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Shoppers filed more complaints than last year, and Profeco says it settled a larger share of them.
In plain English
El Buen Fin, “the good weekend,” is Mexico’s Black Friday-style sale. Profeco is the government body that mediates disputes between shoppers and stores, and “settled” here means Profeco brokered a fix, such as a refund, the promised price or a delivery.
Why 243 Complaints Matter
The count is a service signal, not a sales figure, so it says little about how much Mexicans spent. It does show how often stores failed to honour what they advertised during the busiest retail days of the year.
Profeco says it settled 98.8% of the 243 complaints through mediation. By our arithmetic that is about 240 cases, which leaves roughly three still open; the agency did not give the exact number.
Complaints Piled Up After Sunday
Early counts were small. After day one Profeco reported 32 complaints, all settled, and more than 229,000 pesos (about US$12,200) recovered.
By Sunday, November 15, at 6 p.m. Mexico City time (7 p.m. ET), the count stood at 94, and Profeco head César Iván Escalante presented it at the president’s daily morning news conference at the National Palace on Monday, November 16. Our report on that count has the detail.
The final tally of 243 means 149 more complaints arrived in the last stretch, about 61% of the total.
Where Shoppers Complained Most
Mexico City led with 64 complaints, followed by the State of Mexico, the populous state that surrounds the capital, with 33. Oaxaca, in the south, had 14, and Coahuila and Guanajuato had 12 each.
The three leaders together account for 111 complaints, or 46% of the total. Among stores, Walmart drew 45 complaints, Sam’s Club 21, Liverpool 14, Soriana 13 and Coppel 11.
Walmart de México, the local arm of US retailer Walmart, runs both of the top two, which together drew 66 complaints, or 27% of the total.
What Profeco Did During the Sale
Profeco gave 11,737 advisories through its service modules, mobile brigades and consumer hotline. It also ran 513 field inspections and monitored 52,496 products for price and offer problems.
In online advertising, Profeco says 133 misleading ads were corrected and another 21 were withdrawn.
How It Compares With 2025
Last year’s closing count was 220 complaints, of which Profeco settled 205, or 93.1%, and recovered about 1.33 million pesos (about US$70,000 at today’s rate). This year’s 243 complaints are about 10% more, the settlement rate is 5.7 points higher and the money recovered is about 18% larger.
What It Means for US Readers
Americans who shop in Mexico, and expats living there, can use the same playbook the complaints reveal: photograph the posted price, keep the receipt and confirm the deal before paying. The next test comes on Black Friday, Friday, November 27, 2026, when many of the same stores run new promotions.
If a store does not honour it, Profeco’s consumer hotline is 55 5568 8722 or 800 468 8722.
What Is Not Known
The final balance did not split online from in-store disputes, and it did not say how many cases remain open. Sales totals for the 2026 edition were not part of Profeco’s balance, so the complaint rate per purchase cannot be calculated.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many complaints did Profeco settle during El Buen Fin 2026?
Profeco says it settled 98.8% of the 243 complaints filed over the five days, which is about 240 cases. It recovered 1,571,779.65 pesos (about US$83,000) for consumers.
Which places had the most complaints?
Mexico City led with 64 complaints, the State of Mexico had 33 and Oaxaca 14.
Sources: Profeco, El Buen Fin (official site), Profeco final balance of November 18, 2026, and its statements at the president’s news conference of November 16.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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